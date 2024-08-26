TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders Women) vs GAW ( Guyana Amazon Warriors Women) Match Prediction
GAW
65%
Chance of Winning
TKR
35%
T20
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- The tally is led by Guyana Amazon Warriors women by 3-0 in the three clashes against Trinbago Knight Riders women.
- Trinbago Knight Riders Women are placed 3rd in the standings whereas Guyana Amazon Warriors are placed at the 2nd position of the standings.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders Women had a dismal year last season. They finished at the bottom place of last year’s competition. They are having a similar campaign this season as well. The team lost the first two games of the competition. With two losses, they are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.171. The team is coming from a loss against Guyana Amazon Warriors and will be looking to bounce back from that loss.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished at the second place of the points table last season. The team is coming from a win against Trinbago Knight Riders Women in their last outing. The team has won a game and lost as many games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 2nd place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.499.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s chance of winning: 65%
- Trinbago Knight Riders Women’ chance of winning: 35%
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Tips
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women finished second in the previous season of the competition. The team has Lauren Winfield-Hill and Natasha McLean to open for them in the competition. Lauren Winfield-Hill has done well with the bat while Natasha McLean lost her wicket quite early in both the games. Winfield-Hill and McLean average at 56.00 & 5.50 respectively in the competition currently. The pair has scored 18 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last two outings. That said, GAW-W will be losing an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Sixes : Trinbago Knight Riders Women
Highest Opening Partnership: Highest Opening Partnership
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Toss Prediction
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago is one of the best venues to play a T20 game at. The pitch offers a bit of something to everyone. Unlike most of the T20 pitches, the pitch at this venue is neutral and is equally supportive to both bowlers as well as the batsmen. The average first innings score at this pitch is around 129 runs. Unless it's an extremely dry surface, the toss-winner will likely bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather will be cloudy and there is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 33 degrees Celsius.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women Players List
Chedean Nation, Jannillea Glasgow, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin (c), Samara Ramnath, Shikha Pandey, Zaida James, Kycia Knight (wk), Shunelle Sawh (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Jahzara Claxton, Jess Jonassen, Shamilia Connell, Harshitha Samarawickrama
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kycia Knight
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Wicket-keeper
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Deandra Dottin (c)
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All-rounder
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Harshitha Samarawickrama
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Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
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Batter
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Jahzara Claxton
|
Bowler
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Chedean Nation
|
Batter
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Shikha Pandey
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All-rounder
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Zaida James
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All-rounder
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Jess Jonassen
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Bowler
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Anisa Mohammed
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Bowler
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Samara Ramnath
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Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Women Recent Form
Trinbago Knight Riders Women did not have a pleasant season last year. The team is following a similar campaign and have lost both their games this season so far.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Players List
Natasha McLean, Chloe Tryon, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Shenta Gimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schlutz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
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Lauren-Winfield Hill
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Batter
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Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Natasha McLean
|
Batter
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
All-rounder
|
Nyia Latchman
|
Bowler
|
Shakera Selman
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Recent Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. The team batted well in the last game. The bowling order were stunning too and managed a win against Trinbago Knight Riders Women.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last four clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Guyana Amazon Warriors Women by 3-0.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women won- 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors were matched up against each other in the previous game of the competition. The Amazon Warriors won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first in the game, Trinbago Knight Riders scored 130/6 in the game. Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 33 runs in the game. Jess Jonassen (28) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) were amongst the other top scorers from the side. Chloe Tryon from GAW-W was the top wicket-taker with 4 picks in the game.
Chasing the target, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women had a strong start with Lauren Winfield-Hill scoring an unbeaten 46 runs in the game. Erin Burns accompanied her in the batting order and smashed an unbeaten 78 runs in the game. The duo led the team towards the victory. GAW-W scored 134/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Guyana Amazon Warriors will be expected to put on a similar show in the next game.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
T20
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Batters
Deandra Dottin to be the top batter for Trinbago Knight Riders Women
Deandra Dottin is the best batting pick from Trinbago Knight Riders . She scored 107 runs in 3 games last season at an average of 35.66. Dottin scored 28 runs followed by 20 runs in the next game. Dottin will look to strike hard in the next game.
Erin Burns to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
Erin Burns looks in fantastic form right now. She has scored a total of 93 runs in 2 games. She scored an unbeaten 78 runs in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Burns will be looking to score a bundle of runs in the next game.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Top Bowlers
Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders Women
Jess Jonassen is in fantastic form. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the recently concluded Women’s Hundred where she took 12 wickets. She took 2 wickets in the first game of the season followed by a single wicket in the next game. She will be expected to perform very well in her next game.
Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
Shabnim Ismail was the best bowler from Guyana last season. She picked 7 wickets in 5 games last season. She took 5 wickets in 2 games of the competition. She took a single wicket in the last game against TKR-W.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win @ 1.90 (Batery)
Trinbago Knight Riders Women to win @ 1.90 (Batery)
Batery