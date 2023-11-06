SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction SYT 48 % Chance of Winning BRH 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two of the best teams in the tournament, Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women will take on each other in the 27th match of the Women’s Big Bash League at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney, at 12:40 PM IST. While Brisbane Heat are sitting at the top of the table, with five wins from six games, Sydney Thunder closely follow them with four wins from five games. If Sydney Thunder win tomorrow, they will be leveling on points with the table toppers.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

While both teams are unstoppable this season, one couldn’t stop but marvel at the refreshing brand of positive cricket shown by Sydney Thunder this season. Led by England’s Heather Knight, the Thunder have taken the challenge to dominate every single team that came their way. It is understandable that they have just one loss against their name.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are no different. With five wins from six games, they have shown they ruthlessness is running in their blood. With Jess Joanassen leading with aplomb, the Queensland-origin side have been mercilessly beating sides. The question of how much is too much is never left for challenge, for we know the likes of Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, and Grace Harris can push any side to submission.

ST-W’s chance of winning is 48%

BH-W’s chance of winning is 52%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Grace Harris is having a crazy season with the bat, and I will be really surprised if she doesn’t go on to post a big total. While the foreign players have had a solid impact in the league already, none more than Chamari Atthapathu, who is currently Sydney Thunder’s highest run-scorer in the league. Trust them to do well for their respective teams and help us make good money from the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, and for the sake of simplicity, let’s count only Women’s T20 matches played at the venue. The venue has hosted 59 Women’s T20 matches, but the decision at the toss hasn’t played a big role. While the batting first teams have won 30 games, the batting second teams have won 28 games. The average first innings score at the venue is 154/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 169/6.

Weather Report

Even though rain has been a frequent occurrence in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, there is no rain predicted for Monday’s encounter between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. Accuweather keeps the chances of rain to less than 6%, which clearly suggests we’re having a full game.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Samuel Bates

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Chamari Athapaththu Batter Phoebe Litchfield Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Olivia Porter All-rounder Claire Moore Bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women are in excellent form at the moment, having won four out of their five matches. The kind of squad they have at their disposal is clear from the fact that they are primed for many more victories along the way.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Glenn, Ellie Johnston, Laura Harris, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Harris Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Bess Heath Bowler Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won five games in six attempts and that is some record to boast. The Jess Jonnassen-led side have had a complete hold of the proceedings and they are likely to continue to exert the same level of dominance on Monday’s game as well.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-To-Head

Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women have played each other 18 times in the Women’s Big Bash League, in which the latter have had an advantage by securing ten wins. In the last five games, the Brisbane Heat have secured three wins, which tells you why they will have the advantage going into the H2H encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Total runs in the match to be over 314.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The North Sydney Ground is a batting-friendly venue notwithstanding, the way both teams have gone about their business; it is clear that a match total of 314.5 runs is not going to be extremely difficult. Both sides have very good attacking batters, and hence, pose a great opportunity for us to make money from this market.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 North Sydney Oval, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Best Batters

Athapaththu to be ST’s best batter (Parimatch)

Chamari Athapaththu has shown a very different facet of her batting, having scored at a strike rate of 135.91 in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. Not only that, her total of 246 runs from five matches is the highest for a Sydney Thunder batter this season. Just bank on her blindly and you will make good money from the game.

Grace Harris to be BH’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris is having a year to remember. If someone can hit a six with a broken bat, you know the girl can do anything. In the ongoing WBBL, the Brisbane batter has amassed 258 runs at an average of 51.60 with an unbelievable strike rate of 192.53. Can you really grasp the enormity of it? She is not going to stop, and neither should we stop ourselves from betting big on her.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Best Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be ST’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hannah Darlington has 58 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League, having an average of 19.4 and an excellent economy rate of 6.7. She is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with seven wickets from five games. I am banking on her to reap dividends on this bet.

Jonassen to be Brisbane’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jess Jonassen, the Brisbane skipper, has picked nine wickets in the tournament already - the highest from her side. She has led from the front, but what is even more impressive is that she averages an excellent 17.50. If you don’t know it already, with 139 wickets, Jonnassen is the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of Women’s Big Bash League.