SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction SYT 58 % Chance of Winning HOH 42 % Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the Knockout game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on November 27. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women had a terrific campaign in the competition. They had a solid start but their form looked a bit shaky by the end. With six wins and three losses, the team finished at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of -0.002. The team made it to the top four and a win in the next game will promote them to the Challenger game. Sydney Thunder is a strong unit and will return with a win in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women had an inconsistent season this year but managed to finish in the top four. The team finished 4th in the points table with five wins and as many losses in 10 games. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of 0.189. Hobart Hurricanes have clawed their way into the play-offs and will give their best in the upcoming knockout game.

Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 58%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 42%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score low before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women had a fantastic season this year and finished in 3rd place. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46, 1, 46, 38, 12 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in their last ten games. Athapaththu and Voll average at 14.90 & 34.44 respectively in the current competition. The form of the openers have remained inconsistent throughout the competition, especially in the last few games. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Drummoyne Oval tends to favour batters, offering a true bounce and consistent pace. However, as the game progresses, it can slow slightly, making spin more effective.

Early assistance for seamers might be present, especially under overcast conditions. Drummoyne Oval is smaller compared to larger stadiums, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Teams may prefer to bat first on a fresh pitch to capitalise on its batting-friendly nature and set a high target.

Weather Report

On November 27 in Sydney, conditions are expected to be sunny and warm. The temperature will range between 20°C in the morning and peak around 31°C in the afternoon.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women finished in the 3rd place of the standings this year. The team faced a loss in the last game by 9 wickets. The team will be at full strength in the next game and shall give a terrific performance against Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a poor season last season. However, the team managed to finish at the 4th place this season. The team came into this fixture after a loss against Perth Scorchers Women. The team will be looking to do well in the next game against Sydney Thunder Women.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 3-1.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women met in the last game of group games. The Thunder won the toss and opted to bat first. The Thunder raised 133 while losing all their wickets in the process. Phoebe Litchfield scored 30 runs while Tahlia Wilson smashed 27 runs in the game. The rest of the batters bundled out cheaply in the match. Chasing the target, the Renegades scored 137/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. Samantha Bates picked the only wicket for the Thunder. Sydney Thunder will look to bounce back in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women met with Perth Scorchers Women in the last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and bundled out for 138 runs in the game. Amy Smith picked 3 wickets while Lauren Smith took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the Hurricanes were troubled in their batting order but managed to score past the target with the score of 139/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Lizelle Lee was the best batter with 44 runs in the game. Hurricanes will look to reap the best in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Phoebe Litchfield is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 281 runs in 10 games this season. She averages at 28.10 in the current season. She scored 30 runs in the last game.

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee is the best batter from the Hurricanes this season. She smashed 44 runs in the last game. With 376 runs in 10 games, she averages at 41.77. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 19 wickets in 10 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She was the only bowler to get a wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes this season. She has picked 12 wickets in 10 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.