SAL (South Africa Champions) vs INDL (India Champions) Match Prediction INDL 72 % Chance of Winning SAL 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.433 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Champions take on India Champions in the 15th game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at the County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 10 at 09:00 PM IST.

South Africa Champions vs India Champions Chance of Winning

South Africa Champions have struggled throughout the campaign as they lost each of the first three games this season but in the last game they managed to fight back against Pakistan Champions who were perfect in this campaign. South Africa won the game with nine wickets in hand and registered first points on the points table.

India Champions have had a solid start to the campaign as they beat England and West Indies in the first two matches but since then they have struggled to make an impact and have lost back to back games against Pakistan and Australia. As per our calculations, India Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 28%

India Champions’ chances of winning - 72%

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South Africa Champions vs India Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South Africa has struggled to get a good start in games which has been one of the biggest reasons for their struggles throughout this campaign. In the four games thus far, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 2, 0, 0 and 27 which makes us believe their opening stand would be low in the upcoming game.

Yuvraj Singh has had an awful campaign thus far, the Indian Skipper has failed to find his footing thus far. In the four matches, he has scored 2, 38, 14 and 19. With an exception of the second game against West Indies in three of the four matches he has scored low which makes us believe Singh would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Champions Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa Champions 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Champions vs India Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but two of the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 7% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

Richard Levi (wk), Neil McKenzie, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas, Rory Kleinveldt, Charl Langeveldt, Vernon Philander, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Snyman, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs

Predicted Playing XI

Neil McKenzie Batter Jacques Kallis Batter Sarel Erwee Batter Jacques Snyman Batter Richard Levi Wicket-keeper Jean-Paul Duminy All-rounder Dane Vilas Bowler Vernon Philander All-rounder Charl Langeveldt Bowler Dale Steyn Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions had a torrid start to the campaign as they lost each of the first three games but in the last game they beat Pakistan with nine wickets to spare and are still in contention to make the semifinals.

India Champions News & Player List

India Champions Player List

Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann All-rounder Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Irfan Pathan All-rounder Yusuf Pathan Batter Vinay Kumar All-rounder Harbhajan Singh Bowler RP Singh Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni All-rounder

India Champions Team Form

India Champions had an impressive start to the campaign as they won back to back games but since then they have lost against Pakistan and Australia and are currently fourth on the table.

South Africa Champions vs India Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time South Africa Champions go head to head against India Champions.

South Africa Champions vs India Champions Betting Odds

India Champions to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Champions

India Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides and the winner in this game would qualify for the semifinals. After a bright start to the tournament India has lost back to back games against Pakistan and Australia. On the other hand, South Africa lost each of the first three matches but in the last game they beat Pakistan in what was a must win game for them. One of the biggest reasons for South Africa’s struggles has been their top order. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all four games thus far, South Africa has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe India even with all their struggles would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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South Africa Champions vs India Champions Top Batters

Sarel Erwee to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

South Africa has struggled for consistency in the batting department throughout the season. Sarel Erwee was brought into the starting lineup and he scored a brilliant century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suresh Raina to be India Champions’ top batter

One of the biggest reasons for India’s underwhelming results in the last few games has been their batting. Suresh Raina scored a brilliant half century against Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs India Champions Top Bowlers

Vernon Philander to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

South Africa bowlers failed to show up in the last game against Pakistan Champions and they scored 210 runs. Regardless we are going to stick with Vernon Philander as he has been consistent thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harbhajan Singh to be India Champions’ top bowler

Indian bowlers did not have a great game in the last few games as they conceded big scores. Even though Harbhajan Singh has struggled, he remains one of the most consistent bowlers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.