SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction SYT 55 % Chance of Winning PES 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.797 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be meeting in the 24th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on November 12. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women are having a dream campaign. After a loss in the first game, the team did not look back and secured four victories in a row. They won their last game against Sydney Sixers Women. With four wins and a loss, the team occupies the top place of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.062. The Thunder will be expected to win the next game against the Scorchers as well.

Perth Scorchers have dropped down in the standings after their last loss in the competition. They lost their last game against Hobart Hurricanes Women. The team resides at the 6th place of the points table with three wins and two losses. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.502. Perth Scorchers will meet Sydney Thunder for the first time in the current season.

Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 45%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52 & 46 before their first dismissal in their last five games. Athapaththu scored 33 runs whereas Voll knocked 17 runs in the last game. Athapaththu and Voll average at 24.30 & 30.80 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney, cannot be predicted as it is purely based on chance. However, in T20 and shorter format games, captains who win the toss at Drummoyne Oval may choose to bat first. The pitch here often favours batters initially, allowing teams to set a competitive total. Later in the game, the pitch can occasionally slow down, which could make chasing slightly more challenging.

Weather Report

On November 12, Sydney is expected to have mild and comfortable weather, with temperatures around 22°C to 24°C (about 71°F to 75°F). The day will likely be partly cloudy with light to moderate breezes, making it a pleasant day for outdoor activities. There may be a small chance of rain, but it's expected to be mostly dry with occasional clouds.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women have won their last four games in the competition. The team is unmatched this season and bowled extremely well in the last game. They occupy the first place in the standings.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women were doing well but faced a loss after two consecutive wins in their campaign. They lacked in both the departments in the last game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Hobart Hurricanes in their last game of the competition. The Hurricanes raised 203/3 in the match. It was a pretty high score. The Scorchers could not pick wickets in the game and leaked a lot of runs. Chloe Ainsworth picked 2 wickets for the side. While chasing the target, the Scorchers were bundled out for 131 runs in the game, losing the fixture by 72 runs. CHloe Ainsworth scored 41 runs in the match while Beth Mooney struck 30 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women are coming from a win against Sydney Sixers Women. Sydney Thunder scored 158/6 in the game. Heather Knight struck 50 runs while Phoebe Litchfield scored 34 runs in the game. While chasing, the Sixers scored 140 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. The Thunder won the game by 18 runs. Samantha Bates picked 3 wickets while Athapaththu, Darlington and Peschel got 2 picks each. Sydney Thunder is a very strong team and will be looking to win their next game as well.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Drummoyne Oval, null Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.047 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She has scored 182 runs in 5 games this season at an average of 36.40. Mooney posted 30 runs in the last game.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Heather Knight is a very consistent batter in the competition. She has scored 185 runs in 4 games at an average of 61.66. She scored 50 runs in the last game. Knight will enter as the best batter in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 13 wickets in 5 innings already. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates is the top bowling pick from Sydney Thunder Women. She has picked 15 wickets in 5 games so far in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. Bates will be ready for another clash in the next outing.