SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction SYT 33 % Chance of Winning PES 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.581 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women will meet Sydney Thunder Women in the 44th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The fixture will be played on November 18, 2023 at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

This will be a fixture to witness. Sydney Thunder Women have faced two consecutive defeats after a smashing campaign so far in the competition. They have six wins and three losses. With that, they are placed 4th in the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of 0.526. They have experienced players in the top and middle order, and most look good.

Perth Scorchers Women are unhinged and registered four victories on the trot. They have won a total of eight games and lost three in their campaign so far. Their winning momentum placed them atop the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of 1.521. The Perth Scorchers Women won't be a pushover and shall look to do well in their next contest.

Considering the recent form of both teams, the Perth Scorchers Women appear to be the favourites in this contest and will win this contest.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 67%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 33%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score high before 1st dismissal

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu open for the team and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119, 102, 30, 16 & 16 runs before 1st dismissal in the nine games so far. The series of impeccable opening partnerships made them the most promising pair of the competition. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 37.14 & 41.55 respectively in the competition. They are immensely skilled and can sustain any bowling attacks for a long period of time. Although they have lost their 1st wicket pretty early in the last two games, they are eager to make a comeback with their usual batting form.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Women to win 2.52 Bet on 1xBet Perth Scorchers Women to win 1.50 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women to win 2.52 Bet on Dafabet

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss should bat first. The surface is expected to slow down, making batting harder towards the conclusion. Bowlers, on the other hand, must focus on accuracy in their deliveries.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 22 degree Celsius during the game. The game will not experience any rain, with the skies expected to be mostly sunny on the game day.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Olivia Porter Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have lost two games in a row. They scored 118 runs in their last outing.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women are in fantastic form. They have won four games in a row and look ferocious with the bat and the ball.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Thunder Women managed to win one time whereas the Scorchers lead the tally with 3 wins.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 1

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder women are from a disappointing outing against Adelaide Strikers. They were all out for 118 runs in the game. Athapaththu scored 43 runs whereas the others in the squad went out cheaply. AS-W quickly chased down the target, winning the game by 6 wickets. Chamari Athapaththu and Tahila Wilson have batted well in this tournament, and the team will expect a good start from them.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers Women have dominated in their last game as well. They went against Sydney Sixers Women and scored 189 runs in the game. It was a fantastic knock by Beth Mooney (91*) that took the team to such a high score. The Sixers could not handle the lethal bowling attack by the Scorchers and laid down their bats at 128 runs. PS-W won the game by 61 runs and claimed the crown position.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a tremendous batter from the team. She has racked 374 runs in 10 games at an average of 41.55. She smashed 43 runs off 40 balls in her last outing. She is also the top scorer from her side so far this season.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney is smashing her way through every team that comes across. Mooney knocked an unbeaten 91 off 57 balls in her last outing. With 509 runs in 11 games, she averages at 72.71 in the competition currently. She is the top scorer in the competition and will be a strong batting presence in the next game as well.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar is the top wicket taker from Perth Scorchers Women. She has picked 19 wickets in 11 games so far for the team and possesses an economy rate of 6.63 in the competition. She was able to reap two wickets in her last game but will be looking to do more in the upcoming fixture.

Hannah Darlingt to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington has been consistently picking wickets since she entered the competition. She has now 16 wickets in 9 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.57 in the tournament.