TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction TKR 47 % Chance of Winning GAW 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.894 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trinbago Knight Riders Women and Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will clash in the 3rd game of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 24. The match will begin from 5:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders Women had a dismal year last season. They finished at the bottom place of last year’s competition. The team won a single game in four outings. However, things didn't pan out in their favour in their first game of this season. They lost their first game of the season against Barbados Royals Women. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the standings with no points and a net run rate of -1.107.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished at the second place of the points table last season. The team won two games and lost as many. The team lost their first game of this season. With a loss in a game, they are placed second in the points table. The team has a net run rate of -0.100. Stefanie Taylor and co. will be heading into the next game to earn a few points.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s chance of winning: 53%

Trinbago Knight Riders Women’ chance of winning: 47%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Trinbago Knight Riders Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Trinbago Knight Riders Women finished last in the previous season of the competition. The team has Kycia Knight and Harshitha Samarawickrama to open for them. Kycia Knight ducked out in the game when the team’s score read as 0. In their last clash with Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, they scored 9 runs before their first dismissal. The Amazon Warriors have a pretty strong bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game. That said, Trinbago Knight Riders Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in their next outing.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago is one of the best venues to play a T20 game at. The pitch offers a bit of something to everyone. Unlike most of the T20 pitches, the pitch at this venue is neutral and is equally supportive to both bowlers as well as the batsmen. The average first innings score at this pitch is around 129 runs. Unless it's an extremely dry surface, the toss-winner will likely bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and there is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 32 degrees Celsius.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Players List

Chedean Nation, Jannillea Glasgow, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin (c), Samara Ramnath, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Shunelle Sawh (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Jahzara Claxton, Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper Deandra Dottin (c) All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Jahzara Claxton Bowler Chedean Nation Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Zaida James All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Anisa Mohammed Bowler Samara Ramnath Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Recent Form

Trinbago Knight Riders Women did not have a pleasant season last year. The team lost the first game of the season but will look to bounce back in the next game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren-Winfield Hill Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Natasha McLean Batter Ashmini Munisar All-rounder Nyia Latchman Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Recent Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. The team batted well in the last game. The bowling order contested hard in the game but lost the game by a minute margin.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Guyana Amazon Warriors Women by 2-0.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women won- 2

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders went against Barbados Royals Women in the last game of the competition. Amazon Warriors scored 118/9 batting first in the game. Stefanie Taylor scored 38 runs. Shemaine Campbell and Erin Burns could only manage 16 & 15 runs respectively in the game. Barbados Royals Women successfully chased the target and scored 119/9, winning the game by a wicket. Despite the loss, there were a few impressive bowling performances in the game. Shabnim Ismail picked 4 wickets. Erin Burns and Nyia Latchman picked a wicket each.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors also clashed against Barbados Royals Women in the last game. The Knight Riders scored 113/9 in the game. Shikha Pandey was the top scorer in the team with 30 runs in the game. Deandra Dottin chipped in 28 runs in the game. The bowling order could not cope up against Barbados Royals Women who scored 116/3, winning the game by 3 wickets. Jess Jonassen was the best bowler from GAW-W with 2 wickets in the game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.894 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Batters

Deandra Dottin to be the top batter for Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Deandra Dottin is the best batting pick from Trinbago Knight Riders . She scored 107 runs in 3 games last season at an average of 35.66. Dottin scored 28 runs in the first game of the season. Dottin will look to strike hard in the next game.

Stafanie Taylor to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Stafanie Taylor was the best batter from the squad in the last game. She scored 38 runs in the last game while the others could not withstand the bowling attack. Taylor will be expected to score high in the next game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Jess Jonassen is in fantastic form. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred where she took 12 wickets. She took 2 wickets in the first game of the season. She will be expected to perform very well in her next game of this season.

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Shabnim Ismail was the best bowler from Guyana last season. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games last season. She took 4 wickets in her last match against Barbados Royals Women.