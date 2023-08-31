BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction
BARR
48%
Chance of Winning
GAW
52%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts
- Barbados Royals beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous encounter.
- BR-W were the runners up last season.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chances of Winning
In the second season of the Women’s CPL, three teams are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown. The competition involves each team facing off against the others once, with the top two earning a spot in the Finals set to take place on September 10, 2023. The reigning champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women, are prepared to defend their title after triumphing over Barbados Royals Women in the previous year's final.
The Barbados Royals Women, last season's runner-up, participated in three matches, clinching victory in just one. Their sole win was a victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure. Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women only contested a single game, suffering defeat against BR-W in a 20-over match. Their match against TKR-W was cut short due to abandonment, leaving them unable to secure a spot in the finals.
As the upcoming fixture approaches, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women find themselves entering as the stronger team on paper. Although they lost against BR-W last season, they have much better players in the batting and the bowling line-up. The overseas talents will make it harder for BR-W to win the game.
Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 48%
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 52%
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips
Barbados Royals Women has batters like Hayley Matthews, Laura Harris and Rasha Williams. Marizanne Kapp will back the team up with her expertise in both the departments. Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph will be relied upon to pick the timely dismissals.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will be backed by Staefanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine in the batting and the bowling order. The team has wide options in the bowling department with the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Shabika Gajnabi. Shakera Selman, the highest wicket taker from BR-W have joined the forces with GAW-W this season and will further strengthen their bowling arsenal.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction
Considering the pitch conditions at this venue, chasing may not be a good idea here. Upon winning the toss, both teams should be looking to bat first and put up a decent 1st innings total.
Weather Report
The pitch is balanced with something on offer for both batters and bowlers. However, the pitch is on a slower side and the spinners can play a crucial role on this surface. There will be scattered showers in Bridgetown with a high of 31 degrees Celsius on the match day.
Barbados Royals Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Vanessa Watts
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada WIlliams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Chedean Nation
|
Batter
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Women Team Form
The team is yet to play their first game of the competition. However, the team has a solid batting line-up.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List
Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stefanie Taylor (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Cherry-Ann Fraser
|
All-rounder
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Djenaba Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Shakera Selman
|
Bowler
|
Natasha McLean
|
Wicket-keeper
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a fantastic batting line-up but that is yet to be tested in their inaugural game of the season.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other once, where BR-W won that game.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0
Barbados Royals Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds
Barbados Royals Women to score high before their first dismissal
Barbados Royals Women scored 29, 22 (vs GAW-W) & 15 runs before their first dismissal last season in the three games. Aaliyah Alleyne and Hayley Matthews opened for the team last season and averaged at 12.00 & 28.66 respectively. Alleyne is coming from a WT20I game against Ireland where she was unbeaten at the score of 49 whereas Matthews was engaged in Women’s Hundred 2023 where she represented Welsh Fire. That said, both batters are well seasoned and will be expected to lead a prolong innings.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Batters
Hayley Matthews to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews is an exciting batting talent in the team. She scored the highest from her team, with 86 runs in three games at an average of 28.66. With that score, she finished as the third highest scorer of the season. She is coming from the Women’s Hundred Competition where she averaged at 22.33. She will be expected to lead BR-W’s batting order.
Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter
Sophie Devine is a talented and experienced batting entity from New Zealand. She will be a huge addition to GAW-W’s batting line-up. She is well seasoned as she batted in the Women’s Hundred Competition a few days ago where she scored 191 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.28.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Bowlers
Marizanne Kapp to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler
Barbados Royals Women don't have many options in their bowling order. However, Marizanne Kapp will back the team in the bowling department. She had an impressive campaign in the Women’s Hundred 2023 where she managed to pick 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.91. She finished as one of the top wicket takers in the competition.
Shabnim Ismail to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler
Shabnim Ismail was instrumental in the Welsh Fire Women’s campaign in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred. She picked 11 wickets in 7 innings at an economy rate of 7.07. She is an important addition to the GAW-W’s bowling order.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
In the previous season, Barbados Royals Women kicked off by facing Trinbago Knight Riders Women in a tightly contested match, losing by just 1 run. Their solitary win of the season came against Guyana Amazon Warriors, where GAW-W batted first, setting a target of 100 runs. Barbados Royals Women's bowlers, Shakera Salman and Fatima Sana, both claimed 2 wickets each. In response, BR-W chased down the total with 4 wickets in hand and 19 overs to spare. Qiana Joseph led the charge with the highest score of 30 runs.
This victory propelled Barbados Royals Women to the finals, where they ultimately succumbed and ended as runners-up. Unfortunately, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women had a lacklustre season, featuring only one game which they lost to BR-W. Stefanie Taylor was their standout performer with an unbeaten 32 runs. Shamilia Connell and Shabika Gajnabi both took 2 wickets each in that match.
Considering their past performance, it will be a close contest this year. GAW-W have impressive overseas players who are coming from participating in the other competitive competitions and will be well practised for the upcoming fixture.
Barbados Royals Women to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)Bet Now!