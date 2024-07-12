PAK (Pakistan Champions) vs WIL (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction PAK 68 % Chance of Winning WIL 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Champions take on West Indies Champions in the first Semifinals of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 12 at 05:00 PM IST.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they won the first four matches in a row. In the last game of the group stages, against all odds, South Africa dominated Pakistan and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare and Pakistan ended up second on the table as Australia had a better NRR.

Unlike their opponents, West Indies did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two matches. West Indies managed to turn things around as they won back to back games against South Africa and England and with two wins in five matches ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 68%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 32%

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Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pakistan champions have been dominant in the powerplay as in all four of the five matches as their openers have given terrific starts which has been key for Pakistan’s success. We expect Pakistan to dominate powerplay once again and to score well in the first six overs.

West Indies Champions have managed to turn things around in the last couple of games but their struggles in the powerplay have continued throughout the campaign. On the other hand, Pakistan has bowled well in the powerplay and have bagged early wickets which makes us believe West Indies would score low in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan Champions 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as the last two matches at this venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Pakistan Champions News & Player List

Pakistan Champions Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan Batter Sohaib Maqsood Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Younis Khan Batter Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Misbah-ul-Haq All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Shahid Afridi All-rounder Aamer Yamin Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Saeed Ajmal Bowler

Pakistan Champions Team Form

Pakistan Champions had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won four games on the bounce but lost the final group game against South Africa.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Dwayne Smith Batter Jonathan Carter Batter Ashley Nurse Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Daren Sammy All-rounder Kirk Edwards Bowler Jason Mohammed All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions lost back to back games at the start but have managed to win two of the next three games and ended up third on the table.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

Pakistan Champions went head to head against West Indies Champions in the group stages and they won the game by 29 runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan Champions: 1

West Indies Champions: 0

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

West Indies Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions

West Indies Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Pakistan dominated the game from the start as they 194 and eventually won the game by 29 runs. Even though West Indies was outplayed in the game they still ended up with a better opening stand in the game. Even though Pakistan has dominated the group stages their top order batsmen have failed to find consistency which is probably why in three of the five matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe West Indies would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions World County Ground in Northampton, null Pakistan Champions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! West Indies Champions Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.646 Bet Now!

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Sohaib Maqsood to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter

Even though Sohaib Maqsood did not have a great game in the last outing against South Africa we are going to stick with him as he scored back to back half centuries in previous two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

Dwayne Smith has struggled for consistency this season but in the last game he showcased his class and scored his second half century of the tournament and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler

Even though Sohail Tanvir did not play in the last game, we expect him to make an impact against West Indies as with six wickets in four games he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse did not have a great game in the last outing against Australia regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and leading wicket taker for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.