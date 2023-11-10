SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction SYT 66 % Chance of Winning MST 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women will meet Sydney Thunder Women in the 32nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The fixture will be played on November 10, 2023 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:50 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women are unhinged in the tournament and have performed relentlessly in their games so far. With five wins and a loss in six games, they occupy the second position in the points table. They have played one less game than others and will seal their place at the top with their next win in the competition. Their last game was abandoned due to bad weather but the team will be thrilled to go on to their next contest. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.340.

Melbourne Stars Women are having a disappointing season this year. They have lost more than they won so far in the competition. They have two wins and six losses in eight games and are placed 7th in the table standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -1.548. They are coming into this fixture after three consecutive losses in the competition.

Considering the recent form of both teams, the Sydney Thunder Women appear to be the favourites in this contest and will win this contest against Melbourne Stars Women.

Melbourne Stars Women's chance of winning: 34%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score high before 1st dismissal

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu open for the team and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119 & 102 runs before 1st dismissal in the six games so far. The series of impeccable opening partnerships made them the most promising pair of the competition. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 58.25 & 50.66 respectively in the competition. They are immensely skilled and can sustain any bowling attacks for a long period of time. In their last meeting with Melbourne Stars, ST-W scored 119 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a huge payday.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women 1.615 Bet on 1xBet Total match fours Over 34.5 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Total match sixes Under 8.5 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

The North Sydney Oval, Sydney, has witnessed high-scoring matches in the current tournament, providing favourable conditions for batsmen to accumulate runs. Bowlers, on the other hand, must focus on accuracy in their deliveries. Most of the games played here were won by the team batting first. Hence, the skipper shall opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 24 degree Celsius during the game. However, the game may be shortened or abandoned due to rain. There is a 40% chance of precipitation on the match-day.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Olivia Porter Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women won their last game by 8 runs. They have a sound batting order that raised 204 runs in the last game.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women lost their last game by 4 runs. The game was shortened due to rain but the team failed to conquer the target in 7 overs.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Thunder Women managed to win two times whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder women are coming from a special victory against Brisbane Heat women in their last outing. BH-W, the former table toppers, could not withstand the batting prowess of Sydney Thunder in the competition. ST-W scored 204 runs in the game with the helpful innings of Tahlia Wilson’s 83* and Chamari Athapaththu’s innings of 58 runs. The high total was too overwhelming for BH-W who could only score 196, losing the game by 8 runs. The team is riding high on confidence and will be expected to win the next affair as well.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women are coming from a defeat against Sydney Sixers Women in their last game. SS-W raised 134 runs in the game. Sophie Day was exceptional with the ball and picked 5 wickets for MS-W. The 2nd innings was interrupted by rain and the target was set to 56 in 7 overs. MS-W failed to score over the target and lost the game by 4 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 North Sydney Oval, Sydney Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a tremendous batter from the team. She has racked 304 runs in 6 games at an average of 50.66. She smashed 58 runs off 31 balls in her last outing. She is also the top scorer from her side so far this season.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, has scored 171 runs in 8 games, averaging at 21.37. She scored no run in her last contest. However, no one can deny her batting proficiency in the format.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Day is a talented bowler from MS-W. She has picked 14 wickets in 8 games at an economy rate of 7.14. She picked 5 wickets in her last outing.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington has been consistently picking wickets since she entered the competition. She has now 9 wickets in 6 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.00 in the tournament. She was the most successful bowler in her last game with 2 picks.