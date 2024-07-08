AUS (Australia Champions) vs INDL (India Champions) Match Prediction INDL 45 % Chance of Winning AUS 55 % Bet Now! Australia Champions take on India Champions in the 11th game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 08 at 09:00 PM IST.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Chance of Winning

Australia Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost against Pakistan Champions in the opening game but have managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games heading into this fixture. In the last game they beat England Champions with six wickets to spare.

India Champions got off to a great start in this competition as they beat England Champions and West Indies Champions in the first two matches but in the last game they got outplayed by their bitter rivals Pakistan Champions who won the game by 68 runs. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 55%

India Champions’ chances of winning - 45%

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Australia Champions vs India Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Australia champions have been dominant in the powerplay as in all three matches their openers have given terrific starts which has resulted in Australia winning back to back games. We expect Australia to dominate powerplay once again and to score well in the first six overs.

Brett Lee started the proceedings for Australia Champions in both games and he has bagged early wickets in both matches. With India struggling in the batting department we expect them to lose early wickets and to struggle in the powerplay. India’s score in the first six overs would be low in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Marsh Batter Aaron Finch Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Tim Paine Wicket-keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile All-rounder Daniel Christian Batter Ben Laughlin All-rounder Brett Lee Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Dirk Nannes All-rounder

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann All-rounder Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Irfan Pathan All-rounder Yusuf Pathan Batter Vinay Kumar All-rounder Harbhajan Singh Bowler RP Singh Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni All-rounder

India Champions Team Form

India Champions had an impressive start to the campaign as they won back to back games but in the last game they lost against Pakistan Champions.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time Australia Champions go head to head against India Champions.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Betting Odds

Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions

India Champions and Australia Champions go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides. A win for Australia would seal a place in the semifinals on the other hand, this would be a must win game for India as they wouldn’t want to go into the final game having to win the game to make the playoffs. One of the biggest reasons for Australia’s success in the last few games has been the form of their openers who have been brilliant in this campaign. In the three games thus far, Australia has managed an opening stand of 69, 85 and 88 and in all three games they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe Australia would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Aaron Finch continued his brilliant form in the last game against England Champions as he scored 56 off 23 balls. With 173 runs, Finch is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robin Uttappa to be India Champions’ top batter

Even though Robin Uttappa did not score big in the last game, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for India Champions in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Top Bowlers

Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Brett Lee has been exceptional in all three matches thus far. Even though Lee did not have a great outing in the last game he has been the most consistent bowler for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Indian bowlers did not have a great game and Harbhajan Singh struggled to but we are still going to stick with him as he has been pretty effective in this campaign and has been consistent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.