SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction SYS 37 % Chance of Winning PES 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women will clash in the 41st game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. North Sydney Oval, Sydney will host this game on November 16, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Things have changed for the good for the Sydney Sixers Women in the tournament. After an upsetting start to their campaign, they have finally picked up pace in the tournament and are coming from four consecutive wins in the competition. With five wins and five losses, they are placed at the 5th place in the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.044.

Perth Scorchers Women are the strongest team in the competition. Their players are relentless and have given splendid performances, one after another. They have won their last three games and with a total of seven wins in nine games, they are placed at the top position of the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of 1.364.

This could be one of the more interesting games of the season, Perth is looking great after their huge 42-run victory over the Thunder, whereas the Sixers have a good winning momentum as well.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 63%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 37%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Perth Scorchers Women have an exceptional batting line-up with the likes of aggressive batters in the squad. Perth Scorchers Women have posted 68, 19, 53, 2, 0, 131 & 26 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last seven outings. Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have led impeccable opening partnerships in the tournament. Devine and Mooney average at 52.37 & 59.71 in the competition. Both the batters look in terrific form and are expected to lead a strong opening partnership. In their last meeting with the Sixers, the team scored 53 runs before their first dismissal in the game. The Sixers rely too much on few bowlers to do the job which is not the best idea in a highly competitive league as WBBL. SS-W conceded 42 runs in their last outing before picking their first wicket. That said, the Scorchers will score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

A lot of runs have been scored at the North Sydney Oval in this season of WBBL as the batters have enjoyed the even bounce. The ball has also come onto the bat very nicely, and that has made life difficult for bowlers at this venue. The skipper winning the toss is most likely to opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day with a high of 23 degree Celsius on the match-day. The rain will interrupt the game as there is 80% prediction of rain on November 16.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women won their last game against HH3They have a good winning momentum in the competition. HH-W in the competition. They are on a good winning momentum.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women claimed their first position in the table with consecutive wins in their campaign. They will be thrilled to enter the next contest.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers won a single game whereas Perth Scorchers won on three occasions.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers Women went against Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last outing. It was a close contest where HH-W scored 139 runs in the game. Lauren Cheatle and Maitlan Brown picked 2 wickets each. It was quite a conquest for the Sixers who won the match in the last ball of the game, winning the game by 3 wickets.

The Perth Scorchers bagged another win in the competition. They went against Sydney Thunder Women and scored 159 runs batting first. Beth Mooney smashed her way through the game and remained unbeaten at 101. PS-W were very efficient with the ball as well as they restricted their opponents to 117, winning the game by 42 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 North Sydney Oval, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.574 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney knocked an unbeaten 101 off 61 balls in her last outing. With 418 runs in 10 games, she averages at 59.78 in the competition currently. She is in terrific form and will be a crucial batting entity for her side in the next game.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry changed things around for Sydney Sixers and is the top scorer of the team with 317 runs in 9 games at an average of 39.62. She scored 59 runs in her last clash with PS-W.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar is the top wicket taker from Perth Scorchers Women. She has picked 17 wickets in 10 games so far for the team and possesses an economy rate of 6.63 in the competition. She was able to reap three wickets in her last game but will be looking to do more in the upcoming fixture.

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Lauren Cheatle has picked 19 wickets in 10 games for her team. She has an economy rate of 7.02 in the competition. She will be the best bowling pick in the team.