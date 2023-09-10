GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) vs BARR (Barbados Royals Women) Match Prediction
BARR
59%
Chance of Winning
GAW
41%
T20
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts
- Barbados Royals beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in their last two meetings this season.
- BR-W finished at the top of the the top of the table whereas GAW-W finished second.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Chances of Winning
It has finally come down to two teams competing for the title of the WCPL this season. The defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women did not make the cut this season with their disappointing run in the tournament.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women had a rough start in the competition with two consecutive losses against the Royals. But they came along in the next two fixtures to finish second in the points table and hence, making it to the finals. GAW-W have made terrific improvements in their squad and will be a tough team to beat.
Barbados Royals Women won their first three fixtures with sheer comfort. Their batting order were scoring runs while the bowlers were able to pick timely picks. They faced their first defeat of the season against Trinbago in their previous fixture. However, that did not change things as they finished at the top position of the points table.
Barbados Royals Women are the team to defeat this season. They beat GAW-W twice earlier this season and will look to repeat the same in the upcoming fixture.
Barbados Royals Women chance of winning - 59%
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 41%
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Tips
Barbados Royals Women have numerous batting figures in the team like Hayley Matthews, Gaby Lewis and Erin Burns who look in form this season. Whereas Marie Kelly will be expected to challenge with the ball.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have relied upon Sophie Devie to do their batting bid. Stafanie Taylor and Suzie Bates will be in for support. Their bowling unit has improved with the likes of Shreyanka Patil and Karishma Ramharack in the team.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Brian Lara offers plenty of assistance to the spinners. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They can start playing their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle. The last match at the venue was won by the team batting second.
Weather Report
The temperature in Tarouba is expected to hover between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.
Barbados Royals Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Gaby Lewis, Amanda Jane Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Rashada Williams, Janelle Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
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Trishan Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Vanessa Watts
|
All-rounder
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada WIlliams
|
Wicket-keeper
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
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Gaby Lewis
|
Batter
|
Chedean Nation
|
Batter
|
Jahzara Claxton
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Women Team Form
The team has displayed immense proficiency in their batting and bowling. However, they bowling unit will have to do better to win the title.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List
Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stafanie Taylor (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Wicket-keeper
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Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Sheneta Grimmond
|
Bowler
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Shakera Selman
|
Bowler
|
Natasha McLean
|
Wicket-keeper
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have been consistent in batting but their bowlers stole the show in the last game as they bundled out TKR-W at 72 runs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Head-to-Head
The sides have played each other thrice, where BR-W won on all the occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0
Barbados Royals Women - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Betting Odds
Barbados Royals Women to score high before their first dismissal
Barbados Royals Women scored 40, 40, 10 & 68 before their first dismissal in the four games respectively. Hayley Matthews is partnered with Gaby Lewis this season in the opening line-up and it yielded great results. They average at 27.25 & 34.50 this season. The pair went twice against GAW-W and belted in 40 & 10 runs in the opening partnership.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Batters
Gaby Lewis to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Batter
Gaby Lewis is an Irish batter and averages 26.31 in the WT20Is. She secured the most number of runs in the squad with 138 runs in 4 games at an average of 34.50. She is second on the top-scorers list and is coming from an incredible innings of 62 runs in her last game.
Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter
Sophie Devine has showered boundaries in the competition and defined dominance in the competition with terrific outings this season. She is this season’s top scorer with 231 runs in 4 games, laced with a century that came against BR-W. Devine scored 38* in her last game but had more fuel in her to score more, had it been a bigger target.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Best Bowlers
Marie Kelly to be Barbados Royals Women’s Best Bowler
Marie Kelly is the top bowler from BR-W and sits second in the list of the top wicket-takers of the tournament. She picked 6 wickets this season at an economy of 6.40. Her best figures were 4/30 in the first meeting against GAW-W this season.
Shreyanka Patil to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler
Shreyanka Patil, attracted attention with her bowling spells in the competition. With 8 wickets in the competition, she has sent the maximum number of batters back in the game. She picked 2 wickets in her last match with the most economical rate of 2.50 in the fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Barbados Royals Women
Barbados Royals Women will be looking to claim the title this season and have displayed every intention of doing so. The side won every game this season but their last one. They played against Trinbago Knight Riders Women and conceded 155 runs in the game. BR-W bowlers were unable to pick wickets and had the only way to chase and win. Hayley Matthews (45) and Gaby Lewis (62) led off to a terrific start with an opening partnership of 68 runs. However, things took a sharp turn when the pair lost their wicket. The team added another 34 runs but could not reach the target under 20 overs, losing the game by 13 runs.
On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors won their last match against Trinbago Knight Riders with spectacular spells from the bowlers. TKR-W were bundled out at 72 as they kept losing wickets swifty without much room to score in the game. Karishma Ramaharack picked 3 wickets whereas Shreyanka Patil settled with 2 picks. Chasing the target, the in-form batter, Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten 38 to help the team win the game by 9 wickets and 75 balls to spare.
The sides have collided thrice till date where Barbados Royals Women won every fixture, including the two clashes this season. In their last meeting, GAW-W posted a decent total but were outplayed by BR-W batters as they conquered the target and won the match by 3 wickets. It may be a close match, however, Barbados Royals Women have a good balance in their side and expect them to lift the title.
Barbados Royals Women to win @1.70 (Parimatch)
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win @2.08 (Parimatch)Bet Now!