SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction SYT 46 % Chance of Winning ADS 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.935 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After a couple of poor performances, Sydney Thunder Women have fallen down a couple of places on the points table to sit in the third position and will be eager to kick in against a rampant Adelaide Strikers Women's side, who have already qualified for the playoffs. The two sides, who just met each other last night at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney, will take on each other on November 21, 2023 (Tuesday), at 9:30 AM IST at the Cricket Central Ground in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Earlier in the tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Thunder Women were sitting on the opposite side of the spectrum, but since then, the former have made a solid comeback and even got the better of Sydney in a comprehensive manner on Saturday. Led by Tahlia McGrath, the Strikers have rolled many sides who come their way. They can hold their own against the same side and will be confident of maintaining their new-found confidence before the playoffs.

Even though Sydney Thunder Women have failed in their pursuit in the last game, they continue to remain one of the most dominant teams in the Women’s Big Bash League, having been just one game away from securing a place in the playoffs. Thus, signing them off completely would be living in a fool’s paradise.

ST-W’s chance of winning is 46%

AS-W’s chance of winning is 54%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

So brilliant that Chamari Attapathu has been in the ongoing WBBL that Sydney Thunder made a Chamari Bay for women's cricket watchers in the last round. She is definitely going to help us earn more money than we envisioned, but if that is not enough, you can trust Adelaide’s Katie Mack to turn the fortune around. She has gone about her batting with a kind of supremacy and precision that is hard to emulate.

Match Prediction Best Odds First boundary will be Four runs 1.01 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women to win 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Central in Sydney has hosted only one Women’s T20 match before and the chasing side managed to secure a victory. It had, however, hosted a lot of Men’s domestic T20 matches - in which the chasing side have a win rate of 76%. That signifies the impact and what both captains would have in their minds before Tuesday’s encounter.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted in Sydney for Tuesday’s encounter between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers Women. The wind speed in the last few days have a bearing of the 2021, which significantly helps the pacers, especially in the early morning game.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O Neil, Darcie Brown, Courtney Neale, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna Batter Danielle Gibson Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

With eight wins from 11 games, Adelaide Strikers Women became the second team after Perth Scorchers Women to qualify for the next stage of the Women’s Big Bash League. A win here will propel them to the top of the points table in the ongoing tournament.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Samuel Bates

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Chamari Athapaththu Batter Phoebe Litchfield Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Olivia Porter All-rounder Claire Moore Bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have secured seven wins from 11 games, which has been a very good performance so far. In the last-round match in Adelaide, they failed to break the amazing run of the Tahila McGrath-led side, but they would want to turn that around in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-To-Head

The domination that Adelaide Strikers Women have shown against Sydney Thunder Women is absolutely amazing. Despite Sydney Thunder being the most dominant WBL side in history, Adelaide have managed nine wins in 16 H2H encounters.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

The reason Adelaide Strikers Women have qualified for the playoffs before anyone else is the base they left for their middle overs. By sheerly dominating the powerplay, in which they have accumulated 7.71 runs per over, they showed the mirror to other teams. For Sydney to break that and find a new footing would need an interesting round of domination - but I don’t see that happening.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.935 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Best Batters

Athapaththu to be ST’s best batter (Parimatch)

Chamari Athapaththu has been dealing at a different level now. With a total of 451 runs from 10 innings, the Sri Lankan skipper has truly owned the tournament and is an inspiration to look forward to. Her average of 50.11 and a strike rate of 135.84 reveals everything you need to know about her batting brilliance.

Katie Mack to be AS-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

How good is Katie Mack this season? An average of 36.45 wouldn’t fool you, even if a total of 401 runs will. With four half-centuries to the stable, she is the biggest glue that has held Adelaide Strikers together. While Adelaide would aim for the top spot on the points table, Mack will play a huge role in that.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Best Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be ST’s best bowler (Parimatch)

There is no bowler from the Sydney Thunder Women’s side who has dominated the tournament like Hannah Darlington. The Thunder's only bowler to have taken more than ten wickets in the ongoing WBBL, Darlington has 75 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League, having an average of 19.4 and an excellent economy rate of 6.7. She is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with 16 wickets from nine games. She can definitely bolster our earnings from this game with her performance.

Megan Schutt to be AS-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington are level on the wicket-taking chart for Adelaide Strikers Women in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. It is to be noted that Schutt is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of WBBL, with 131 wickets at an average of 21.3. She can’t be taken lightly.