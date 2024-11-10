SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction SYS 45 % Chance of Winning SYT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.233 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will clash in the 22nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 10. The match will begin at 8:10 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women secured a second game in a row in the competition. They won their last game against Melbourne Stars Women. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.264. The Sixers have a good track record against the Thunder and will look to win the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women are having a dream campaign. After a loss in the first game, the team did not look back and secured three wins in a row. They won their last game against Brisbane Heat Women. With three wins and a loss, the team occupies the top place of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.104.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 45%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54 & 52 before their first dismissal in their last four games. Athapaththu scored 33 runs whereas Voll knocked 22 runs in the last game. Athapaththu and Voll average at 22.00 & 34.25 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.72 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Sydney Sixers Women 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Sydney Sixers Women 2.24 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for WBBL matches is purely chance-based. However, captains often prefer to bat first here due to the generally balanced pitch, which can favor batters early on while offering turn later for spinners. The SCG’s large boundaries can also make chasing challenging, influencing many teams to set a target when winning the toss.

Weather Report

On November 10, 2023, Sydney is expected to experience comfortable spring weather. The forecast shows a high of around 25°C (77°F) and a low of 18°C (64°F), with mostly dry conditions and minimal chances of rain.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women won two consecutive games in the competition. The team won the last game against Melbourne Stars. They lacked in their batting order and raised a pretty low score in the game. The bowlers could not defend the target, leading to a defeat.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Ella Briscoe Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women have won their last three games. The team is unmatched this season and batted extremely well in the last game. They want to retain the top place in the standings and will look to carry on the winning momentum.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers Women met with Melbourne Stars Women in their last game of the competition. The Stars batted first in the game and scored 122/7 in 18 overs. Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets whereas Amelia Kerr took 2 wickets in the game. The game was further reduced to 15 overs with a target of 99 runs. Sydney Sixers Women scored 104/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Ellyse Perry (48*) and Amelia Kerr (47*) took the team through the victory line.

Sydney Thunder Women faced Brisbane Heat Women in their last game of the competition. Sydney Thunder Women scored 170/5 in the game. Heather Knight smashed an unbeaten 59 runs while Phoebe Litchfield scored 40 runs in the game. Brisbane Heat could not chase the target and bundled out for 151 runs in the game, losing the match by 19 runs. Samantha Bates picked 4 wickets and was the best bowler from the Thunder.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, null Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.233 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. She has scored 81, 54, 31*, 86 & 48* runs in the five games so far. With that, she is top scorer of the competition currently with 300 runs in 5 games, averaging at 100.

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Phoebe Litchfield is a very consistent batter in the competition. She has scored 148 runs in 4 games at an average of 37.00. She scored 40 runs in the last game. Litchfield will enter as the best batter in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Sophie Ecclestone is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. She has picked 3 wickets for 18 runs in the last game. Ecclestone will come in as the bowler from the Sixers.

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates is the top bowling pick from Sydney Thunder Women. She has picked 12 wickets in 4 games so far in the competition. She picked 4 wickets in the last game. Bates will be ready for another clash in the next outing.