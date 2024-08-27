BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction GAW 41 % Chance of Winning BARR 59 % Bet now! Barbados Royals Women will clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in the 5th game of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 27. The match will begin from 4:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals Women are the defending champions of the competition. They have proved to be worthy of the title with their performances in the current series. They won both their games so far and lead the points table with 4 points. They have a net run rate of 0.576 in the competition. They won their last game against the Knight Riders and will be ready for another challenge.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished at the second place of the points table last season. The team is having a similar campaign this season. They have won a game and lost two matches in the competition so far. Their last game against Trinbago Knight Riders ended up in a draw and TKR-W were declared as winners in the super over. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.327. The team lost its previous game against Barbados Royals and shall try their best here.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s chance of winning: 41%

Barbados Royals Women’ chance of winning: 59%

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Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Barbados Royals Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Barbados Royals Women won the last edition of the competition. They have a spectacular squad in the competition and will be looking to start their campaign on a high note. This season, Matthews opened the innings with Georgia Redmayne. The pair scored 29 runs before the first dismissal in the first game of the competition against GAW-W. Chamari Athapaththu replaced Redmayne in the opening position but the pair could not score much together in the next game. However, the team looks in terrific form and the team has various options in the batting order to send any batter to open for the side.

Match Prediction Best Odds Barbados Royals Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Best Opening Partnership: Barbados Royals Women 1.75 Bet on Dafabet

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago is one of the best venues to play a T20 game at. The pitch offers a bit of something to everyone. Unlike most of the T20 pitches, the pitch at this venue is neutral and is equally supportive to both bowlers as well as the batsmen. The average first innings score at this pitch is around 129 runs. Unless it's an extremely dry surface, the toss-winner will likely bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy but there is no rain predicted on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.

Barbados Royals Women Players List

Laura Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Djenada Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Rashada Williams Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Qiana Joseph Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Recent Form

Barbados Royals Women are the defending champions of the title. The team has a splendid squad and won all their games so far. They will be looking to win again.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren-Winfield Hill Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Natasha McLean Batter Ashmini Munisar All-rounder Nyia Latchman Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Recent Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. They are coming from a close loss in the last game.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Barbados Royals women by 5-0.

Barbados Royals Women won- 5

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals, the defending champions, are having a fantastic season yet again. They are coming from a win against Trinbago Knight Riders Women in their last game. Batting first in the game, TKR-W scored 113/9 in the match. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hayley Matthews and Chinelle Henry took 2 wickets each for the team. Chasing the target, Barbados Royals comfortably posted 116/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Hayley Matthews struck an unbeaten 67 and helped her side to clinch the win here.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, went against Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the last game too. Batting first, TKR-W scored 128/8. Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail and Chloe Tryon took 2 wickets each. However, the batters could not perform the same. They also scored 128/5. Erin Burns smashed 61 runs. The super over declared Trinbago Knight Riders as winners.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Barbados Royals Women

Hayley Matthews will lead her side with the bat this season. Matthews is in terrific form and has gained rhythm in the competition. She struck an unbeaten 67 runs in the last game. Matthews will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Erin Burns to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Erin Burns has emerged to be the best batter from the side. She has scored 154 runs in 3 games at an average of 77.00. She smashed 61 runs in the last game. She will be expected to carry on the same momentum in the next game.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was the best bowler last season. She took 4 wickets in 2 games so far this season. She took 2 wickets in her last clash against Guyana. Amanda-Jade Wellington will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Shabnim Ismail was the best bowler from Guyana last season. She has picked 7 wickets in 3 games so far in the season. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will come in as the best bowler from the side.