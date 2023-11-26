SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction SYS 57 % Chance of Winning SYT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women will go up against Sydney Thunder Women in the 56th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Sydney Cricket Ground will host this game on November 26, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:10 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

This will be the final group game for both the sides in the competition. Sydney Thunder still have a chance at winning the title. They started their campaign on an ecstatic note but hit a roadblock since they faced many losses in the recent games. They have won seven games and lost five matches. With that, they are placed 4th in the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of 0.418.

On the other hand, it will be a consolation game for Sydney Sixers Women who failed to finish in the top four. They still have a chance at making it to the play-offs if some other results pan out in their favour. With six wins and seven losses, SS-W are currently placed at the sixth place with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.362. However, the team has a good winning momentum now. They are coming from a win against Brisbane Heat in the competition.

Although Sydney Sixers had a decent comeback in their campaign, they will face an intense challenge facing Sydney Thunder in their next game.

Sydney Thunder Women's chance of winning: 43%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 57%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu opened for the team before and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. However, Litchfield opens alongside Athapaththu while Wilson took a back seat in the batting order. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119, 102, 30, 16, 16, 10, 2 & 54 runs before 1st dismissal in their campaign. They scored pretty well in the initial games but things have not been going according to plan in the last few games. However, the batters have the quality to pull out a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game. Litchfield and Athapaththu average at 30.22 & 44.09 in the competition respectively. In their last clash against the Sixers, ST-W scored 98 runs for their first wicket. That said, ST-W are expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in their next clash against the Sixers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.83 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women 1.9 Bet on 1xBet Highest individual score Over 58.5 1.85 Bet on 1xBet

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

Central Cricket, Sydney, is a fast and lively wicket where fast bowlers have enjoyed good records. The smaller venue also allows plenty of run-scoring opportunities for the batters who do well once they get their eyes set on. It isn't the best venue for the spinners as they have struggled to generate turn from this surface. Both sides shall have this in their minds at the toss. The side winning the toss shall look to bowl first in the game.

Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant but partly cloudy on the match-day. There is no prediction of rain and the temperature will vary between 22 to 27 degree Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women won their last game against Brisbane Heat Women by 22 runs. They are in decent form.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Olivia Porter Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have lost their last game and will look to make a comeback in their next outing.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women have won two games each.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women went against Brisbane Heat Women in their last match. They restricted their opponents to 160 runs. Sammy-Jo Johnson picked 3 wickets while the other bowlers did well as well. Chasing the target, they kept losing wickets left and right. Finally the team declared their innings at 138 runs, losing the game by 22 runs. Athapaththu scored 34 runs while others went out cheaply in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women clutched a win in their last outing against Brisbane Heat Women. BH-W scored 176 runs in the game. Ellyse Perry led the bowling order, picking 3 wickets in the game. The batters from the team were pretty efficient and managed to put up 177 runs by the end of their innings to win the game by 6 wickets. It was a combined effort from the batters, however, Ashleigh Gardner scored the highest in the team (36 runs).

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and is the only effective batter in the team right now. She reeled in 20 runs in her last outing. She has 414 runs in 12 games, averaging at 37.63. She will be the batting pick from the team.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu has racked 485 runs in 12 games at an average of 44.09. She smashed 34 runs in her last outing against Brisbane Heat. She scored 52 runs in her last outing against SS-W. She is also the top scorer from her side and will be expected to carry on her explosive form.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Lauren Cheatle has picked 21 wickets in 13 games for her team with an economy rate of 6.33. She picked 2 wickets in her last outing against the Thunder.

Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington has been consistently picking wickets since she entered the competition. She has now 18 wickets in 11 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.78 in the tournament. She picked 2 wickets against the Heat in the previous meeting with them.