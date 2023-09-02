BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs TRI (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) Match Prediction BARR 41 % Chance of Winning TRI 59 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals Women and Trinbago Knight Riders will square off against each other in the match number 2 of the 2023 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday, September 03, 2023, at 1:30 am IST.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals Women had a successful start to their season with a 6-wicket victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. Guyana Amazon Warriors Women posted a competitive total of 166 runs, largely thanks to Sophie Devine's impressive unbeaten knock of 103 runs. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Qiana Joseph contributed by taking one wicket each for Barbados Royals Women. In response, Barbados Royals Women's team had several key contributors in their batting lineup, including Hayley Matthews, Gaby Lewis, Rashada Williams, Laura Harris, and Erin Burns. Their combined efforts helped them chase down the target and secure a 6-wicket win with just 2 balls to spare. This victory must have been a positive start to their season as they aimed to build on their previous season's success as runners-up.

It seems like the upcoming match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals Women will be a rematch of last year's final, where Trinbago Knight Riders emerged as the reigning champions with a narrow 10-run victory over Barbados Royals Women. In that final, Deandra Dottin, who is also the skipper of Trinbago Knight Riders, played a crucial role by scoring 59 runs from 62 balls. She was not only the top-scorer in that particular match but also their top-scorer in the entire competition, accumulating a total of 100 runs across three fixtures. Anisa Mohammed, on the other hand, was the leading wicket-taker for Trinbago Knight Riders in the previous season, securing four wickets in three matches. This rematch is likely to be an exciting and closely contested encounter, given the history and the competitiveness of both teams.

Barbados Royals Women's chance of winning: 41%

Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s chance of winning: 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Betting Tips

Gaby Lewis, the Irish all-rounder top-scored for her side in the last game. Her 47 run knock off 35 balls was laced with 8 fours and no sixes. She is joining this contest after playing three WT20Is against Netherlands Women where she posted the scores of 43*, 19 & 20 runs respectively. The 22-year-old boasts an average of 26.31 in WT20Is and we expect her to score over 17.5 runs in the game.

Deandra Dottin, the Trinbago Knight Riders skipper hammered 112 runs for Manchester Originals Women in the Women’s Hundred Competition. She was her side’s 2nd highest run-scorer. Last season in the WCPL, she emerged as the tournament’s top-scorer with 100 runs in three innings. Bet on Deandra Dottin to score over 19.5 runs in the game.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Toss Prediction

The pitch favours bowlers, offering early swing on the green surface. Winning the toss is crucial, as the team opting to bowl first can capitalise on the conditions, potentially restricting the opposition to a low score. Chasing appears to be the more favourable path to success on this wicket, as evidenced by the first game of the season where the team bowling first emerged as the winner.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 77% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 29 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Barbados Royals Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews (c) Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Qiana Joseph Bowler Gaby Lewis Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Rashada WIlliams Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chinelle Henry Batter Chedean Nation Batter Afy Fletcher Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Team Form

Barbados Royals Women won their opening game of the season against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women by 6 wickets. They are at the top of the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.293.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Player List

Deandra Dottin, Shamilla Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Lee-Ann Kirby, Carena Noel, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk, Fran Jonas.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Deandra Dottin (c) All-rounder Lee-Ann Kirby Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Anisa Mohammed Bowler Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper Fran Jonas Bowler Carena Noel Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Britney Cooper Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Team Form

The team is yet to play their first game of the competition. They are the champions of the 2022 edition of the Women’s CPL.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice in the past and on both the occasions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women emerged victorious.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Barbados Royals Women Won: 0 match

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals Women to score over 21.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

Barbados Royals Women posted 40 runs on the board in their opening game of the season before losing their first wicket. Skipper Hayley Matthews and Gaby Lewis opened the innings for BR-W, scoring 23 & 47 runs respectively. In the previous two meetings with TKR-W, BR-W scored 29 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. That said, both batters are well seasoned and we expect BR-W to surpass the 21.5 run mark before losing their first wicket in the game.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews stands out as an electrifying batting talent within the squad. In the previous season, she was the top run-scorer for her team, amassing 86 runs in three games at an impressive average of 28.66. Her performance last year also earned her the distinction of being the third-highest scorer of the season. Notably, she recently participated in the Women's Hundred Competition, where she maintained an average of 22.33. In the last game, she contributed 23 runs from 21 balls, displaying her capability with the bat. Given her track record, Hayley Matthews is anticipated to take charge of the BR-W's batting lineup and play a pivotal role in their performance.

Deandra Dottin to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Batter

Deandra Dottin played a crucial innings, scoring 59 runs from 62 balls in the final, which propelled the Knight Riders to a 10-run victory against Barbados Royals Women. Her performance in the previous season was noteworthy, as she accumulated 100 runs in three matches at an impressive average of 33.33. Furthermore, in her recent participation in the Women's Hundred Competition, Deandra Dottin showcased her batting prowess by amassing 112 runs in six matches. Her consistent performances highlight her significance as a key player for the team.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler

The Australian leg-spinner, Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up a wicket in her last game, conceding 28 runs. She is arriving here after playing for Manchester Originals at the Women’s Hundred Competition where she picked up four wickets in six matches. Therefore, we have backed Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Barbados Royals Women’s best bowler.

Anisa Mohammed to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Bowler

Anisa Mohammed picked up four wickets for five runs in her previous game. The 34-year-old off-spinner picked up 9 wickets at the Women’s T20 Blaze recently. She was Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s top wicket-taker last season with four wickets in three matches. All that said, we expect her to be the top bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the game.