SAL (South Africa Champions) vs PAK (Pakistan Champions) Match Prediction
SAL
28%
Chance of Winning
PAK
72%
T20i
County Ground in Northampton
Facts:
- Pakistan Champions are the only unbeaten team in this tournament.
- With 158 runs, Sohaib Maqsood is the leading run scorer for Pakistan Champions in this campaign.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Chance of Winning
South Africa Champions have struggled throughout the campaign as they are yet to register a single point thus far which makes this a must win game if they aspire to make the semifinals this season. In the last game they got outplayed by West Indies who won the game with six wickets to spare.
Pakistan Champions have had a sensational start to the tournament and are through to the semifinals. They have remained flawless thus far as they have four wins in four games. In the last game against England, Pakistan scored 196 runs and won the game by 79 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 28%
- Pakistan Champions’ chances of winning - 72%
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sohaib Maqsood has looked great in this campaign as he is the leading run scorer for Pakistan thus far with 158 runs with an average of 39.50 which is outstanding in T20 cricket. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Pakistan which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Pakistan Champions have dominated the games in the powerplay which has been the key reason for their success thus far. In the four matches so far, Pakistan has scored 62, 71,68 and 41 which makes us believe Pakistan would score well in powerplay in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Champions Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Pakistan Champions Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan Champions
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first but the last four games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
South Africa Champions News & Player List
South Africa Champions Player List
Richard Levi (wk), Neil McKenzie, Jacques Kallis (c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Justin Ontong, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Charl Langeveldt, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Ryan McLaren, Herschelle Gibbs, Makhaya Ntini, Rory Kleinveldt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Neil McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Jacques Kallis
|
Batter
|
Ashwell Prince
|
Batter
|
Justin Ontong
|
Batter
|
Richard Levi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jean-Paul Duminy
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Vilas
|
Bowler
|
Vernon Philander
|
All-rounder
|
Charl Langeveldt
|
Bowler
|
Dale Steyn
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
South Africa Champions Team Form
South Africa Champions have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament as they have lost all three games thus far.
Pakistan Champions News & Player List
Pakistan Champions Player List
Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharjeel Khan
|
Batter
|
Sohaib Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Batter
|
Younis Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Yamin
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Saeed Ajmal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Champions Team Form
Pakistan Champions have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have four wins in four matches thus far.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Head to Head
This would be the first time South Africa Champions go head to head against Pakistan Champions.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Betting Odds
Pakistan Champions to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Champions
Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head in contrasting form. On one hand, Pakistan has dominated the group stages and have four wins in four games and have already qualified for the semifinals. On the other hand, South Africa has struggled throughout the campaign and are yet to bag a single win thus far. One of the biggest reason for South Africa in this campaign has been the form of opening batters as in three games thus far, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 0,2 and 0 which makes us believe they would struggle against an quality Pakistan bowling and Pakistan would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions
T20i
County Ground in Northampton, null
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Batters
Ashwell Prince to be South Africa Champions’ top batter
South Africa has struggled for consistency in the batting which has been the main reason for their downfall in this campaign. In the last game Ashwell Prince scored 46 off 35 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shoaib Malik to be Pakistan Champions’ top batter
In the last game Shoaib Malik continued his impressive form as he scored a brilliant half century against England. Malik has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 153 runs with an average of 51 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Top Bowlers
Vernon Philander to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler
South Africa bowlers failed to show up in this campaign but Vernon Philander has managed to hold his own and has been the most consistent bowler for South Africa this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sohail Tanvir to be Pakistan Champions’ top bowler
Even though Sohail Tanvir did not bowl in the last game, we expect him to make an impact against South Africa as with six wickets in four games he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Champions
- South Africa Champions to win @ 3.00 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan Champions to win @ 1.38 (PariMatch)
Parimatch