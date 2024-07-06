INDL (India Champions) vs PAK (Pakistan Champions) Match Prediction

INDL

58%

Chance of Winning

PAK

42%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.81
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

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1.819
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T20i

Edgbaston

India Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the eighth game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 06 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 119 runs, Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the leading run scorer for India Champions in this tournament.
  • With 77 runs, Shoaib Malik was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.

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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions have been dominant thus far as they outplayed England Champions in the opening game of the campaign and then in the last game against West Indies they once again outclassed their opponent. It was a game that got impacted by rain and eventually India were declared winners(DLS).

Pakistan Champions have had a sensational start to the tournament as they outplayed Australia Champions in the opening game and then in the last game they outfoxed West Indies. Pakistan scored 194 runs and eventually won the game by 29 runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Champions’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 42%

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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sohaib Maqsood has looked great in both matches thus far. In the opening game against Australia, Maqsood scored 21 off 11 balls after Pakistan lost early wickets and then in the last game against West Indies he scored 22 off 12 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

India Champions and Pakistan Champions have dominated the games in the powerplay which has been the key reason for their success thus far. In the two matches so far, Pakistan has scored 62 and 71 in the first six overs which makes us believe Pakistan would score well in powerplay in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

India Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5

1.85
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Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 19.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: India Champions

1.76
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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa

Batter

Suresh Raina

Batter

Yuvraj Singh

Batter

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

All-rounder

Naman Ojha

Wicket-keeper

Irfan Pathan

All-rounder

Yusuf Pathan

Batter

Vinay Kumar

All-rounder

Harbhajan Singh

Bowler

RP Singh

Bowler

Dhawal Kulkarni

All-rounder

India Champions Team Form

India Champions have been dominant thus far as they beat England Champions in the opening game and then beat West Indies Champions in the last match.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan

Batter

Sohaib Maqsood

Batter

Shoaib Malik

Batter

Younis Khan

Batter

Kamran Akmal

Wicket-keeper

Misbah-ul-Haq

All-rounder

Abdul Razzaq

Bowler

Shahid Afridi

All-rounder

Aamer Yamin

Bowler

Sohail Tanvir

Bowler

Saeed Ajmal

Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Australia in the opening game and then beat West Indies in the last game by 29 runs.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time India Champions go head to head against Pakistan Champions.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds

Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions

Pakistan Champions and India Champions go head to head after dominating the first two matches. Both sides have a 100% record thus far and both teams have dominated games which makes this a very enticing game for the neutrals. If we dissect the performance of both teams in this tournament one of the biggest differences has been the form of the openers. Its the Pakistan Middle order that has dominated the game and it's the India top order which has been the deciding factor in the first two matches. We believe India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

T20i

Edgbaston, null

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India Legends

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.81
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Pakistan Legends

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.089
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India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters

Robin Uttappa to be India Champions’ top batter

Robin Uttappa continued his dominance in this tournament as in the last game against West Indies Champions, Uttappa scored 43 off 18 balls as India dominated the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Shoaib Malik has had a phenomenal start to the campaign. With 77 runs thus far, Malik is the leading run scorer for Pakistan and in the last game against West Indies he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Indian bowlers did not have much of an opportunity to bowl in the last game as the game was impacted by rain and only five overs were bowled. We are going to stick with Harbhajan Singh once again as he was class against England Champions.

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Sohail Tanvir had a slow start to the tournament as in the opening game he ended the match with 1/31 but in the last game he bowled an exceptional spell against West Indies as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Champions

India Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head in one of the most awaited contests in this sport. Both sides have looked great thus far and a win for either side would all but seal a playoff spot. The bookmakers have favoured India in this game and we believe you should do the same as India would bag maximum points come Jul 06.
  • India Champions to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
  • Pakistan Champions to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
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