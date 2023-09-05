TRI (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction TRI 35 % Chance of Winning GAW 65 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Women will play against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in the 4th game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on September 6 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and will commence from 12:00 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chances of Winning

The tournament has finished its three games and it is certain for one of the competing teams to reach the finals with the form they are in. This leaves us with TRK-W and GAW-W to have their first showdown in the competition.

The defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women are not doing very well in the competition. They suffered a heavy loss against the Barbados Royals Women in their opening fixture and will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Warriors Women in their upcoming game. They are currently resting at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.874.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women didn’t have the best of starts to the competition either. They faced the Barbados Royals Women twice in their campaign and suffered losses on both the occasions in a high-scoring affair. Despite two losses in the competition, GAW-W put up a brave fight in both those fixtures and possess a net run rate of -0.303 that put them second in the standings so far.

Considering the form of the batters and bowlers of both the teams, GAW-W seems stronger on paper. They lost both games by a much narrower margin than TKR-W. TKR-W’s batting was very poor in their previous outing and were out-classed by the Royals in the game. Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will win this affair.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women chance of winning - 35%

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 65%

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Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Trinbago Knight Riders Women squad strength is not looking very bright this season. Kycia Knight, Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez make a decent batting line-up while Fran Jonas will be relied on to pick the timely wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will be backed by Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine in the batting and the bowling order. Sophie Devine knocked fantastic scores in her campaign and will certainly give an edge to the team. The team has bowling options like Shabnim Ismail, Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman in the team.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

The venue is about to host its inaugural game of the season. In the prior season, Queen’s Park Oval hosted four matches, with two teams choosing to bat and two opting to bowl first, resulting in a 2-2 split. The average first innings score was 141, and the highest successfully chased target was 133. Given these statistics, it's probable that the captain who wins the toss will opt to bat first, considering the recent trends in the ongoing season.

Weather Report

Although the temperature will rise up to 33 degree Celsius in the day, there is a chance of light showers to be witnessed during the game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Player List

Deandra Dottin (c), Mignon du Preez, Britney Cooper, Marie Kelly, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Lee-Ann Kirby, Fran Jonas, Shamilia Connell, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Carena Noel, Kyshona Knight

Predicted Playing XI

Lee-Ann Kirby Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Fran Jones Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Carena Noel All-rounder Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper Anisa Mohammad (c) Bowler Britney Cooper Batter Shamilia Connell Bowler Kyshona Knight Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Team Form

The team scored only 73 runs in the previous game. Their batters failed miserably and have to play better in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.

Predicted Playing XI

Stefanie Taylor (c) All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Natasha McLean Wicket-keeper

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a fantastic batting line-up but their bowlers need to be more economic in the game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other one that yielded no result.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 0

Trinbago Knight Riders Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have lost both the games. Despite that, their top order have batted impeccably in the competition. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates make the opening pair and average at 145.00 & 26.50 in the competition respectively. They posted the scores of 69 & 74 runs for the first wicket. Looking at TKR-W’s bowling order, it seems like a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Batters

Kycia Knight to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Batter

Kycia Knight was the only batter to post a double-digit score in the previous game. However, the batter holds an aggressive side that was witnessed in the Women’s T20 Blaze where she finished as the top scorer of the competition, averaging 41.25.

Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is in a smashing form and delivered two back-to-back impressive knocks. She scored 145 runs in two games at an average of 145.00 and tops the run-scorers list in the competition. She hammered an unbeaten 103 in the first game followed by an innings of 42 runs in her previous outing.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Bowler

TKR-W bowlers did not have much luck in the previous game but Fran Jonas delivered a decent spell. She picked two wickets, leaking 29 runs in 3.3 overs at an economy of 8.28. She will be expected to handle the bowling from her side.

Shreyanka Patil to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler

Shreyanka Patil did not have any luck in her first outing of the competition and leaked too many runs. But she learnt from her mistakes and picked 4 wickets against the same opponents in the next game. Although expensive, Patil is capable of tricking batters into submission as witnessed in her previous outing.