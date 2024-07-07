ENG (England Champions) vs PAK (Pakistan Champions) Match Prediction
ENG
38%
Chance of Winning
PAK
62%
T20i
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Pakistan Champions are the only unbeaten team in this tournament.
- With 124 runs, Sharjeel Khan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning
England Champions have struggled for consistency so far which has resulted in an underwhelming start to the campaign. England lost their opening game against India but managed to bounce back against South Africa. In the last game, they got outplayed by Australia who won the game with six wickets to spare.
Pakistan Champions have had a sensational start to the tournament and are all but through to the semi finals. After beating Australia and West Indies in the first two games they went head to head against India in the last game, Pakistan won the game by 68 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England Champions’ chances of winning - 38%
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 62%
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sohaib Maqsood has looked great in both matches thus far. In the opening game against Australia, Maqsood scored 21 off 11 balls after Pakistan lost early wickets and then in the last game against West Indies he scored 22 off 12 balls. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions have dominated the games in the powerplay which has been the key reason for their success thus far. In the three matches so far, Pakistan has scored 62, 71 and 68 which makes us believe Pakistan would score well in powerplay in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: England Champions
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first and in the last four of the five games, we have seen team batting first dominate the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 7% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
England Champions News & Player List
England Champions Player List
Kevin Pietersen (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Owais Shah, Chris Schofield, Kevin O Brien, Darren Maddy, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Stuart Meaker, Sajid Mahmood, Ali Brown, Samit Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kevin Pietersen
|
Batter
|
Ian Bell
|
Batter
|
Owais Shah
|
Batter
|
Chris Schofield
|
Batter
|
Phil Mustard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
Kevin O Brien
|
Bowler
|
Darren Maddy
|
All-rounder
|
Ajmal Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Jay Sidebottom
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Meaker
|
Bowler
England Champions Team Form
England Champions have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament as they have one win in the first three games.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Sohaib Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Yamin
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Saeed Ajmal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have three wins in the first three matches.
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head
This would be the first time England Champions go head to head against Pakistan Champions.
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds
Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions
Pakistan Champions and England Champions go head to head in contrasting form. On one hand, Pakistan has dominated the group stages thus far and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. On the other hand, England has struggled to find consistency thus far which is probably why after beating South Africa they got outplayed by Australia in the last game. Pakistan’s biggest strength this season has been their batting in the powerplay. In the last game against India, both Pakistan openers scored half centuries and had an opening stand of 145 runs in the game which makes us believe Pakistan would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions
T20i
Edgbaston, null
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter
Phil Mustard has been brilliant for England Champions thus far. After a brilliant half century in the last game, he scored 20 off 13 balls in the last game against Australia. He has been consistent thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
In the last game Shoaib Malik did not get the opportunity to bat much as openers dominated the game. Malik continued his brilliant form in the game as he scored an unbeaten 25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers
Chris Schofield to be England Champions’ top bowler
England bowlers failed to show up in the last game against Australia and even though Chris Schofield did not have a great game we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent bowler for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Even though Sohail Tanvir did not have a great game in the last outing against India he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Pakistan Champions and has bagged six wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Champions
- England Champions to win @ 2.34 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Champions to win @ 1.60 (PariMatch)
Parimatch