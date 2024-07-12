AUS (Australia Champions) vs INDL (India Champions) Match Prediction
AUS
56%
Chance of Winning
INDL
44%
World
County Ground in Northampton
Facts:
- With 150 runs, Robin Uttappa is the leading run scorer for India Champions in this campaign.
- With 210 runs, Ben Dunk is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this campaign.
Australia Champions vs India Champions Chance of Winning
Australia Champions did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Pakistan by five wickets but managed to turn things around as they won four games on the bounce and eclipsed Pakistan at the top of the table. In the last game they outplayed West Indies as they won the game by 55 runs.
India Champions have had a solid start to the campaign as they beat England and West Indies in the first two matches but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost three games on the bounce which includes a 54 runs defeat against South Africa in the last game. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 56%
- India Champions’ chances of winning - 44%
Australia Champions vs India Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the main reasons for Australia’s domination in the group stages has been their aggressive approach in the powerplay which has paid off every single time. In the five matches thus far, Australia has scored 59, 77, 71, 56 and 67 which makes us believe Australia would score well in the first six overs.
Yuvraj Singh has had an awful campaign thus far, the Indian Skipper has failed to find his footing thus far. In the five matches, he has scored 2, 38, 14, 19 and 5. As the bet paid off for us in the last game, we expect this tip to pay off once again as Singh would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Champions Opening Partnership Over 26.5
India Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Australia Champions
Australia Champions vs India Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as the last two matches at this venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Australia Champions News & Player List
Australia Champions Player List
Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batter
|
Callum Ferguson
|
Batter
|
Ben Cutting
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Paine
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Christian
|
Batter
|
Ben Laughlin
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Lee
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Doherty
|
Bowler
|
Dirk Nannes
|
All-rounder
Australia Champions Team Form
Australia Champions lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions but managed to win four games on the bounce and ended up at the top of the table.
India Champions News & Player List
India Champions Player List
Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Ojha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Irfan Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
Batter
|
Vinay Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
RP Singh
|
Bowler
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
All-rounder
India Champions Team Form
India Champions got off to a solid start as they won the first two matches but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and ended up fourth on the table.
Australia Champions vs India Champions Head to Head
Australia Champions went head to head against India Champions in the group stage. Aussies won the game by 23 runs.
Head to Head
Australia Champions: 1
India Champions: 0
Australia Champions vs India Champions Betting Odds
India Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions
India Champions and Australia Champions go head to head in contrasting form as one one hand India has struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost each of the last three games and managed to make the semifinals as they had a better NRR than South Africa. On the other hand, Australia have been brilliant thus far as they have won each of the last four matches and more importantly have dominated four of the five games thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Australia has managed to have a better opening partnership in four of the last five matches which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs India Champions
World
County Ground in Northampton, null
Australia Champions vs India Champions Top Batters
Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter
Even though Aaron Finch has struggled in the last few games, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent player for Australia in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter
One of the biggest reasons for India’s underwhelming results in the last few games has been their batting. Yusuf Pathan has scored back to back half centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs India Champions Top Bowlers
Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler
Brett Lee has had a solid campaign thus far as he has given early breakthroughs in four of the five matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game Lee bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler
Indian bowlers did not have a great game in the last few games as they conceded big scores. Harbhajan Singh was sensational in the last game against South Africa as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Champions
- Australia Champions to win @ 1.77 (PariMatch)
- India Champions to win @ 2.02 (PariMatch)
Parimatch