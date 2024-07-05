INDL (India Champions) vs WES (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction
INDL
70%
Chance of Winning
WES
30%
T20i
Legends at Edgbaston
Facts:
- Robin Uttappa scored 50 off 32 balls in the opening game against England Champions.
- With 65 runs, Dwayne Smith was the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in the last game.
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning
India Champions had a dominant start to the tournament as they were brilliant with the ball and then with the bat against England Champions. England posted 165 runs on the scoreboard and India got off to a great start in the run chase thanks to a brilliant half century by Robin Uttappa, India won the game with three wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, West Indies Champions did not have a great start to the tournament as they got outplayed by Pakistan Champions in the opening game. West Indies conceded 194 runs in the first innings and eventually lost the game by 29 runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India Champions’ chances of winning - 70%
- West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 30%
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
West Indies Champions failed to show up in the batting department as no one apart from Dwayne Smith showcased any resilience at the centre. In the last game West Indies scored 48 in the first six over and we expect them to score low once again in the upcoming game.
India dominated the game from the start. Chasing a par score of 165, India got off to a stunning start as they managed an opening stand of 62 runs and scored 54 runs in the powerplay. We expect India to dominate powerplay once again and score well in the first six overs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5
West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: West Indies Champions
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India Champions News & Player List
India Champions Player List
Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Ojha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Irfan Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
Batter
|
Vinay Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
RP Singh
|
Bowler
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
All-rounder
India Champions Team Form
India Champions had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat England Champions in the opening game with three wickets to spare.
West Indies Champions News & Player List
West Indies Champions Player List
Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Smith
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Carter
|
Batter
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daren Sammy
|
All-rounder
|
Kirk Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Jason Mohammed
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Sulieman Benn
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
West Indies Champions Team Form
West Indies Champions had a dismal showing in the last game against Pakistan Champions as they lost the game by 29 runs.
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head
This would be the first time India Champions go head to head against West Indies Champions.
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds
West Indies Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions
West Indies Champions and India Champions go head to head after contrasting start to the tournament. West Indies batsmen had a torrid start to the tournament as no one except Dwayne Smith looked comfortable in the game and they only managed an opening stand of 16 runs. On the other hand, Indian openers had a terrific start to the tournament as they set the stage in the last game against England with an opening partnership of 62 runs and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. We believe India Champions would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs West Indies Champions
T20i
Legends at Edgbaston, null
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters
Robin Uttappa to be India Champions’ top batter
Robin Uttappa had a brilliant start to the tournament as dominated England bowlers and set the stage for an impressive win for India. Uttappa scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Champions’ top batter
Dwayne Smith was the shining light in what was a dismal showing by West Indies Champions batsmen in the last game. Smith got off to a great start and scored 65 off 46 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers
Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler
Harbhajan Singh turned back the clock as he was exceptional in the opening game against England Champions. Singh ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler
West Indies Champions had a dismal start to the campaign as they struggled in both batting and bowling department. Ashley Nurse had an exceptional spell in the game as he ended up with 3/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Champions
- India Champions to win @ 1.42 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Champions to win @ 2.82 (PariMatch)
Parimatch