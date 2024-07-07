SAL (South Africa Champions) vs WIL (West Indies Champions) Match Prediction WIL 58 % Chance of Winning SAL 42 % Bet Now! South Africa Champions take on West Indies Champions in the ninth game of the 2024 World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 07 at 05:00 PM IST.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Chance of Winning

South Africa Champions have struggled to make an impact this season. In the opening game against England Champions, South African batsmen failed to show up as England won the game with nine wickets to spare. In the last game against Australia, South Africa lost by 104 runs.

Much like their opponents, West Indies Champions have failed to register a single point thus far. They got outplayed in the opening game against Pakistan Champions by 29 runs and in the last match rain interrupted play and India won the game by DLS. As per our calculations, West Indies Champions are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions’ chances of winning - 42%

West Indies Champions’ chances of winning - 58%

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South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

West Indies Champions failed to show up in the batting department as no one apart from Dwayne Smith showcased any resilience at the centre. In both matches thus far West Indies has scored 48 and 31 in the powerplay which makes us believe they would score low in the powerplay.

South Africa Champions much like their opponents have struggled in the powerplay which has been the main reason for their downfall in both games. In the two matches thus far, South Africa has scored 38 and 53 in the powerplay. We believe 53 runs in the last game was one off and they would struggle to score well in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Champions Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Champions Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: West Indies Champions 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first and in the last four of the five games, we have seen team batting first dominate the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

South Africa Champions News & Player List

South Africa Champions Player List

Ashwell Prince, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis (c), Richard Levi, Dane Vilas (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Vernon Philander, Imran Tahir, Rory Kleinveldt, Charl Langeveldt, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Neil McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis Batter Herschelle Gibbs Batter Richard Levi Batter Jean-Paul Duminy Batter Dane Vilas Wicket-keeper Ashwell Prince All-rounder Justin Ontong Bowler Ryan McLaren All-rounder Vernon Philander Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Rory Kleinveldt Bowler

South Africa Champions Team Form

South Africa Champions have struggled to make an impact as they have lost both games thus far.

West Indies Champions News & Player List

West Indies Champions Player List

Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn, Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Navin Stewart

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Dwayne Smith Batter Jonathan Carter Batter Ashley Nurse Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Daren Sammy All-rounder Kirk Edwards Bowler Jason Mohammed All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler

West Indies Champions Team Form

West Indies Champions have struggled to make an impact as they have lost the first two games against England Champions and India Champions.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Head to Head

This would be the first time South Africa Champions go head to head against West Indies Champions.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Betting Odds

West Indies Champions to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Champions

West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions go head to head after a disappointing start to the campaign as both sides remain winless after two rounds of fixtures. South African batsmen have failed to show up in both matches as in the opening game against England they scored 137 runs and then in the last game against Australia they scored 126. South Africa's opening stand in two games was two and zero. On the other hand, even though West Indies have lost both games, their batsmen have had a better showing which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Batters

Herschelle Gibbs to be South Africa Champions’ top batter

Herschelle Gibbs was the shining light in what was a dismal showing by South Africa Champions batsmen against England. Gibbs missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting 11 and score well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Champions’ top batter

It's hard to make a pick after the last game as West Indies only batted for 5.5 overs and the game was called off. Dwayne Smith was brilliant in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be South Africa Champions’ top bowler

Even though Imran Tahir did not have a great game against Australia in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been terrific in the T20 format and has been pretty consistent as well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Champions’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse did not have a great game in the last outing against India regardless, we are going to stick with him as he was phenomenal in the opening game as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.