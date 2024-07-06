AUS (Australia Champions) vs ENG (England Champions) Match Prediction ENG 36 % Chance of Winning AUS 64 % Bet Now! Australia Champions take on England Champions in the seventh game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 06 at 05:00 PM IST.

Australia Champions vs England Champions Chance of Winning

Australia Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they fell short against Pakistan Champions in the opening game but managed to turn things around in the last outing against South Africa Champions as they scored 230 runs and eventually won the game by 104 runs.

England Champions got swept by India Champions in their season opener as India won the game with three wickets in hand. England managed to turn things around in the last game against South Africa Champions as they managed to chase down the target with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 64%

England Champions’ chances of winning - 36%

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Australia Champions vs England Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

England Champions and Australia champions showcased their class in the last match as both sides dominated the powerplay overs. Looking at the firepower both sides possess we expect both teams to score big and the total boundary count to be extremely high in the upcoming game.

Brett Lee started the proceedings for Australia Champions in both games and he has bagged early wickets in both matches. With England top three scoring bulk of runs thus far, we expect England to lose early wickets and to struggle in the powerplay. England’s score in the first six overs would be low in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs England Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Marsh Batter Aaron Finch Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Tim Paine Wicket-keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile All-rounder Daniel Christian Batter Ben Laughlin All-rounder Brett Lee Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Dirk Nannes All-rounder

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions were beaten by Pakistan Champions in the opening game but in the last game they beat South Africa Champions and registered their first win in this tournament.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Kevin Pietersen (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Owais Shah, Chris Schofield, Kevin O Brien, Darren Maddy, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Stuart Meaker, Sajid Mahmood, Ali Brown, Samit Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Kevin Pietersen Batter Ian Bell Batter Owais Shah Batter Chris Schofield Batter Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Ravi Bopara All-rounder Kevin O Brien Bowler Darren Maddy All-rounder Ajmal Shahzad Bowler Ryan Jay Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions had a dismal showing in the opening game against India Champions but in the last game they beat South Africa Champions with nine wickets to spare.

Australia Champions vs England Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time Australia Champions go head to head against England Champions.

Australia Champions vs England Champions Betting Odds

Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

England Champions and Australia Champions go head to head after an impressive victory for both sides. Even though Australia have one win in two games they have looked great in both matches. Australia openers have had a great tournament thus far, in the opening game against Pakistan Champions, they managed an opening stand of 69 and in the last game once again they managed a 50 run opening stand and in both matches Australia had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Australia would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs England Champions Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Aaron Finch continued his brilliant form in the last game against South Africa as he scored 49 off 25 balls. With 117 runs, Finch is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter

Phil Mustard has been brilliant for England Champions thus far. In the last game against South Africa Champions, Mustard scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs England Champions Top Bowlers

Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Brett Lee has been exceptional in both matches thus far. In the opening game Lee bagged two wickets and then in the last game against South Africa he bagged another two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Schofield to be England Champions’ top bowler

Chris Schofield has been brilliant thus far for England Champions thus far as in two matches he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.