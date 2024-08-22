BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction BARR 60 % Chance of Winning GAW 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.575 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.579 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Barbados Royals Women and Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will play the inaugural game of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 22. The match will begin from 4:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chance of Winning

This will be the third edition of the competition. The three-team league will be a double round-robin tournament.

Barbados Royals Women are the defending champions of the competition. They beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals last season to lift the trophy. The team played four games last season and managed to win three of those. The team finished atop the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.977. Barbados Royals women have named Hayley Mathews as their captain who is an excellent all-rounder and will look to win the next game against Guyana.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished at the second place of the points table last season. The team won two games and lost as many. They contested in the finals but lost the game against Barbados Royals. Stefanie Taylor will be leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors and will be hoping to steer her team towards the victory line.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s chance of winning: 40%

Barbados Royals Women’ chance of winning: 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Barbados Royals Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Barbados Royals Women won the last edition of the competition. They have a spectacular squad in the competition and will be looking to start their campaign on a high note. Last season, Hayley Matthews and Gaby Lewis opened for the side and posted 36 runs before their first dismissal in their last meeting with Guyana. Matthews looks in terrific form and the team have various options in the batting order to send any batter to open for the side.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago is one of the best venues to play a T20 game at. The pitch offers a bit of something to everyone. Unlike most of the T20 pitches, the pitch at this venue is neutral and is equally supportive to both bowlers as well as the batsmen. The average first innings score at this pitch is around 129 runs. Unless it's an extremely dry surface, the toss-winner will likely bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and there is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.

Barbados Royals Women Players List

Laura Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Djenada Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Rashada Williams Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Qiana Joseph Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Recent Form

Barbados Royals Women are the defending champions of the title. The team has a splendid squad and will be looking to start their season on a winning note.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren-Winfield Hill Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Natasha McLean Batter Ashmini Minisar All-rounder Kaysia Shlutz Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Recent Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. They lost all the games they played against Barbados. The team will start afresh this season and will be looking to change things with their first game in the competition.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Barbados Royals women by 4-0.

Barbados Royals Women won- 4

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals, the defending champions, bolstered their squad by including Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in the women’s game.Before the draft, they also signed stylish left-handed batter Georgia Redmayne. Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Amanda Jade Wellington and Laura Harris are some of their key players. Barbados Royals are stacked with a number of big names in the squad. The team will be ready for their first clash of the season.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, signed South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, England’s Lauren Winfield-Hill and Australian all-rounder Erin Burns. Shabnim Ismail and former skipper Stafanie Taylor are their key local players. The sides fought in the finals of the last edition of the competition. With a new squad, it will be interesting to see who winds up as the winner in the first game of the competition.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.575 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.387 Bet Now!

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Barbados Royals Women

Hayley Matthews will lead her side with the bat this season. Matthews recently competed in the Women’s Hundred and played pretty impressive strikes towards the end of the competition. Matthews scored 82 runs in her last clash against Guyana.

Shemaine Campbelle to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Despite her inconsistent form in the last season, Shemaine Campbelle holds elite batting skills. She scored 73 runs in 3 games last season at an average of 73.00. She scored 47 runs in her last clash against Barbados.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was the best bowler last season. She took 8 wickets in 5 games last season. She took 4 wickets in her last clash against Guyana. Amanda-Jade Wellington will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Shabnim Ismail was the best bowler from Guyana last season. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games last season. She took 4 wickets in her last match against Barbados Royals Women.