WEP (Western Province) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
WEP
67%
Chance of Winning
NOW
33%
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In their last five clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 3-1.
- North West are placed at the bottom of the table whereas Western Province are placed at the 3rd place.
Western Province vs North West Chances of Winning
Western Province finished at the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Western Province are off to a good start in the current competition with two consecutive wins. They are coming after a win against Kwazulu-Natal Inland and are placed third in the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 1.598.
North West finished right above Western Province in the last game. They are leading a similar campaign this year with two defeats in the competition. They lost their last game against Lions by a massive margin and are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has a net run rate of -2.427 and will be eager to earn their first set of points in the competition.
Western Province chance of winning - 67%
North West chance of winning - 33%
Western Province vs North West Betting Tips
Western Province to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Western Province have won both their games in the tournament. They won mostly because of their bowling unit rather than their batting order. Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham are the openers for the team this season. They average at only 20.5 & 7.5 respectively in the competition. The openers have failed to post a respectable opening partnership in the two games so far. They scored 14 & 13 runs respectively in the two games before one of them lost their first wicket. That said, Western Province’s opening order does not look good and are very likely to lose an early wicket.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Western Province
Most Sixes: Western Province
Best Opening Partnership: Western Province
Western Province vs North West Toss Prediction
The esteemed Newlands Stadium pitch is known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly benefiting seamers who can capitalise on the additional movement caused by the moisture in the track. Conversely, spinners encounter difficulties in gaining traction on this surface. Nonetheless, batsmen have the opportunity to amass substantial runs with sufficient time spent at the crease. Winning the toss is likely to prompt the team to opt for bowling first, with the intention of applying early pressure.
Weather Report
There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will be covered with clouds. The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Meeka eel Prince, Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Irvin Modimokoane, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Gideon Peters
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meeka-eel Prince
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Wihan Lubbe
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Batter
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
All-rounder
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Senuram Muthusamy (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Irvin Modimokoane
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West are coming from two consecutive defeats. They lack majorly in their batting and bowling order.
Western Province Player List
Abdullah Bayoumy, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne (Captain), David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell, Nandre Burger, Wesley Bedja
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne (c)
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Wicket-keeper
|
Nandre Burger
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Bird
|
All-rounder
|
Abdullah Bayoumy
|
Batter
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
Bowler
|
Onke Nyaku
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province won two games in a row. Their bowling order has been very impressive as opposed to their batting unit. They will have to improve upon their batting to have a better campaign.
Western Province vs North West Head-to-Head
In their last five clashes, Western Province leads the tally by 3-1 against North West.
Head-to-Head Records
North West - 1
Western Province - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Western Province vs North West Betting Odds
Western Province went against Kwazulu-Natal Inland in the last game. KZN went in to bat first and secured 115 runs by the end of their innings. Western Province bowlers were pretty efficient and aggressive at restricting KZN at a mere total. Their batting order was also capable of successfully chasing the target with 7 wickets and 45 balls remaining. Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe and Nandre Burger picked 2 wickets each. Jonathan Bird was the top scorer in the game with an unbeaten innings of 61 runs.
North West’s last outing against the Lions went horribly wrong. They batted first and could only score 103 while losing all their wickets. Senuran Muthusamy scored 33, highest in the team while the others settled for a much cheaper score. This was an easy target for the Lions who scored 104 runs in the 11th over with 9 wickets to spare. Bamanye Xenxe picked the only wicket for North West in the game. The team needed major amendments in their batting order and won their first set of points in the next game against Western Province.
Western Province vs North West
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Western Province vs North West Best Batters
Jonathan Bird to be Western Province’s Best Batter
Jonathan Bird is in terrific form. He has already scored 101 runs in 2 games at an average of 101. He scored 40 runs in the first game followed by an unbeaten innings of 61 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Senuran Muthusamy to be North West’ Best Batter
Senuran Muthusamy has played over 50 T20 games in his career. He averages 24.51 in the format. He scored 16* & 33 runs in the two games of the competition so far. He looks in sound form and will look to score high in the next game against Western Province.
Western Province vs North West Best Bowlers
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds is a key bowler within the ranks of Western Province. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.75 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler
Migael Pretorius packs a decent bowling attack. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 games. He has an economy rate of 6.50 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the opening game and will be on his A game in the next outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
Western Province to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
North West to win @ 2.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch