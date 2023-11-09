SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
SYT
64%
Chance of Winning
HOH
36%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women are placed at the 5th position whereas Sydney Thunder Women are placed at the 1st place.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 4-1 in their last five meetings against Sydney Thunder Women.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder Women are unhinged in the tournament and have performed relentlessly in their games so far. With five wins and a loss in six games, they occupy the top position in the points table. They have played one less game than others and will seal their place at the top with their next win in the competition. They beat Brisbane Heat, the former table toppers, in their last outing to now be placed above them in standings. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.340.
Hobart Hurricanes Women were expected to keep up their winning momentum after three victories in the tournament but they lost their last fixture and found themselves placed at the 5th place in the points table. The team has three wins and as many losses in six games. They possess 6 points and a net run rate of -0.923.
Considering the recent form of both teams, the Sydney Thunder Women appear to be the favourites in this contest, poised for another strong performance.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 36%
- Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 64%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder-W to score high before 1st dismissal
Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu open for the team and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119 & 102 runs before 1st dismissal in the six games so far. The series of impeccable opening partnerships made them the most promising pair of the competition. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 58.25 & 50.66 respectively in the competition. They are immensely skilled and can sustain any bowling attacks for a long period of time. In their last meeting with Hobart Hurricanes, ST-W scored 31 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a huge payday.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women
Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women
Most match sixes: Sydney Thunder Women
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction
The team that wins the toss should bat first. The surface is expected to slow down, making batting harder towards the conclusion.
Weather Report
The temperature will see a high of 26 degree Celsius during the game. However, the game may be shortened or abandoned due to rain. There is a 80% chance of precipitation on the match-day.
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu
Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:
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Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
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Olivia Porter
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Batter
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
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Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
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Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
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Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket Keeper
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Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Porter
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women won their last game by 8 runs. They have a sound batting order that raised 204 runs in the last game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
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Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women lost their last game in the tournament. They could only muster 120 runs in their last fixture. They need to do better in their batting department.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder women are coming from a special victory against Brisbane Heat women in their last outing. BH-W, the former table toppers, could not withstand the batting prowess of Sydney Thunder in the competition. ST-W scored 204 runs in the game with the helpful innings of Tahlia Wilson’s 83* and Chamari Athapaththu’s innings of 58 runs. The high total was too overwhelming for BH-W who could only score 196, losing the game by 8 runs. The team is riding high on confidence and will be expected to win the next affair as well.
On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a defeat against Brisbane Heat Women in their last game. Batting first, HH-W scored only 120 runs in the game. Elyse Villani scored 58* whereas the other batters in the team went out cheaply. The score was low and the team had to face defeat as BH-W successfully chased down the target with 16 balls and 6 wickets to spare. There was no structure to BH-W’s bowling in the game. They played eight players to bowl in the game. The team will need better performances and strategies to win the next game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 58* runs in her last game and has been consistently scoring runs for the team. She has 217 runs in 5 games, averaging at a high 72.33. She scored 40 runs in her last meeting against ST-W.
Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women
Chamari Athapaththu is a tremendous batter from the team. She has racked 304 runs in 6 games at an average of 50.66. She smashed 58 runs off 31 balls in her last outing. She is also the top scorer from her side so far this season.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Molly Strano has picked a total of 7 wickets in 6 games for the team. She has an economy rate of 6.83 in the tournament and will be the top bowling pick in the team. She plucked 1 wicket in her last outing.
Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Hannah Darlington has been consistently picking wickets since she entered the competition. She has now 9 wickets in 6 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.00 in the tournament. She was the most successful bowler in her last game with 2 picks.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
- Sydney Thunder Women to win the match @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch