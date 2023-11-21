SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
SYT
46%
Chance of Winning
ADS
54%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Schutt is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of WBBL, with 131 wickets at an average of 21.3.
- Chamari Athapaththu has a total of 451 runs from 10 innings at an average of 50.11 and a strike rate of 135.84.
- Katie Mack is the highest run-scorer for Adelaide Strikers with 401 runs at an average of 36.45.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
Earlier in the tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Thunder Women were sitting on the opposite side of the spectrum, but since then, the former have made a solid comeback and even got the better of Sydney in a comprehensive manner on Saturday. Led by Tahlia McGrath, the Strikers have rolled many sides who come their way. They can hold their own against the same side and will be confident of maintaining their new-found confidence before the playoffs.
Even though Sydney Thunder Women have failed in their pursuit in the last game, they continue to remain one of the most dominant teams in the Women’s Big Bash League, having been just one game away from securing a place in the playoffs. Thus, signing them off completely would be living in a fool’s paradise.
ST-W’s chance of winning is 46%
AS-W’s chance of winning is 54%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
So brilliant that Chamari Attapathu has been in the ongoing WBBL that Sydney Thunder made a Chamari Bay for women's cricket watchers in the last round. She is definitely going to help us earn more money than we envisioned, but if that is not enough, you can trust Adelaide’s Katie Mack to turn the fortune around. She has gone about her batting with a kind of supremacy and precision that is hard to emulate.
Match Prediction Best Odds
First boundary will be Four runs
Adelaide Strikers Women to win
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction
The Cricket Central in Sydney has hosted only one Women’s T20 match before and the chasing side managed to secure a victory. It had, however, hosted a lot of Men’s domestic T20 matches - in which the chasing side have a win rate of 76%. That signifies the impact and what both captains would have in their minds before Tuesday’s encounter.
Weather Report
There is no rain predicted in Sydney for Tuesday’s encounter between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers Women. The wind speed in the last few days have a bearing of the 2021, which significantly helps the pacers, especially in the early morning game.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O Neil, Darcie Brown, Courtney Neale, Ella Wilson
Predicted Playing XI
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Katie Mack
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Batter
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Laura Wolvaardt
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Batter
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Tahlia McGrath
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All-rounder
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Bridget Patterson
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Wicket-keeper
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Madeline Penna
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Batter
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Danielle Gibson
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Batter
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Georgia Adams
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All-rounder
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
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All-rounder
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Jemma Barsby
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Bowler
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Megan Schutt
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Bowler
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Anesu Mushangwe
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Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
With eight wins from 11 games, Adelaide Strikers Women became the second team after Perth Scorchers Women to qualify for the next stage of the Women’s Big Bash League. A win here will propel them to the top of the points table in the ongoing tournament.
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Samuel Bates
Predicted Playing XI
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Tahlia Wilson
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Wicket-keeper
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Chamari Athapaththu
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Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Wicket-keeper
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Heather Knight
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Batter
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
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Anika Learoyd
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Batter
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Olivia Porter
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All-rounder
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Claire Moore
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Bowler
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Sammy-Jo Johnson
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Bowler
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Hannah Darlington
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Bowler
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Samantha Bates
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Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women have secured seven wins from 11 games, which has been a very good performance so far. In the last-round match in Adelaide, they failed to break the amazing run of the Tahila McGrath-led side, but they would want to turn that around in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-To-Head
The domination that Adelaide Strikers Women have shown against Sydney Thunder Women is absolutely amazing. Despite Sydney Thunder being the most dominant WBL side in history, Adelaide have managed nine wins in 16 H2H encounters.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
The reason Adelaide Strikers Women have qualified for the playoffs before anyone else is the base they left for their middle overs. By sheerly dominating the powerplay, in which they have accumulated 7.71 runs per over, they showed the mirror to other teams. For Sydney to break that and find a new footing would need an interesting round of domination - but I don’t see that happening.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Best Batters
Athapaththu to be ST’s best batter (Parimatch)
Chamari Athapaththu has been dealing at a different level now. With a total of 451 runs from 10 innings, the Sri Lankan skipper has truly owned the tournament and is an inspiration to look forward to. Her average of 50.11 and a strike rate of 135.84 reveals everything you need to know about her batting brilliance.
Katie Mack to be AS-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
How good is Katie Mack this season? An average of 36.45 wouldn’t fool you, even if a total of 401 runs will. With four half-centuries to the stable, she is the biggest glue that has held Adelaide Strikers together. While Adelaide would aim for the top spot on the points table, Mack will play a huge role in that.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Best Bowlers
Hannah Darlington to be ST’s best bowler (Parimatch)
There is no bowler from the Sydney Thunder Women’s side who has dominated the tournament like Hannah Darlington. The Thunder's only bowler to have taken more than ten wickets in the ongoing WBBL, Darlington has 75 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League, having an average of 19.4 and an excellent economy rate of 6.7. She is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with 16 wickets from nine games. She can definitely bolster our earnings from this game with her performance.
Megan Schutt to be AS-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington are level on the wicket-taking chart for Adelaide Strikers Women in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. It is to be noted that Schutt is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of WBBL, with 131 wickets at an average of 21.3. She can’t be taken lightly.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
ST-W to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
AS-W to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Parimatch