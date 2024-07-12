PAK (Pakistan Champions) vs WIL (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction
PAK
68%
Chance of Winning
WIL
32%
World
County Ground in Northampton
Facts:
- With 209 runs, Sharjeel Khan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this tournament.
- With 176 runs, Dwayne Smith is the leading run scorer for West Indies Champions in this tournament.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning
Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they won the first four matches in a row. In the last game of the group stages, against all odds, South Africa dominated Pakistan and eventually won the game with nine wickets to spare and Pakistan ended up second on the table as Australia had a better NRR.
Unlike their opponents, West Indies did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two matches. West Indies managed to turn things around as they won back to back games against South Africa and England and with two wins in five matches ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 68%
- West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 32%
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Pakistan champions have been dominant in the powerplay as in all four of the five matches as their openers have given terrific starts which has been key for Pakistan’s success. We expect Pakistan to dominate powerplay once again and to score well in the first six overs.
West Indies Champions have managed to turn things around in the last couple of games but their struggles in the powerplay have continued throughout the campaign. On the other hand, Pakistan has bowled well in the powerplay and have bagged early wickets which makes us believe West Indies would score low in the powerplay.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5
West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan Champions
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as the last two matches at this venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Sohaib Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Yamin
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Saeed Ajmal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won four games on the bounce but lost the final group game against South Africa.
West Indies Champions News & Player List
West Indies Champions Player List
Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Gayle
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Smith
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Carter
|
Batter
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daren Sammy
|
All-rounder
|
Kirk Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Jason Mohammed
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Sulieman Benn
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
West Indies Champions Team Form
West Indies Champions lost back to back games at the start but have managed to win two of the next three games and ended up third on the table.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head
Pakistan Champions went head to head against West Indies Champions in the group stages and they won the game by 29 runs.
Head to Head
Pakistan Champions: 1
West Indies Champions: 0
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds
West Indies Champions to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Champions
West Indies Champions and Pakistan Champions go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Pakistan dominated the game from the start as they 194 and eventually won the game by 29 runs. Even though West Indies was outplayed in the game they still ended up with a better opening stand in the game. Even though Pakistan has dominated the group stages their top order batsmen have failed to find consistency which is probably why in three of the five matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe West Indies would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions
World
County Ground in Northampton, null
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters
Sohaib Maqsood to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
Even though Sohaib Maqsood did not have a great game in the last outing against South Africa we are going to stick with him as he scored back to back half centuries in previous two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Champions’ top batter
Dwayne Smith has struggled for consistency this season but in the last game he showcased his class and scored his second half century of the tournament and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers
Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Even though Sohail Tanvir did not play in the last game, we expect him to make an impact against West Indies as with six wickets in four games he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler
Ashley Nurse did not have a great game in the last outing against Australia regardless, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and leading wicket taker for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Champions
- Pakistan Champions to win @ 1.48 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Champions to win @ 2.64 (PariMatch)
Parimatch