TRI (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction GAW 63 % Chance of Winning TRI 37 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Women will play against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in the 6th game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on September 10 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and will commence from 1:00 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chances of Winning

After three games in the competition, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have won a single game with two losses in the competition. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.163. They faced the Barbados Royals Women twice in their campaign and suffered losses on both the occasions in a high-scoring affair. GAW-W bounced back in their third game against Trinbago Knight Riders Women that put them second in the table standings. They have shown promise with their current squad and will be confident going into this fixture.

The defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders Women had an awful beginning and lost two consecutive games. However, they had a breakthrough in their previous fixture as TKR-W won the game against them against all odds. They are currently resting at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.340.

There is great potential in the TKR squad and they look solid on paper. Their bowlers did a good job and showed promise in the last game even while defending a low total. They are up against a quality GAW side that has a balanced overall side. Considering the current form of both teams, we reckon Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will start with a slight edge in this match.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women chance of winning - 37%

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women chance of winning - 63%

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Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Trinbago Knight Riders Women have recovered well with Deandra Dottin entering their batting ranks. They have other talented batters in the team Marie Kelly, Kycia Knight and Mignon du Preez. They have a decent bowling order that managed to win them the game in their last outing.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will be backed by Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine in the batting and the bowling order. Sophie Devine looks in red-hot form and will be an asset for her side. The team has bowling options like Shabnim Ismail, Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman in the team.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions. Considering the trend in the competition, skippers may opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Although the temperature will rise up to 33 degree Celsius in the day, there is no chance of rain although the sky may get cloudy from time to time.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Player List

Deandra Dottin (c), Mignon du Preez, Britney Cooper, Marie Kelly, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Lee-Ann Kirby, Fran Jonas, Shamilia Connell, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Orla Prendergast, Carena Noel, Kyshona Knight

Predicted Playing XI

Lee-Ann Kirby Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Fran Jones Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Deandra Dottin Batter Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper Anisa Mohammad (c) Bowler Britney Cooper Batter Shamilia Connell Bowler Kyshona Knight Batter

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Team Form

The team recovered well from their dismal batting outings in the beginning of the competition after a fantastic outing in their last game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakiba Gajnabi, Sophie Devine, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates, Shreyanka Patil.

Predicted Playing XI

Stefanie Taylor (c) All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Sheneta Grimmond All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Natasha McLean Wicket-keeper

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Team Form

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a fantastic batting line-up but their bowlers need to be more economic in the game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head

The sides have played each other twice where GAW-W won once while their other clash was abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women - 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have shown great promise in their batting order especially their top order. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates make the opening pair and average at 96.50 & 23.00 in the competition respectively. They posted the scores of 69, 74 & 36 runs for the first wicket. Looking at TKR-W’s bowling order, it seems like a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Batter

Deandra Dottin played two games in the competition and posted 82 runs at an average of 41.00. She posted the scores of 35 & 47 runs in those outings. She smashed 47 runs off 51 balls in her last game with the help of 6 boundaries.

Sophie Devine to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine is in a smashing form and delivered three back-to-back impressive knocks. She scored 193 runs in three games at an average of 96.50. She hammered an unbeaten 103 in the first game followed by an innings of 42 & 48 runs respectively in the next two outings.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Best Bowlers

Marie Kelly to be Trinbago Knight Riders Women’s Best Bowler

Marie Kelly leads the list of the most wicket takers in the competition. She picked 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.40. She picked 4 wickets in her last contest against GAW-W. She will be a threat for the opposite batters.

Shreyanka Patil to be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Best Bowler

Shreyanka Patil did not have any luck in her first outing of the competition and leaked too many runs. But she learnt from her mistakes and picked 4 wickets in her next outing. With 6 wickets, she is second in the list of the top wicket takers in the competition.