TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) vs GAW ( Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction GAW 65 % Chance of Winning TKR 35 % Place a bet Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Trinbago Knight Riders Women and Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will clash in the 4th game of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024. The game will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 26. The match will begin from 5:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders Women had a dismal year last season. They finished at the bottom place of last year’s competition. They are having a similar campaign this season as well. The team lost the first two games of the competition. With two losses, they are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.171. The team is coming from a loss against Guyana Amazon Warriors and will be looking to bounce back from that loss.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished at the second place of the points table last season. The team is coming from a win against Trinbago Knight Riders Women in their last outing. The team has won a game and lost as many games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 2nd place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.499.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s chance of winning: 65%

Trinbago Knight Riders Women’ chance of winning: 35%

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Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished second in the previous season of the competition. The team has Lauren Winfield-Hill and Natasha McLean to open for them in the competition. Lauren Winfield-Hill has done well with the bat while Natasha McLean lost her wicket quite early in both the games. Winfield-Hill and McLean average at 56.00 & 5.50 respectively in the competition currently. The pair has scored 18 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last two outings. That said, GAW-W will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Sixes : Trinbago Knight Riders Women 2.70 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Highest Opening Partnership 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago is one of the best venues to play a T20 game at. The pitch offers a bit of something to everyone. Unlike most of the T20 pitches, the pitch at this venue is neutral and is equally supportive to both bowlers as well as the batsmen. The average first innings score at this pitch is around 129 runs. Unless it's an extremely dry surface, the toss-winner will likely bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy and there is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Players List

Chedean Nation, Jannillea Glasgow, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin (c), Samara Ramnath, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Shunelle Sawh (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Jahzara Claxton, Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kycia Knight Wicket-keeper Deandra Dottin (c) All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Jahzara Claxton Bowler Chedean Nation Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Zaida James All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Anisa Mohammed Bowler Samara Ramnath Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Recent Form

Trinbago Knight Riders Women did not have a pleasant season last year. The team is following a similar campaign and have lost both their games this season so far.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List

Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren-Winfield Hill Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Natasha McLean Batter Ashmini Munisar All-rounder Nyia Latchman Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Recent Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. The team batted well in the last game. The bowling order were stunning too and managed a win against Trinbago Knight Riders Women.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Guyana Amazon Warriors Women by 3-0.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women won- 2

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors were matched up against each other in the previous game of the competition. The Amazon Warriors won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first in the game, Trinbago Knight Riders scored 130/6 in the game. Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 33 runs in the game. Jess Jonassen (28) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) were amongst the other top scorers from the side. Chloe Tryon from GAW-W was the top wicket-taker with 4 picks in the game.

Chasing the target, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women had a strong start with Lauren Winfield-Hill scoring an unbeaten 46 runs in the game. Erin Burns accompanied her in the batting order and smashed an unbeaten 78 runs in the game. The duo led the team towards the victory. GAW-W scored 134/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Guyana Amazon Warriors will be expected to put on a similar show in the next game.

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Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Batters

Deandra Dottin to be the top batter for Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Deandra Dottin is the best batting pick from Trinbago Knight Riders . She scored 107 runs in 3 games last season at an average of 35.66. Dottin scored 28 runs followed by 20 runs in the next game. Dottin will look to strike hard in the next game.

Erin Burns to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Erin Burns looks in fantastic form right now. She has scored a total of 93 runs in 2 games. She scored an unbeaten 78 runs in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Burns will be looking to score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Jess Jonassen is in fantastic form. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred where she took 12 wickets. She took 2 wickets in the first game of the season followed by a single wicket in the next game. She will be expected to perform very well in her next game.

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Shabnim Ismail was the best bowler from Guyana last season. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games last season. She took 5 wickets in 2 games of the competition. She took a single wicket in the last game against TKR-W.