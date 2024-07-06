INDL (India Champions) vs PAK (Pakistan Champions) Match Prediction
INDL
58%
Chance of Winning
PAK
42%
T20i
Edgbaston
Facts:
- With 119 runs, Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the leading run scorer for India Champions in this tournament.
- With 77 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning
India Champions have been dominant thus far as they outplayed England Champions in the opening game of the campaign and then in the last game against West Indies they once again outclassed their opponent. It was a game that got impacted by rain and eventually India were declared winners(DLS).
Pakistan Champions have had a sensational start to the tournament as they outplayed Australia Champions in the opening game and then in the last game they outfoxed West Indies. Pakistan scored 194 runs and eventually won the game by 29 runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India Champions’ chances of winning - 58%
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 42%
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sohaib Maqsood has looked great in both matches thus far. In the opening game against Australia, Maqsood scored 21 off 11 balls after Pakistan lost early wickets and then in the last game against West Indies he scored 22 off 12 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
India Champions and Pakistan Champions have dominated the games in the powerplay which has been the key reason for their success thus far. In the two matches so far, Pakistan has scored 62 and 71 in the first six overs which makes us believe Pakistan would score well in powerplay in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India Champions
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India Champions News & Player List
India Champions Player List
Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Ojha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Irfan Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
Batter
|
Vinay Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
RP Singh
|
Bowler
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
All-rounder
India Champions Team Form
India Champions have been dominant thus far as they beat England Champions in the opening game and then beat West Indies Champions in the last match.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Sohaib Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Yamin
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Saeed Ajmal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Australia in the opening game and then beat West Indies in the last game by 29 runs.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head
This would be the first time India Champions go head to head against Pakistan Champions.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds
Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions
Pakistan Champions and India Champions go head to head after dominating the first two matches. Both sides have a 100% record thus far and both teams have dominated games which makes this a very enticing game for the neutrals. If we dissect the performance of both teams in this tournament one of the biggest differences has been the form of the openers. Its the Pakistan Middle order that has dominated the game and it's the India top order which has been the deciding factor in the first two matches. We believe India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions
T20i
Edgbaston, null
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
Robin Uttappa to be India Champions’ top batter
Robin Uttappa continued his dominance in this tournament as in the last game against West Indies Champions, Uttappa scored 43 off 18 balls as India dominated the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Shoaib Malik has had a phenomenal start to the campaign. With 77 runs thus far, Malik is the leading run scorer for Pakistan and in the last game against West Indies he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers
Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler
Indian bowlers did not have much of an opportunity to bowl in the last game as the game was impacted by rain and only five overs were bowled. We are going to stick with Harbhajan Singh once again as he was class against England Champions.
Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Sohail Tanvir had a slow start to the tournament as in the opening game he ended the match with 1/31 but in the last game he bowled an exceptional spell against West Indies as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Champions
- India Champions to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Champions to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch