AUS (Australia Champions) vs SOU (South Africa Champions) Match Prediction AUS 75 % Chance of Winning SOU 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.311 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Champions take on South Africa Champions in the fifth game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 05 at 05:00 PM IST.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Chance of Winning

Australia Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they fell short against Pakistan Champions in the opening game. Australia posted 189 runs on the scoreboard but their bowlers failed to show up as Pakistan managed to chase the target in the final over and won the game with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, South Africa Champions got swept by England Champions in their season opener. South Africa batsmen had a no show as they posted 137 runs on the scoreboard. England dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 75%

South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 25%

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Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa Champions failed to show up in the batting department as they lost three wickets in the powerplay and scored 38 runs in the powerplay. Considering the fact Australia Champions bowled well in the powerplay, we expect South Africa’s powerplay score to be extremely low.

Brett Lee started the proceedings for Australia Champions in the last game and he looked fantastic in the powerplay. On the other hand, South Africa openers struggled to make an impact and ended up with an opening partnership of two runs which makes us believe South Africa opening partnership would be low.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Australia Champions News & Player List

Australia Champions Player List

Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Marsh Batter Aaron Finch Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Ben Cutting All-rounder Tim Paine Wicket-keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile All-rounder Daniel Christian Batter Ben Laughlin All-rounder Brett Lee Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Dirk Nannes All-rounder

Australia Champions Team Form

Australia Champions were beaten by Pakistan Champions in the opening game as they chased down the target with five wickets to spare.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

Ashwell Prince, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis (c), Richard Levi, Dane Vilas (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Imran Tahir, Rory Kleinveldt, Charl Langeveldt, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Neil McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis Batter Herschelle Gibbs Batter Richard Levi Batter Jean-Paul Duminy Batter Dane Vilas Wicket-keeper Ashwell Prince All-rounder Justin Ontong Bowler Ryan McLaren All-rounder Vernon Philander Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Rory Kleinveldt Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions had a dismal showing in the last game against England Champions as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time Australia Champions go head to head against South Africa Champions.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Betting Odds

South Africa Champions to have a better opening partnership than Australia Champions

South Africa Champions and Australia Champions go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. Even though Australia lost the opening game there were a lot of positives in the game which could be taken into the next match. Aaron Finch looked brilliant in the top order as he scored 68 off 40 balls and Australia managed an opening stand of 69 runs. On the other hand, South Africa batting failed to show up in the last game against England as they lost early wickets in the powerplay. We expect Australia to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter

Aaron Finch had a brilliant start to the tournament as after Australia lost early wickets, Finch scored a brilliant half century and took his team to a respectable total which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Herschelle Gibbs to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

Herschelle Gibbs was the shining light in what was a dismal showing by South Africa Champions batsmen in the last game. Gibbs got off to a good start and scored 26 off 19 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Top Bowlers

Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler

Brett Lee was exceptional in the opening game even though Australia eventually lost the game. Lee ended the game with bowling figures of 2/26 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

South Africa Champions had a dismal start to the campaign as they struggled in both batting and bowling department. Imran Tahir bowled well in the game and if not for the drop catches would have bagged wickers. He would be our top pick for this match.