SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction SYT 57 % Chance of Winning SYS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women will clash in the 31st game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on November 17. The match will begin at 11:55 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Facts: In their last five meetings, Sydney Sixers Women lead the tally by 3-2 against Sydney Thunder Women.

Sydney Thunder Women are placed at 1st place while Sydney Sixers Women are placed at the 6th place of the table currently.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women have lost more games than they have won in the tournament. They are coming from a loss here against Brisbane Heat Women. With three wins and four losses in seven games, Sydney Sixers are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.425. They will meet their city rivals in the reverse fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women broke out of their last loss to win their previous fixture against Perth Scorchers Women. The team is placed at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses. Sydney Thunder has an incredible squad and will be looking to carry on their winning momentum. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of 0.291.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 43%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 57%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46, 1 & 46 runs before their first dismissal in their last seven games. In the last meeting against the Sixers, the pair secured 46 runs for their opening partnership. Athapaththu and Voll average at 18.57 & 43.16 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women To Have Highest Opening Partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Drummoyne Oval tends to favour batters, offering a true bounce and consistent pace. However, as the game progresses, it can slow slightly, making spin more effective.

Early assistance for seamers might be present, especially under overcast conditions. Drummoyne Oval is smaller compared to larger stadiums, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Teams may prefer to bat first on a fresh pitch to capitalise on its batting-friendly nature and set a high target.

Weather Report

On November 10, 2023, Sydney is expected to experience comfortable spring weather. The forecast shows a high of around 25°C (77°F) and a low of 18°C (64°F), with mostly dry conditions and minimal chances of rain.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game against Brisbane Heat Women. The team could only score 127 runs in the last game and lost the match by 12 runs. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women are thriving in the current competition. They won their last fixture against Perth Scorchers with a fantastic batting performance. They will be up against the Sixers in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women met with Perth Scorchers Women in their last game of the competition. The Scorchers batted first in the game and scored 170/5 in 20 overs. Taneale Peschel picked 3 wickets while Shabnim Ismail bagged 2 wickets. It was a high run chase for the Thunder. They scored 173/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Georgia Voll smashed an unbeaten 97 runs and carried the team, single-handedly, through the victory line.

Sydney SIxers Women faced Brisbane Heat Women in their last game of the competition. Brisbane Heat batted first in the game and scored 139/9 in 20 overs. Amelia Kerr picked 4 wickets while Sophie Ecclestone and Ashleigh Gardner took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sixers were restricted to 127/8 as they lost the fixture by 12 runs. Sarah Bryce scored 30 runs while the others were knocked out cheaply in the game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Drummoyne Oval, null Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. She has 316 runs in 7 games, averaging at 63.20. Perry has posted incredible knocks in the competition. Perry will be walking in as the best batting pick from the Sixers.

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Georgia Voll looks back in form. She has scored 259 runs in 7 games at an average of 43.16. She smashed an unbeaten 97 runs off 56 balls in the last game. Voll will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Amelia Kerr is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has picked 8 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will come in to take many wickets in the next game.

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Suzie Bates is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 16 wickets in 7 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.