WEP (Western Province) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction WEP 67 % Chance of Winning NOW 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.446 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR North West and Western Province will meet in the 9th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town on March 13, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Western Province vs North West Chances of Winning

Western Province finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Western Province are off to a good start in the current competition with two consecutive wins. They are coming after a win against Kwazulu-Natal Inland and are placed third in the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 1.598.

North West finished right above Western Province in the last game. They are leading a similar campaign this year with two defeats in the competition. They lost their last game against Lions by a massive margin and are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has a net run rate of -2.427 and will be eager to earn their first set of points in the competition.

Western Province chance of winning - 67%

North West chance of winning - 33%

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Western Province vs North West Betting Tips

Western Province to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Western Province have won both their games in the tournament. They won mostly because of their bowling unit rather than their batting order. Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham are the openers for the team this season. They average at only 20.5 & 7.5 respectively in the competition. The openers have failed to post a respectable opening partnership in the two games so far. They scored 14 & 13 runs respectively in the two games before one of them lost their first wicket. That said, Western Province’s opening order does not look good and are very likely to lose an early wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Western Province 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Western Province 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Western Province 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs North West Toss Prediction

The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters

Predicted Playing XI

Meeka-eel Prince Wicket Keeper Wihan Lubbe Batter Raynard van Tonder All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Senuram Muthusamy (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Irvin Modimokoane Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West are coming from two consecutive defeats. They lack majorly in their batting and bowling order.

Western Province Player List

Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja

Predicted Playing XI

David Bedingham Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Kyle Verreyne (c) Wicket-keeper Nandre Burger Batter Jonathan Bird All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy Batter Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province won two games in a row. Their bowling order has been very impressive as opposed to their batting unit. They will have to improve upon their batting to have a better campaign.

Western Province vs North West Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 3-1 against North West.

Head-to-Head Records

North West - 1

Western Province - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Western Province vs North West Betting Odds

Western Province went against Kwazulu-Natal Inland in the last game. KZN went in to bat first and secured 115 runs by the end of their innings. Western Province bowlers were pretty efficient and aggressive at restricting KZN at a mere total. Their batting order was also capable of successfully chasing the target with 7 wickets and 45 balls remaining. Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe and Nandre Burger picked 2 wickets each. Jonathan Bird was the top scorer in the game with an unbeaten innings of 61 runs.

North West’s last outing against the Lions went horribly wrong. They batted first and could only score 103 while losing all their wickets. Senuran Muthusamy scored 33, highest in the team while the others settled for a much cheaper score. This was an easy target for the Lions who scored 104 runs in the 11th over with 9 wickets to spare. Bamanye Xenxe picked the only wicket for North West in the game. The team needed major amendments in their batting order and won their first set of points in the next game against Western Province.

Western Province vs North West T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.808 Bet Now!

Western Province vs North West Best Batters

Jonathan Bird to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Jonathan Bird is in terrific form. He has already scored 101 runs in 2 games at an average of 101. He scored 40 runs in the first game followed by an unbeaten innings of 61 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be North West’ Best Batter

Senuran Muthusamy has played over 50 T20 games in his career. He averages 24.51 in the format. He scored 16* & 33 runs in the two games of the competition so far. He looks in sound form and will look to score high in the next game against Western Province.

Western Province vs North West Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.75 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 games. He has an economy rate of 6.50 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the opening game and will be on his A game in the next outing.