AUS (Australia Champions) vs INDL (India Champions) Match Prediction AUS 56 % Chance of Winning INDL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.739 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Champions take on India Champions in the second Semifinals of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at the County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 12 at 09:00 PM IST.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Chance of Winning

Australia Champions did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Pakistan by five wickets but managed to turn things around as they won four games on the bounce and eclipsed Pakistan at the top of the table. In the last game they outplayed West Indies as they won the game by 55 runs.

India Champions have had a solid start to the campaign as they beat England and West Indies in the first two matches but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost three games on the bounce which includes a 54 runs defeat against South Africa in the last game. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 56%

India Champions’ chances of winning - 44%

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Australia Champions vs India Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reasons for Australia’s domination in the group stages has been their aggressive approach in the powerplay which has paid off every single time. In the five matches thus far, Australia has scored 59, 77, 71, 56 and 67 which makes us believe Australia would score well in the first six overs.

Yuvraj Singh has had an awful campaign thus far, the Indian Skipper has failed to find his footing thus far. In the five matches, he has scored 2, 38, 14, 19 and 5. As the bet paid off for us in the last game, we expect this tip to pay off once again as Singh would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Champions Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia Champions 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Champions vs India Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as the last two matches at this venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Marsh Batter Aaron Finch Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Tim Paine Wicket-keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile All-rounder Daniel Christian Batter Ben Laughlin All-rounder Brett Lee Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Dirk Nannes All-rounder

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions but managed to win four games on the bounce and ended up at the top of the table.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann All-rounder Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Irfan Pathan All-rounder Yusuf Pathan Batter Vinay Kumar All-rounder Harbhajan Singh Bowler RP Singh Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni All-rounder

India Champions Team Form

India Champions got off to a solid start as they won the first two matches but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and ended up fourth on the table.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Head to Head

Australia Champions went head to head against India Champions in the group stage. Aussies won the game by 23 runs.

Head to Head

Australia Champions: 1

India Champions: 0

Australia Champions vs India Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions

India Champions and Australia Champions go head to head in contrasting form as one one hand India has struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost each of the last three games and managed to make the semifinals as they had a better NRR than South Africa. On the other hand, Australia have been brilliant thus far as they have won each of the last four matches and more importantly have dominated four of the five games thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Australia has managed to have a better opening partnership in four of the last five matches which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs India Champions World County Ground in Northampton, null Australia Champions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! India Champions Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.116 Bet Now!

Australia Champions vs India Champions Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Even though Aaron Finch has struggled in the last few games, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent player for Australia in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

One of the biggest reasons for India’s underwhelming results in the last few games has been their batting. Yusuf Pathan has scored back to back half centuries in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs India Champions Top Bowlers

Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Brett Lee has had a solid campaign thus far as he has given early breakthroughs in four of the five matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game Lee bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Indian bowlers did not have a great game in the last few games as they conceded big scores. Harbhajan Singh was sensational in the last game against South Africa as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.