GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) vs BARR (Barbados Royals Women) Match Prediction BARR 59 % Chance of Winning GAW 41 % Bet Now! The finals of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League will be played between Barbados Royals Women and the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. The game is set to take place on September 11 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and will commence from 1:00 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Chances of Winning

It has finally come down to two teams competing for the title of the WCPL this season. The defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women did not make the cut this season with their disappointing run in the tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women had a rough start in the competition with two consecutive losses against the Royals. But they came along in the next two fixtures to finish second in the points table and hence, making it to the finals. GAW-W have made terrific improvements in their squad and will be a tough team to beat.

Barbados Royals Women won their first three fixtures with sheer comfort. Their batting order were scoring runs while the bowlers were able to pick timely picks. They faced their first defeat of the season against Trinbago in their previous fixture. However, that did not change things as they finished at the top position of the points table.

Barbados Royals Women are the team to defeat this season. They beat GAW-W twice earlier this season and will look to repeat the same in the upcoming fixture.

Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 59%

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 41%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Tips

Barbados Royals Women have numerous batting figures in the team like Hayley Matthews, Gaby Lewis and Erin Burns who look in form this season. Whereas Marie Kelly will be expected to challenge with the ball.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have relied upon Sophie Devie to do their batting bid. Stafanie Taylor and Suzie Bates will be in for support. Their bowling unit has improved with the likes of Shreyanka Patil and Karishma Ramharack in the team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Brian Lara offers plenty of assistance to the spinners. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They can start playing their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle. The last match at the venue was won by the team batting second.

Weather Report

The temperature in Tarouba is expected to hover between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Barbados Royals Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Trishan Holder All-rounder Vanessa Watts All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Rashada WIlliams Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Gaby Lewis Batter Chedean Nation Batter Jahzara Claxton Bowler

Barbados Royals Women Team Form

The team has displayed immense proficiency in their batting and bowling. However, they bowling unit will have to do better to win the title.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.

Predicted Playing XI

Stafanie Taylor (c) All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine All-rounder Sheneta Grimmond Bowler Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Natasha McLean Wicket-keeper

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have been consistent in batting but their bowlers stole the show in the last game as they bundled out TKR-W at 72 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other thrice, where BR-W won on all the occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0

Barbados Royals Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Odds

Barbados Royals Women to score high before their first dismissal

Barbados Royals Women scored 40, 40, 10 & 68 before their first dismissal in the four games respectively. Hayley Matthews is partnered with Gaby Lewis this season in the opening line-up and it yielded great results. They average at 27.25 & 34.50 this season. The pair went twice against GAW-W and belted in 40 & 10 runs in the opening partnership.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis is an Irish batter and averages 26.31 in the WT20Is. She secured the most number of runs in the squad with 138 runs in 4 games at an average of 34.50. She is second on the top-scorers list and is coming from an incredible innings of 62 runs in her last game.

Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine has showered boundaries in the competition and defined dominance in the competition with terrific outings this season. She is this season’s top scorer with 231 runs in 4 games, laced with a century that came against BR-W. Devine scored 38* in her last game but had more fuel in her to score more, had it been a bigger target.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Bowlers

Marie Kelly to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler

Marie Kelly is the top bowler from BR-W and sits second in the list of the top wicket-takers of the tournament. She picked 6 wickets this season at an economy of 6.40. Her best figures were 4/30 in the first meeting against GAW-W this season.

Shreyanka Patil to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler

Shreyanka Patil, attracted attention with her bowling spells in the competition. With 8 wickets in the competition, she has sent the maximum number of batters back in the game. She picked 2 wickets in her last match with the most economical rate of 2.50 in the fixture.