AUS (Australia Champions) vs ENG (England Champions) Match Prediction
ENG
36%
Chance of Winning
AUS
64%
T20i
Edgbaston
Facts:
- With 117 runs, Aaron Finch is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this tournament.
- With 97 runs, Phil Mustard is the leading run scorer for England Champions in this tournament.
Australia Champions vs England Champions Chance of Winning
Australia Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they fell short against Pakistan Champions in the opening game but managed to turn things around in the last outing against South Africa Champions as they scored 230 runs and eventually won the game by 104 runs.
England Champions got swept by India Champions in their season opener as India won the game with three wickets in hand. England managed to turn things around in the last game against South Africa Champions as they managed to chase down the target with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 64%
- England Champions’ chances of winning - 36%
Australia Champions vs England Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
England Champions and Australia champions showcased their class in the last match as both sides dominated the powerplay overs. Looking at the firepower both sides possess we expect both teams to score big and the total boundary count to be extremely high in the upcoming game.
Brett Lee started the proceedings for Australia Champions in both games and he has bagged early wickets in both matches. With England top three scoring bulk of runs thus far, we expect England to lose early wickets and to struggle in the powerplay. England’s score in the first six overs would be low in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs England Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Australia Champions News & Player List
Australia Champions Player List
Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batter
|
Callum Ferguson
|
Batter
|
Ben Cutting
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Paine
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Christian
|
Batter
|
Ben Laughlin
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Lee
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Doherty
|
Bowler
|
Dirk Nannes
|
All-rounder
Australia Champions Team Form
Australia Champions were beaten by Pakistan Champions in the opening game but in the last game they beat South Africa Champions and registered their first win in this tournament.
England Champions News & Player List
England Champions Player List
Kevin Pietersen (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Owais Shah, Chris Schofield, Kevin O Brien, Darren Maddy, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Stuart Meaker, Sajid Mahmood, Ali Brown, Samit Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
Batter
|
Ian Bell
|
Batter
|
Owais Shah
|
Batter
|
Chris Schofield
|
Batter
|
Phil Mustard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
Kevin O Brien
|
Bowler
|
Darren Maddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ajmal Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Jay Sidebottom
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Meaker
|
Bowler
England Champions Team Form
England Champions had a dismal showing in the opening game against India Champions but in the last game they beat South Africa Champions with nine wickets to spare.
Australia Champions vs England Champions Head to Head
This would be the first time Australia Champions go head to head against England Champions.
Australia Champions vs England Champions Betting Odds
Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions
England Champions and Australia Champions go head to head after an impressive victory for both sides. Even though Australia have one win in two games they have looked great in both matches. Australia openers have had a great tournament thus far, in the opening game against Pakistan Champions, they managed an opening stand of 69 and in the last game once again they managed a 50 run opening stand and in both matches Australia had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Australia would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs England Champions Top Batters
Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter
Aaron Finch continued his brilliant form in the last game against South Africa as he scored 49 off 25 balls. With 117 runs, Finch is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter
Phil Mustard has been brilliant for England Champions thus far. In the last game against South Africa Champions, Mustard scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs England Champions Top Bowlers
Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler
Brett Lee has been exceptional in both matches thus far. In the opening game Lee bagged two wickets and then in the last game against South Africa he bagged another two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Schofield to be England Champions’ top bowler
Chris Schofield has been brilliant thus far for England Champions thus far as in two matches he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Champions
- Australia Champions to win @ 1.57 (1XBet)
- England Champions to win @ 2.36 (1XBet)
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