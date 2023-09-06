BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs TRI (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) Match Prediction
TRI
33%
Chance of Winning
BARR
67%
T20
Queen's Park Oval
Facts
- Barbados Royals are placed at the top of the table whereas Trinbago Knight Riders Women are placed at the bottom.
- In their last clash, BR-W won the game by 6 wickets.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Chances of Winning
The competition is nearing its end and the results have already booked a place for Barbados Royals Women in the finals. The team has shown a lot of potential. The new signings of Gaby Lewis, Laura Harris, and Erin Burns have definitely added a lot of firepower to their squad. BR-W are unbeatable in the competition so far after three games. They are placed at the top spot with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.563.
On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders Women have fallen down to the bottom spot of the standings after two disappointing defeats in the competition. The team is hurting after they failed to bat efficiently in both the games and handed over free points to their opponents. They have a terrible net run rate of -2.318 and will have to put up a wonder to win the next fixture.
This game is a one-sided affair. Barbados Royals Women outperformed the other teams in the competition with their commendable players. They held a tight grip on their batting and posted high scores. Meanwhile their bowlers have picked timely knocks to help the team win games. TKR-W are looking very fragile this season and will be the underdogs going into this fixture.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women chance of winning - 33%
Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 67%
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Tips
Trinbago Knight Riders Women are not looking strong this season. Kycia Knight and Deandra Dottin are trying to score runs in the game whereas Mignon du Preez is yet to play an impactful innings in the game.
Barbados Royals Women will be backed by a very strong batting order consisting of Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Erin Burns and Gaby Lewis. They have the likes of capable all-rounders and bowlers in the team, making them a formidable bunch.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Toss Prediction
The venue hosted a single game in the competition so far where the team batting first won the game. Given these statistics, it's probable that the captain who wins the toss will opt to bat first, considering the recent trends in the ongoing season.
Weather Report
There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on matchday in Port of Spain, with the temperature expected to hover between 29 degrees Celsius on an average.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women Player List
Deandra Dottin (c), Mignon du Preez, Britney Cooper, Marie Kelly, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Lee-Ann Kirby, Fran Jonas, Shamilia Connell, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Carena Noel, Kyshona Knight
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lee-Ann Kirby
|
Batter
|
Marie Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Mignon du Preez
|
Batter
|
Fran Jones
|
Bowler
|
Zaida James
|
All-rounder
|
Deandra Dottin
|
Batter
|
Kycia Knight
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anisa Mohammad (c)
|
Bowler
|
Britney Cooper
|
Batter
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
|
Kyshona Knight
|
Batter
Trinbago Knight Riders Women Team Form
The team needs to work on their batting as they scored 72 & 111 runs as totals in the last two outings. However, their bowling unit is doing fine.
Barbados Royals Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Gaby Lewis
|
Batter
|
Jannillea Glasgow
|
All-rounder
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada WIlliams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Chedean Nation
|
Batter
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Women Team Form
The team has an impressive batting order but a more efficient bowling line-up. They comfortably chased down the target of 146 runs in the previous game.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other thrice where TKR-W won two games whereas BR-W won the latest one.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Barbados Royals Women - 1
Trinbago Knight Riders Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Odds
Barbados Royals Women to score higher before their first dismissal (1.72 @Parimatch)
Barbados Royals Women scored 40, 40 (vs TKR-W) & 10 before their first dismissal in the three games respectively. Hayley Matthews is partnered with Gaby Lewis this season in the opening line-up and it yielded great results. They average at 21.3 & 25.33 this season. However, TKR-W scored 5 (vs BR-W) & 20 runs before their first wicket in the two games.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Batters
Deandra Dottin to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Batter
Deandra Dottin played her first game of the season in her last outing. She scored 35 off 19, the maximum runs for the team in the game. With her batting proficiency, she easily qualifies for the best batter from her side.
Erin Burns to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter
Erin Burns is a spectacular all-rounder from the Royals. She remained unbeaten in the three outings with the score of 29, 11 & 53. She has scored a total of 93 runs in the competition and is placed 2nd in the top scorers list.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Bowlers
Marie Kelly to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Bowler
Failing to bat efficiently, Marie Kelly has impressed with her bowling instead. She has picked 5 wickets in two games at an economy of 7.20. She picked 4 precious wickets in the last game.
Erin Burns to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler
Erin Burns is a great addition in the batting and the bowling order. Her spin attack picked 5 wickets in the competition so far, making her third in the list of the top wicket-takers of the competition. She has an economy rate of 6.80.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Barbados Royals Women
Barbados Royals Women will be looking to claim the title this season and have displayed every intention of doing so. They are unbeatable in the competition so far. The side is coming from a win against Guyana by 3 wickets. Bowling first, they faced some difficulty getting through the partnership of Devine and Bates but once they were out, GAW-W’s run rate dropped and posted 146 runs in the game. Chasing the target, things were going out of hand in the beginning but Erin Burn’s innings of 53* runs boosted the team’s confidence and took them through the victory lines. They will look to keep a clean sheet in the competition and are eager to win the next game as well.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women had a great start in the previous game as their bowlers bowled the entire squad out at 132 runs. Anisa Mohammed and Marie Kelly picked four scalps each and denied the GAW-W batters much room to score. However, the batting line-up did not respond in a similar fashion and could not score beyond 111 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in the game. TKR-W lost the game by 21 runs. With the exception of Deandra Dottin, every other batter settled for a mere score in the game.
Both the sides have a capable bowling order. It all comes down to batting where TKR-W have not been able to shine in the tournament. Whereas BR-W have shown a stunning display of skill in that department and clinched three victories with the same. TKR-W won twice against BR-W last season but the tables have turned this season. In their previous encounter, BR-W bundled out TKR-W at 73 runs. It was a clinical sweep from the bowlers, especially Erin Burns who picked 3 scalps. It was an easy chase and the team conquered the target in the 11th over itself with 6 wickets remaining. That said, Barbados Royals Women will look to dominate this affair.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women to win @2.58 (Parimatch)
Barbados Royals Women to win @1.50 (Parimatch)Bet Now!