ENG (England Champions) vs WIL (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction WIL 62 % Chance of Winning ENG 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Champions take on West Indies Champions in the 12th game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at the County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 09 at 05:00 PM IST.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

England Champions have struggled for consistency so far as they head into this game after back to back losses against Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions and with three loses in four games they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they got played by Pakistan who won the game by 79 runs.

West Indies Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost back to back games against Pakistan and India but in the last game they beat South Africa Champions with six wickets to spare and are currently level on points with England. As per our calculations, West Indies Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Champions’ chances of winning - 38%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 62%

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England Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the biggest positives for West Indies Champions this season has been the form of their openers which can be a decisive factor in this all important game. In the last two matches, West Indies managed an opening stand of 30 and 61 which makes us believe, West Indies’ opening stand would be high.

West Indies Champions have managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat South Africa Champions. Even though their openers have batted well in this campaign, West Indies has struggled to score well in the powerplay which makes us believe they would struggle once again in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Champions Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Champions 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

England Champions News & Player List

England Champions Player List

Kevin Pietersen (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Owais Shah, Chris Schofield, Kevin O Brien, Darren Maddy, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Stuart Meaker, Sajid Mahmood, Ali Brown, Samit Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Kevin Pietersen Batter Ian Bell Batter Owais Shah Batter Chris Schofield Batter Phil Mustard Wicket-keeper Ravi Bopara All-rounder Kevin O Brien Bowler Darren Maddy All-rounder Ajmal Shahzad Bowler Ryan Jay Sidebottom Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler

England Champions Team Form

England Champions have struggled in this tournament as they have lost three of the four games and need a win in this game if they aspire to make the playoffs.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Dwayne Smith Batter Jonathan Carter Batter Ashley Nurse Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Daren Sammy All-rounder Kirk Edwards Bowler Jason Mohammed All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost back to back games but managed to turn things around and beat South Africa with six wickets to spare.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time England Champions go head to head against West Indies Champions.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

West Indies Champions to have a better opening partnership than England Champions

West Indies Champions and England Champions go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides. England have struggled throughout the tournament as they have one win in four games and a loss in the final game would see them knocked out of the competition. On the other hand, West Indies lost the first two games but have managed to turn things around as they beat South Africa in the last game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact England openers have struggled to make an impact and in three of the four matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe West Indies would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions T20i County Ground in Northampton, null West Indies Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! England Legends Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Phil Mustard to be England Champions’ top batter

Phil Mustard has been brilliant for England Champions thus far. He has been the most consistent batsman for England so far and with 147 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Even though Dwayne Smith did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Chris Schofield to be England Champions’ top bowler

England bowlers have struggled to make an impact in this tournament but Chris Schofield has been brilliant thus far and with seven wickets in four games he is the leading wicket taker for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse did not have a great game in the last outing against South Africa regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.