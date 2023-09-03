BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction GAW 44 % Chance of Winning BARR 56 % Bet Now! In the 3rd game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, Barbados Royals Women will clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. The game is scheduled to be played on September 4 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados and will commence from 1:00 AM IST.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chances of Winning

In the Women's CPL second season, three teams are gearing up for a much-anticipated showdown. The format of the competition involves each team playing against the others once, with the top two teams earning a place in the Finals scheduled for September 10, 2023.

Barbados Royals entered this year's competition with confidence, having reached the finals in the 2022 edition. They've had a strong start, securing two consecutive wins and currently holding the top position on the points table with 4 points and an impressive net run rate of 2.246. Their recent victory over Trinbago Knight Riders Women adds to their momentum.

In contrast, Guyana didn't perform well in the 2022 CPL. They suffered a defeat against BR-W in their first game this season. Currently, they sit in the second position with zero points and a net run rate of -0.293.

The upcoming match will see Barbados Royals Women facing off against Guyana. With a flawless record this season and a talented lineup, BR-W enters the game with confidence, making them the favoured team to win. This season's CPL promises to be an exciting battle, with each team striving to secure their place in the Finals and potentially claim the championship title.

Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 56%

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 44%

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Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Barbados Royals Women had the perfect balance in their squad regarding their batting and bowling line-up Hayley Matthews, Gaby Lewis, Rashada Williams, Laura Harris make up the top batting order. Whereas Erin Burns, Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph will handle the bowling order.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will be backed by Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine in the batting and the bowling order. Sophie Devine is in fantastic form and scored a century in her last clash with BR-W. The team has bowling options like Shabnim Ismail, Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman in the team.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

BR-W won both their games here batting second. This is a good toss to win as the team winning toss should elect to bowl first and get the opposition all out for a low score. A chase on this wicket is the likelier outcome for success.

Weather Report

The pitch is a bowling-friendly wicket. The fast bowlers can get swing early on the green surface and will look to make full use of it. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius in Barbados during the match.

Barbados Royals Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Qiana Joseph Bowler Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Rashada WIlliams Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chinelle Henry Batter Chedean Nation Batter Afy Fletcher Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Team Form

The team has an impressive batting order but a more efficient bowling line-up. They bundled out the defending champions at 73 runs in their last outing.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.

Predicted Playing XI

Stefanie Taylor (c) All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Natasha McLean Wicket-keeper

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a fantastic batting line-up but their bowlers leaked too many runs in their previous game.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice, where BR-W won on both the occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0

Barbados Royals Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals Women to score over 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

Barbados Royals Women scored 29 & 22 (vs GAW-W) before their first dismissal last season. Aaliyah Alleyne and Hayley Matthews opened for the team last season and averaged at 12.00 & 28.66 respectively. Hayley Matthews is partnered with Gaby Lewis this season in the opening line-up and it yielded great results. The pair posted 40 runs in both the games they played this season before losing their first wicket. One of those games was against GAW-W which gives them certainty of reciprocating a similar performance.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis is an Irish batter and averages 26.31 in the WT20Is. She was the top batter in both the games this season. She secured 47 (vs GAW-W) & 27 runs in those games respectively. This sums up to 74 runs in two games, averaging at 37.00. With her current form, she is expected to bat fiercely in the next fixture.

Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is a talented and experienced batting entity from New Zealand. With a single innings in the competition, she is crowned as the top run-scorer of the tournament after an explosive innings in her first game. She scored 103 runs 0ff 64 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 5 maximums against BR-W. She will be relied upon to bring in the runs for the team in the next game as well.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Bowlers

Erin Burns to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler

Erin Burns is a great addition in the batting and the bowling order. Her spin attack picked 3 wickets in the competition so far, making her the top wicket-taker of the competition. She has an economy rate of 6.00.

Shabnim Ismail to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler

Shabnim Ismail was instrumental in the Welsh Fire Women’s campaign in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred. She picked 11 wickets in 7 innings at an economy rate of 7.07. However, she could only pick a single wicket in the only game she has played for the team this season. However, unlike other bowlers in the team, Ismail kept the batters at check and did not concede too many runs.