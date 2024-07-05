INDL (India Champions) vs WES (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction

INDL

70%

Chance of Winning

WES

30%

Parimatch

1.42
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Melbet

1.4
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.439
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Legends at Edgbaston

India Champions take on West Indies Champions in the sixth game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 05 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Robin Uttappa scored 50 off 32 balls in the opening game against England Champions.
  • With 65 runs, Dwayne Smith was the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in the last game.

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India Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

India Champions had a dominant start to the tournament as they were brilliant with the ball and then with the bat against England Champions. England posted 165 runs on the scoreboard and India got off to a great start in the run chase thanks to a brilliant half century by Robin Uttappa, India won the game with three wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, West Indies Champions did not have a great start to the tournament as they got outplayed by Pakistan Champions in the opening game. West Indies conceded 194 runs in the first innings and eventually lost the game by 29 runs. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Champions’ chances of winning - 70%
  • West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 30%

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India Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

West Indies Champions failed to show up in the batting department as no one apart from Dwayne Smith showcased any resilience at the centre. In the last game West Indies scored 48 in the first six over and we expect them to score low once again in the upcoming game.

India dominated the game from the start. Chasing a par score of 165, India got off to a stunning start as they managed an opening stand of 62 runs and scored 54 runs in the powerplay. We expect India to dominate powerplay once again and score well in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds

India Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5

1.85
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West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: West Indies Champions

1.85
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India Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa

Batter

Suresh Raina

Batter

Yuvraj Singh

Batter

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

All-rounder

Naman Ojha

Wicket-keeper

Irfan Pathan

All-rounder

Yusuf Pathan

Batter

Vinay Kumar

All-rounder

Harbhajan Singh

Bowler

RP Singh

Bowler

Dhawal Kulkarni

All-rounder

India Champions Team Form

India Champions had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat England Champions in the opening game with three wickets to spare.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle

Batter

Dwayne Smith

Batter

Jonathan Carter

Batter

Ashley Nurse

Batter

Chadwick Walton

Wicket-keeper

Daren Sammy

All-rounder

Kirk Edwards

Bowler

Jason Mohammed

All-rounder

Jerome Taylor

Bowler

Sulieman Benn

Bowler

Fidel Edwards

Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions had a dismal showing in the last game against Pakistan Champions as they lost the game by 29 runs.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time India Champions go head to head against West Indies Champions.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

West Indies Champions to have a better opening partnership than India Champions

West Indies Champions and India Champions go head to head after contrasting start to the tournament. West Indies batsmen had a torrid start to the tournament as no one except Dwayne Smith looked comfortable in the game and they only managed an opening stand of 16 runs. On the other hand, Indian openers had a terrific start to the tournament as they set the stage in the last game against England with an opening partnership of 62 runs and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. We believe India Champions would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions

T20i

Legends at Edgbaston, null

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India Legends

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1.42
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1.4
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West Indies Legends

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.806
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India Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Robin Uttappa to be India Champions’ top batter

Robin Uttappa had a brilliant start to the tournament as dominated England bowlers and set the stage for an impressive win for India. Uttappa scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Dwayne Smith was the shining light in what was a dismal showing by West Indies Champions batsmen in the last game. Smith got off to a great start and scored 65 off 46 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Harbhajan Singh turned back the clock as he was exceptional in the opening game against England Champions. Singh ended the game with bowling figures of 2/16 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

West Indies Champions had a dismal start to the campaign as they struggled in both batting and bowling department. Ashley Nurse had an exceptional spell in the game as he ended up with 3/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Champions

India Champions and West Indies Champions go head to head after contrasting start to the tournament. India looked comfortable in the opening game as they swept away the host nation in the opening game. The bookmakers have sided with India in this fixture and we believe you should do the same as India would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • India Champions to win @ 1.42 (PariMatch)
  • West Indies Champions to win @ 2.82 (PariMatch)
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