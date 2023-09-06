BARR (Barbados Royals Women) vs TRI (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) Match Prediction TRI 33 % Chance of Winning BARR 67 % Bet Now! Barbados Royals Women will play their last group game against Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the 5th game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on September 7 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and will commence from 12:00 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Chances of Winning

The competition is nearing its end and the results have already booked a place for Barbados Royals Women in the finals. The team has shown a lot of potential. The new signings of Gaby Lewis, Laura Harris, and Erin Burns have definitely added a lot of firepower to their squad. BR-W are unbeatable in the competition so far after three games. They are placed at the top spot with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.563.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders Women have fallen down to the bottom spot of the standings after two disappointing defeats in the competition. The team is hurting after they failed to bat efficiently in both the games and handed over free points to their opponents. They have a terrible net run rate of -2.318 and will have to put up a wonder to win the next fixture.

This game is a one-sided affair. Barbados Royals Women outperformed the other teams in the competition with their commendable players. They held a tight grip on their batting and posted high scores. Meanwhile their bowlers have picked timely knocks to help the team win games. TKR-W are looking very fragile this season and will be the underdogs going into this fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women chance of winning - 33%

Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 67%

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Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Tips

Trinbago Knight Riders Women are not looking strong this season. Kycia Knight and Deandra Dottin are trying to score runs in the game whereas Mignon du Preez is yet to play an impactful innings in the game.

Barbados Royals Women will be backed by a very strong batting order consisting of Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Erin Burns and Gaby Lewis. They have the likes of capable all-rounders and bowlers in the team, making them a formidable bunch.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Toss Prediction

The venue hosted a single game in the competition so far where the team batting first won the game. Given these statistics, it's probable that the captain who wins the toss will opt to bat first, considering the recent trends in the ongoing season.

Weather Report

There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on matchday in Port of Spain, with the temperature expected to hover between 29 degrees Celsius on an average.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Player List

Deandra Dottin (c), Mignon du Preez, Britney Cooper, Marie Kelly, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Lee-Ann Kirby, Fran Jonas, Shamilia Connell, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Carena Noel, Kyshona Knight

Predicted Playing XI

Lee-Ann Kirby Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Fran Jones Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Deandra Dottin Batter Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper Anisa Mohammad (c) Bowler Britney Cooper Batter Shamilia Connell Bowler Kyshona Knight Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Team Form

The team needs to work on their batting as they scored 72 & 111 runs as totals in the last two outings. However, their bowling unit is doing fine.

Barbados Royals Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Jannillea Glasgow All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Rashada WIlliams Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chinelle Henry Batter Chedean Nation Batter Afy Fletcher Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Team Form

The team has an impressive batting order but a more efficient bowling line-up. They comfortably chased down the target of 146 runs in the previous game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other thrice where TKR-W won two games whereas BR-W won the latest one.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Barbados Royals Women - 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals Women to score higher before their first dismissal (1.72 @Parimatch)

Barbados Royals Women scored 40, 40 (vs TKR-W) & 10 before their first dismissal in the three games respectively. Hayley Matthews is partnered with Gaby Lewis this season in the opening line-up and it yielded great results. They average at 21.3 & 25.33 this season. However, TKR-W scored 5 (vs BR-W) & 20 runs before their first wicket in the two games.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Batter

Deandra Dottin played her first game of the season in her last outing. She scored 35 off 19, the maximum runs for the team in the game. With her batting proficiency, she easily qualifies for the best batter from her side.

Erin Burns to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter

Erin Burns is a spectacular all-rounder from the Royals. She remained unbeaten in the three outings with the score of 29, 11 & 53. She has scored a total of 93 runs in the competition and is placed 2nd in the top scorers list.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Bowlers

Marie Kelly to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Bowler

Failing to bat efficiently, Marie Kelly has impressed with her bowling instead. She has picked 5 wickets in two games at an economy of 7.20. She picked 4 precious wickets in the last game.

Erin Burns to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler

Erin Burns is a great addition in the batting and the bowling order. Her spin attack picked 5 wickets in the competition so far, making her third in the list of the top wicket-takers of the competition. She has an economy rate of 6.80.