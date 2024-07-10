AUS (Australia Champions) vs WIL (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction
WIL
33%
Chance of Winning
AUS
67%
T20i
County Ground in Northampton
Facts:
- With 180 runs, Aaron Finch is the leading run scorer for Australia Champions in this tournament.
- With 158 runs, Chadwick Walton is the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in this tournament.
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning
Australia Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost against Pakistan Champions in the opening game since then they have won three games in a row and have qualified for the semifinals. In the last game against India, Australia scored 199 runs and eventually won the game by 23 runs.
Much like their opponents, West Indies had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost back to back games at the start. Since then they have beaten South Africa and England and are almost through to the semifinals. In the last game they beat England with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia Champions’ chances of winning - 67%
- West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 33%
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Australia champions have been dominant in the powerplay as in all four matches their openers have given terrific starts which has resulted in Australia winning three games on the bounce. We expect Australia to dominate powerplay once again and to score well in the first six overs.
West Indies Champions have managed to turn things around in the last couple of games but their struggles in the powerplay have continued throughout the campaign. On the other hand, Australia has bowled well in the powerplay and have bagged early wickets which makes us believe West Indies would score low in the powerplay.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Champions Opening Partnership Over 26.5
West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Australia Champion
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but two of the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 7% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Australia Champions News & Player List
Australia Champions Player List
Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian, Brett Lee (c), Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batter
|
Callum Ferguson
|
Batter
|
Ben Cutting
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Paine
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Christian
|
Batter
|
Ben Laughlin
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Lee
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Doherty
|
Bowler
|
Dirk Nannes
|
All-rounder
Australia Champions Team Form
Australia Champions lost the opening game against Pakistan Champions but since then they have won three games in a row and have qualified for the semifinals.
West Indies Champions News & Player List
West Indies Champions Player List
Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Smith
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Carter
|
Batter
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daren Sammy
|
All-rounder
|
Kirk Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Jason Mohammed
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Sulieman Benn
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
West Indies Champions Team Form
West Indies Champions lost back to back games at the start but they head into this fixture on the back of two wins on the bounce.
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head
This would be the first time Australia Champions go head to head against West Indies Champions.
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds
Australia Champions to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Champions
West Indies Champions and Australia Champions go head to head in great form. Both sides had a rough start to the campaign but managed to turn things around. Australia heads into this campaign on the back of three wins on the bounce. On the other hand, West Indies lost the first two games but since then they have won two games on the bounce and are on the verge of making the semifinals. Australia have batted and bowled well in the powerplay which is probably why in all four games thus far they have ended up having a better opening partnership which makes us believe Australia would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions
T20i
County Ground in Northampton, null
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters
Aaron Finch to be Australia Champions’ top batter
Even though Aaron Finch did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant this season and with 180 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chadwick Walton to be West Indies Champions’ top batter
Chadwick Walton had a slow start to the tournament but has grown as the season progressed. In the last game against England Champions Walton scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers
Brett Lee to be Australia Champions’ top bowler
Brett Lee did not have a great outing in the last game against India regardless, he has been brilliant for Australia in this series and with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler
Ashley Nurse did not have a great game in the last outing against England regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Champions
- Australia Champions to win @ 1.49 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Champions to win @ 2.45 (PariMatch)
Parimatch