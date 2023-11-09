SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction SYT 64 % Chance of Winning HOH 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next Women’s Big Bash League encounter, Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women will meet in the 30th game. The fixture will be played on November 9, 2023 at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women are unhinged in the tournament and have performed relentlessly in their games so far. With five wins and a loss in six games, they occupy the top position in the points table. They have played one less game than others and will seal their place at the top with their next win in the competition. They beat Brisbane Heat, the former table toppers, in their last outing to now be placed above them in standings. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.340.

Hobart Hurricanes Women were expected to keep up their winning momentum after three victories in the tournament but they lost their last fixture and found themselves placed at the 5th place in the points table. The team has three wins and as many losses in six games. They possess 6 points and a net run rate of -0.923.

Considering the recent form of both teams, the Sydney Thunder Women appear to be the favourites in this contest, poised for another strong performance.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 36%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 64%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score high before 1st dismissal

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu open for the team and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119 & 102 runs before 1st dismissal in the six games so far. The series of impeccable opening partnerships made them the most promising pair of the competition. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 58.25 & 50.66 respectively in the competition. They are immensely skilled and can sustain any bowling attacks for a long period of time. In their last meeting with Hobart Hurricanes, ST-W scored 31 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a huge payday.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women 1.667 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: Sydney Thunder Women 1.952 Bet on 1xBet

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss should bat first. The surface is expected to slow down, making batting harder towards the conclusion.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 26 degree Celsius during the game. However, the game may be shortened or abandoned due to rain. There is a 80% chance of precipitation on the match-day.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Olivia Porter Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women won their last game by 8 runs. They have a sound batting order that raised 204 runs in the last game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women lost their last game in the tournament. They could only muster 120 runs in their last fixture. They need to do better in their batting department.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder women are coming from a special victory against Brisbane Heat women in their last outing. BH-W, the former table toppers, could not withstand the batting prowess of Sydney Thunder in the competition. ST-W scored 204 runs in the game with the helpful innings of Tahlia Wilson’s 83* and Chamari Athapaththu’s innings of 58 runs. The high total was too overwhelming for BH-W who could only score 196, losing the game by 8 runs. The team is riding high on confidence and will be expected to win the next affair as well.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a defeat against Brisbane Heat Women in their last game. Batting first, HH-W scored only 120 runs in the game. Elyse Villani scored 58* whereas the other batters in the team went out cheaply. The score was low and the team had to face defeat as BH-W successfully chased down the target with 16 balls and 6 wickets to spare. There was no structure to BH-W’s bowling in the game. They played eight players to bowl in the game. The team will need better performances and strategies to win the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.255 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 58* runs in her last game and has been consistently scoring runs for the team. She has 217 runs in 5 games, averaging at a high 72.33. She scored 40 runs in her last meeting against ST-W.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a tremendous batter from the team. She has racked 304 runs in 6 games at an average of 50.66. She smashed 58 runs off 31 balls in her last outing. She is also the top scorer from her side so far this season.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano has picked a total of 7 wickets in 6 games for the team. She has an economy rate of 6.83 in the tournament and will be the top bowling pick in the team. She plucked 1 wicket in her last outing.

Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington has been consistently picking wickets since she entered the competition. She has now 9 wickets in 6 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.00 in the tournament. She was the most successful bowler in her last game with 2 picks.