SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction SYT 60 % Chance of Winning MST 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will clash in the 33rd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on November 20. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women’s last fixture was a rainstruck affair which yielded no result. The team earned a point from that and reside at the top of the points table. The team has five wins and two losses. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of 0.291. Sydney Thunder has an incredible squad and will be looking to carry on their winning momentum.

Melbourne Stars Women have fallen into a losing loop. They have lost four games in a row now. With two wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.094. Melbourne Stars Women will be looking to break their losing streak but will face a massive challenge against the table toppers.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 40%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 60%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46, 1, 46 & 38 runs before their first dismissal in their last eight games. Athapaththu and Voll average at 17.12 & 41.14 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Melbourne Stars Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Sydney Thunder Women 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Sydney Thunder Women 2.16 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Drummoyne Oval tends to favour batters, offering a true bounce and consistent pace. However, as the game progresses, it can slow slightly, making spin more effective.

Early assistance for seamers might be present, especially under overcast conditions. Drummoyne Oval is smaller compared to larger stadiums, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Teams may prefer to bat first on a fresh pitch to capitalise on its batting-friendly nature and set a high target.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on November 20, 2024, is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional light rain. The temperature will range between 17°C (63°F) in the morning and 20°C (68°F) during the day.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women are thriving in the current competition. Despite a no result in the last game, they managed to win the majority of their games in the competition. They will face Melbourne Stars for the first time in the tournament.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women are having a nightmare season. They lost their last game against Brisbane Heat Women. They batted poorly in the last game and bundled out for 138 runs in the game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Thunder Women leads the tally by 2-1.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women met with Sydney Sixers Women in their last game of the competition. The Thunder batted first in the game and bundled out for 121 runs in the game. Georgia Voll scored 29 runs while Phoebe Litchfield smashed 28 runs in the game. The rest of the team struck out for much cheaper scores in the game. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers were 9/1 in 2 overs when the match had to be stopped due to rain. The match was later abandoned due to rainfall.

Melbourne Stars Women faced Brisbane Heat Women in their last game of the competition. Melbourne Stars batted first in the game and scored 138 runs before losing their last wicket. Kim Garth from lower order remained unbeaten at 31 runs while most of the batters struck out for a single digit score. Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat posted 139/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Sutherland, Garth and Flintoff picked a wicket each in the game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Drummoyne Oval, null Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.168 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Yastika Bhatia to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Yastika Bhatia is the top batter from the side and has scored 154 runs in 6 games at an average of 25.66. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Georgia Voll looks back in form. She has scored 288 runs in 8 games at an average of 41.14. She smashed 29 runs in the last game. Voll will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth has been excellent with the ball in the current competition. She has 9 wickets in 7 games of the competition. Garth picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Suzie Bates is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 17 wickets in 8 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.