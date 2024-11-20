SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction
SYT
60%
Chance of Winning
MST
40%
T20
Drummoyne Oval
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Sydney Thunder Women lead the tally by 2-1 against Melbourne Stars Women.
- Sydney Thunder Women are placed at 1st place while Melbourne Stars Women are placed at the 7th place of the table currently.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder Women’s last fixture was a rainstruck affair which yielded no result. The team earned a point from that and reside at the top of the points table. The team has five wins and two losses. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of 0.291. Sydney Thunder has an incredible squad and will be looking to carry on their winning momentum.
Melbourne Stars Women have fallen into a losing loop. They have lost four games in a row now. With two wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.094. Melbourne Stars Women will be looking to break their losing streak but will face a massive challenge against the table toppers.
- Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 40%
- Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 60%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46, 1, 46 & 38 runs before their first dismissal in their last eight games. Athapaththu and Voll average at 17.12 & 41.14 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Melbourne Stars Women
Most Fours: Sydney Thunder Women
Most Sixes: Sydney Thunder Women
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Drummoyne Oval tends to favour batters, offering a true bounce and consistent pace. However, as the game progresses, it can slow slightly, making spin more effective.
Early assistance for seamers might be present, especially under overcast conditions. Drummoyne Oval is smaller compared to larger stadiums, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Teams may prefer to bat first on a fresh pitch to capitalise on its batting-friendly nature and set a high target.
Weather Report
The weather in Sydney on November 20, 2024, is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional light rain. The temperature will range between 17°C (63°F) in the morning and 20°C (68°F) during the day.
Sydney Thunder Women Players List
Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield (c)
|
Batter
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Taneale Peschel
|
Bowler
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form
Sydney Thunder Women are thriving in the current competition. Despite a no result in the last game, they managed to win the majority of their games in the competition. They will face Melbourne Stars for the first time in the tournament.
Melbourne Stars Women Players List
Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Ines McKeon
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Tess Flintoff
|
Bowler
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form
Melbourne Stars Women are having a nightmare season. They lost their last game against Brisbane Heat Women. They batted poorly in the last game and bundled out for 138 runs in the game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Thunder Women leads the tally by 2-1.
- Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder Women met with Sydney Sixers Women in their last game of the competition. The Thunder batted first in the game and bundled out for 121 runs in the game. Georgia Voll scored 29 runs while Phoebe Litchfield smashed 28 runs in the game. The rest of the team struck out for much cheaper scores in the game. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers were 9/1 in 2 overs when the match had to be stopped due to rain. The match was later abandoned due to rainfall.
Melbourne Stars Women faced Brisbane Heat Women in their last game of the competition. Melbourne Stars batted first in the game and scored 138 runs before losing their last wicket. Kim Garth from lower order remained unbeaten at 31 runs while most of the batters struck out for a single digit score. Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat posted 139/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Sutherland, Garth and Flintoff picked a wicket each in the game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women
T20
Drummoyne Oval, null
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters
Yastika Bhatia to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women
Yastika Bhatia is the top batter from the side and has scored 154 runs in 6 games at an average of 25.66. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women
Georgia Voll looks back in form. She has scored 288 runs in 8 games at an average of 41.14. She smashed 29 runs in the last game. Voll will be looking to score well in the next game as well.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers
Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women
Kim Garth has been excellent with the ball in the current competition. She has 9 wickets in 7 games of the competition. Garth picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.
Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Suzie Bates is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 17 wickets in 8 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Sydney Thunder to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch