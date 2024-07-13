PAK (Pakistan Champions) vs INDL (India Champions) Match Prediction

PAK

55%

Chance of Winning

INDL

45%

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1.80
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Melbet

1.8
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Megapari

1.801
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T20i

Edgbaston

Pakistan Champions take on India Champions in the finals of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 12 at 05:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 209 runs, Sharjeel Khan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this tournament.
  • With 215 runs, Robin Uttappa is the leading run scorer for India Champions in this campaign.

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Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Chance of Winning

Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they dominated the group stages with four wins in the first four games and made it through to the semifinals with ease where they went head to head against West Indies who were impressive in the second half of the campaign. Pakistan won the game by 20 runs.

Unlike their opponents, India struggled for consistency in the group stages as after a positive start to the campaign, India lost three back to back games and made it to the semi finals where they went head to head against Australia who were favourites. India won the game by 86 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 55%
  • India Champions’ chances of winning - 45%

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Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pakistan champions have been dominant in the powerplay as in all four of the five matches as their openers have given terrific starts which has been key for Pakistan’s success. Even though Pakistan had a slow start in the last game we expect them to dominate powerplay once again and to score well in the first six overs.

India Champions managed to upset the odds as they outplayed Australia Champions in the semifinals but that doesn’t change the fact India’s openers have struggled throughout the campaign as India tend to lose early wickets which makes us believe India’s opening partnership would be low.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 24.5

1.85
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India Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan Champions

1.85
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Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as the last five of the seven matches at this venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 7% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan

Batter

Sohaib Maqsood

Batter

Shoaib Malik

Batter

Younis Khan

Batter

Kamran Akmal

Wicket-keeper

Misbah-ul-Haq

All-rounder

Abdul Razzaq

Bowler

Shahid Afridi

All-rounder

Aamer Yamin

Bowler

Sohail Tanvir

Bowler

Saeed Ajmal

Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won four games on the bounce but lost the final group game against South Africa. They beat the West Indies in the semifinals.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa

Batter

Suresh Raina

Batter

Yuvraj Singh

Batter

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

All-rounder

Naman Ojha

Wicket-keeper

Irfan Pathan

All-rounder

Yusuf Pathan

Batter

Vinay Kumar

All-rounder

Harbhajan Singh

Bowler

RP Singh

Bowler

Dhawal Kulkarni

All-rounder

India Champions Team Form

India Champions got off to a solid start as they won the first two matches but lost three games in the row. Against all odds, India beat Australia in the semifinals.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Head to Head

Pakistan Champions went head to head against India Champions in the group stages and Pakistan won the game by 68 runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan Champions: 1

India Champions: 0

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions

India Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head in what seemed like a mismatch if we look at the form of both teams in the group stages. But in the last game against Australia Champions in the semifinals India finally showed up and outclassed the most in-form team in the competition. Prior to that result there was a big gulf in quality between the two sides but after the game this almost feels like a 50-50 battle. Both sides have failed to find consistency in the top order but what separated both the teams is the Pakistan bowling unit with the new ball has been sensational which makes us believe Pakistan would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions

T20i

Edgbaston, null

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Pakistan Legends

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1.80
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India Legends

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1.945
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Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Top Batters

Sohaib Maqsood to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Even though Sohaib Maqsood did not have a great game in the last outing against West Indies we are going to stick with him as he scored back to back half centuries in previous two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yusuf Pathan to be India Champions’ top batter

Yusuf Pathan continued his brilliant form in the last game against Australia as he bagged his third half century in three games and has been in scintillating form heading into this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs India Champions Top Bowlers

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Even though Sohail Tanvir did not bag any wickets in the last game he was outstanding with the ball, we expect him to make an impact against India as he has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Indian bowlers did not have a great game in the last few games but stepped up against Australia when it mattered the most. Harbhajan Singh has been the most consistent bowler for India makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Pakistan Champions

Pakistan Champions and India Champions went head to head earlier in this group stages as Pakistan dominated the game and scored 243 runs. They won the game by 68 runs. The bookmakers have sided with Pakistan in this fixture and have given them odds as low as 1.80. We believe Pakistan would win the game and would be crowned champions.
  • Pakistan Champions to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
  • India Champions to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
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