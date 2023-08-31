BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction BARR 48 % Chance of Winning GAW 52 % Bet Now! In the inaugural game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, Barbados Royals Women will clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. The game is scheduled to be played on September 1 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados and will commence from 12:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chances of Winning

In the second season of the Women’s CPL, three teams are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown. The competition involves each team facing off against the others once, with the top two earning a spot in the Finals set to take place on September 10, 2023. The reigning champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women, are prepared to defend their title after triumphing over Barbados Royals Women in the previous year's final.

The Barbados Royals Women, last season's runner-up, participated in three matches, clinching victory in just one. Their sole win was a victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure. Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women only contested a single game, suffering defeat against BR-W in a 20-over match. Their match against TKR-W was cut short due to abandonment, leaving them unable to secure a spot in the finals.

As the upcoming fixture approaches, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women find themselves entering as the stronger team on paper. Although they lost against BR-W last season, they have much better players in the batting and the bowling line-up. The overseas talents will make it harder for BR-W to win the game.

Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 48%

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 52%

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Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Barbados Royals Women has batters like Hayley Matthews, Laura Harris and Rasha Williams. Marizanne Kapp will back the team up with her expertise in both the departments. Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph will be relied upon to pick the timely dismissals.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will be backed by Staefanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine in the batting and the bowling order. The team has wide options in the bowling department with the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Shabika Gajnabi. Shakera Selman, the highest wicket taker from BR-W have joined the forces with GAW-W this season and will further strengthen their bowling arsenal.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

Considering the pitch conditions at this venue, chasing may not be a good idea here. Upon winning the toss, both teams should be looking to bat first and put up a decent 1st innings total.

Weather Report

The pitch is balanced with something on offer for both batters and bowlers. However, the pitch is on a slower side and the spinners can play a crucial role on this surface. There will be scattered showers in Bridgetown with a high of 31 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Barbados Royals Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Qiana Joseph Bowler Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Vanessa Watts All-rounder Rashada WIlliams Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chinelle Henry Batter Chedean Nation Batter Afy Fletcher Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Team Form

The team is yet to play their first game of the competition. However, the team has a solid batting line-up.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.

Predicted Playing XI

Stefanie Taylor (c) All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Djenaba Joseph All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Natasha McLean Wicket-keeper

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a fantastic batting line-up but that is yet to be tested in their inaugural game of the season.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other once, where BR-W won that game.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0

Barbados Royals Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals Women to score high before their first dismissal

Barbados Royals Women scored 29, 22 (vs GAW-W) & 15 runs before their first dismissal last season in the three games. Aaliyah Alleyne and Hayley Matthews opened for the team last season and averaged at 12.00 & 28.66 respectively. Alleyne is coming from a WT20I game against Ireland where she was unbeaten at the score of 49 whereas Matthews was engaged in Women’s Hundred 2023 where she represented Welsh Fire. That said, both batters are well seasoned and will be expected to lead a prolong innings.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is an exciting batting talent in the team. She scored the highest from her team, with 86 runs in three games at an average of 28.66. With that score, she finished as the third highest scorer of the season. She is coming from the Women’s Hundred Competition where she averaged at 22.33. She will be expected to lead BR-W’s batting order.

Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is a talented and experienced batting entity from New Zealand. She will be a huge addition to GAW-W’s batting line-up. She is well seasoned as she batted in the Women’s Hundred Competition a few days ago where she scored 191 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.28.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler

Barbados Royals Women don't have many options in their bowling order. However, Marizanne Kapp will back the team in the bowling department. She had an impressive campaign in the Women’s Hundred 2023 where she managed to pick 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.91. She finished as one of the top wicket takers in the competition.

Shabnim Ismail to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail was instrumental in the Welsh Fire Women’s campaign in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred. She picked 11 wickets in 7 innings at an economy rate of 7.07. She is an important addition to the GAW-W’s bowling order.