BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction
GAW
44%
Chance of Winning
BARR
56%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts
- Barbados Royals beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous encounter by 6 wickets.
- BR-W are at the top of the table with 2 wins and no losses.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chances of Winning
In the Women's CPL second season, three teams are gearing up for a much-anticipated showdown. The format of the competition involves each team playing against the others once, with the top two teams earning a place in the Finals scheduled for September 10, 2023.
Barbados Royals entered this year's competition with confidence, having reached the finals in the 2022 edition. They've had a strong start, securing two consecutive wins and currently holding the top position on the points table with 4 points and an impressive net run rate of 2.246. Their recent victory over Trinbago Knight Riders Women adds to their momentum.
In contrast, Guyana didn't perform well in the 2022 CPL. They suffered a defeat against BR-W in their first game this season. Currently, they sit in the second position with zero points and a net run rate of -0.293.
The upcoming match will see Barbados Royals Women facing off against Guyana. With a flawless record this season and a talented lineup, BR-W enters the game with confidence, making them the favoured team to win. This season's CPL promises to be an exciting battle, with each team striving to secure their place in the Finals and potentially claim the championship title.
Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 56%
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 44%
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips
Barbados Royals Women had the perfect balance in their squad regarding their batting and bowling line-up Hayley Matthews, Gaby Lewis, Rashada Williams, Laura Harris make up the top batting order. Whereas Erin Burns, Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph will handle the bowling order.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will be backed by Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine in the batting and the bowling order. Sophie Devine is in fantastic form and scored a century in her last clash with BR-W. The team has bowling options like Shabnim Ismail, Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman in the team.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction
BR-W won both their games here batting second. This is a good toss to win as the team winning toss should elect to bowl first and get the opposition all out for a low score. A chase on this wicket is the likelier outcome for success.
Weather Report
The pitch is a bowling-friendly wicket. The fast bowlers can get swing early on the green surface and will look to make full use of it. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius in Barbados during the match.
Barbados Royals Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
Batter
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Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
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Laura Harris
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Batter
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Qiana Joseph
|
Bowler
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Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada WIlliams
|
Wicket-keeper
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
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Chedean Nation
|
Batter
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Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Women Team Form
The team has an impressive batting order but a more efficient bowling line-up. They bundled out the defending champions at 73 runs in their last outing.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List
Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stefanie Taylor (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Cherry-Ann Fraser
|
All-rounder
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Shakera Selman
|
Bowler
|
Natasha McLean
|
Wicket-keeper
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a fantastic batting line-up but their bowlers leaked too many runs in their previous game.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other twice, where BR-W won on both the occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0
Barbados Royals Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds
Barbados Royals Women to score over 21.5 runs before their first dismissal
Barbados Royals Women scored 29 & 22 (vs GAW-W) before their first dismissal last season. Aaliyah Alleyne and Hayley Matthews opened for the team last season and averaged at 12.00 & 28.66 respectively. Hayley Matthews is partnered with Gaby Lewis this season in the opening line-up and it yielded great results. The pair posted 40 runs in both the games they played this season before losing their first wicket. One of those games was against GAW-W which gives them certainty of reciprocating a similar performance.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Batters
Gaby Lewis to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter
Gaby Lewis is an Irish batter and averages 26.31 in the WT20Is. She was the top batter in both the games this season. She secured 47 (vs GAW-W) & 27 runs in those games respectively. This sums up to 74 runs in two games, averaging at 37.00. With her current form, she is expected to bat fiercely in the next fixture.
Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter
Sophie Devine is a talented and experienced batting entity from New Zealand. With a single innings in the competition, she is crowned as the top run-scorer of the tournament after an explosive innings in her first game. She scored 103 runs 0ff 64 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 5 maximums against BR-W. She will be relied upon to bring in the runs for the team in the next game as well.
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Bowlers
Erin Burns to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler
Erin Burns is a great addition in the batting and the bowling order. Her spin attack picked 3 wickets in the competition so far, making her the top wicket-taker of the competition. She has an economy rate of 6.00.
Shabnim Ismail to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler
Shabnim Ismail was instrumental in the Welsh Fire Women’s campaign in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred. She picked 11 wickets in 7 innings at an economy rate of 7.07. However, she could only pick a single wicket in the only game she has played for the team this season. However, unlike other bowlers in the team, Ismail kept the batters at check and did not concede too many runs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Barbados Royals Women
Barbados Royals Women will be looking to claim the title this season and have displayed every intention of doing so. They are unbeatable in the competition so far. The side is coming from a win against the former champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women, and established a dominance in the competition. Their bowling order was fantastic in the game and bundled out TKR-W in the previous game at 73 runs. It was a clinical sweep from the bowlers, especially Erin Burns who picked 3 scalps. It was an easy chase and the team conquered the target in the 11th over itself with 6 wickets remaining. Gaby Lewis scored the most runs in the team, 27.
On the flipside, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women did not have the best start. They faced BR-W in their inaugural game and lost it by 6 wickets. In the game, GAW-W went in to bat first and raised 166 runs with the loss of 2 wickets. Sophie Devine remained unbeaten at 103 off 64 balls. However, their bowling order could not stop the latter under the target and lost the game eventually. Cherry-Ann Fraser picked a wicket but leaked 31 runs in just 2 overs.
It was a close contest in their previous clash. However, BR-W have every weapon in their arsenal to win this affair. They have won both the collisions against GAW-W since the first draft of the league. They have superior batters in the team. Moreover, the loose bowling spells from GAW-W will give an edge to the opponents as well. The bookmakers have picked BR-W to win and it looks like the game will sway in their favour.
Barbados Royals Women to win @1.79 (Parimatch)
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win @2.02 (Parimatch)Bet Now!