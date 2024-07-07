ENG (England Champions) vs PAK (Pakistan Champions) Match Prediction ENG 38 % Chance of Winning PAK 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the tenth game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 07 at 09:00 PM IST.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

England Champions have struggled for consistency so far which has resulted in an underwhelming start to the campaign. England lost their opening game against India but managed to bounce back against South Africa. In the last game, they got outplayed by Australia who won the game with six wickets to spare.

Pakistan Champions have had a sensational start to the tournament and are all but through to the semi finals. After beating Australia and West Indies in the first two games they went head to head against India in the last game, Pakistan won the game by 68 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Champions’ chances of winning - 38%

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sohaib Maqsood has looked great in both matches thus far. In the opening game against Australia, Maqsood scored 21 off 11 balls after Pakistan lost early wickets and then in the last game against West Indies he scored 22 off 12 balls. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions have dominated the games in the powerplay which has been the key reason for their success thus far. In the three matches so far, Pakistan has scored 62, 71 and 68 which makes us believe Pakistan would score well in powerplay in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Champions 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first and in the last four of the five games, we have seen team batting first dominate the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 7% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Kevin Pietersen (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Owais Shah, Chris Schofield, Kevin O Brien, Darren Maddy, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Stuart Meaker, Sajid Mahmood, Ali Brown, Samit Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Kevin Pietersen Batter Ian Bell Batter Owais Shah Batter Chris Schofield Batter Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Ravi Bopara All-rounder Kevin O Brien Bowler Darren Maddy All-rounder Ajmal Shahzad Bowler Ryan Jay Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament as they have one win in the first three games.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Sohaib Maqsood Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Younis Khan Batter Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Misbah-ul-Haq All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Shahid Afridi All-rounder Aamer Yamin Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Saeed Ajmal Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have three wins in the first three matches.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time England Champions go head to head against Pakistan Champions.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

Pakistan Champions and England Champions go head to head in contrasting form. On one hand, Pakistan has dominated the group stages thus far and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. On the other hand, England has struggled to find consistency thus far which is probably why after beating South Africa they got outplayed by Australia in the last game. Pakistan’s biggest strength this season has been their batting in the powerplay. In the last game against India, both Pakistan openers scored half centuries and had an opening stand of 145 runs in the game which makes us believe Pakistan would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions T20i Edgbaston, null England Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Pakistan Legends Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now!

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter

Phil Mustard has been brilliant for England Champions thus far. After a brilliant half century in the last game, he scored 20 off 13 balls in the last game against Australia. He has been consistent thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

In the last game Shoaib Malik did not get the opportunity to bat much as openers dominated the game. Malik continued his brilliant form in the game as he scored an unbeaten 25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Chris Schofield to be England Champions’ top bowler

England bowlers failed to show up in the last game against Australia and even though Chris Schofield did not have a great game we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Even though Sohail Tanvir did not have a great game in the last outing against India he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Pakistan Champions and has bagged six wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.