ACT (Australia Capital Territory Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction ACT 20 % Chance of Winning NSW 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.282 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Capital Territory Women take on New South Wales Women in the 32nd game of the 2024 Women’s National Cricket League at EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 30 at 04:30 AM IST.

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Chance of Winning

Australia Capital Territory Women have had an underwhelming campaign as they have failed to bag a single point in this tournament. With ten defeats in ten games, ACT Women are currently seventh on the table. In the last game, they were outplayed by Queensland Women who won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Much like their opponent, New South Wales Women have struggled throughout the campaign and have been knocked out of the competition. They head into this game after back to back wins against WA Women. As per our calculations, NSW Women are clear favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia Capital Territory Women’s chances of winning - 20%

New South Wales Women’s chances of winning - 80%

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Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Anika Learoyd has struggled throughout the tournament. Even though she scored 91 in the last game, it's been a distraught campaign for her. In eight matches she has scored 163 with an average of 20.37 which seems to have gone up because of her 91 run innings in the last game. We believe Learoyd would struggle to score in the upcoming game and would score low.

Annie Wikman has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as she has struggled to score runs throughout the tournament. In the last five games, she has scored 0, 0, 9, 15 and 10 and in this tournament she has scored 112 runs with an average of 12.44 which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New South Wales Women 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Australia Capital Territory Women News & Player List

Australia Capital Territory Women Player List

Rebecca Carter, Carly Leeson, Katie Mack, Annie Wikman, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Grace Dignam, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Carter Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Katie Mack Batter Annie Wikman Batter Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Paris Bowdler All-rounder Grace Dignam All-rounder Alisha Bates All-rounder Angelina Genford All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Chloe Rafferty Bowler

Australia Capital Territory Women Team Form

ACT Women have had a dismal campaign thus far as they remain the only side who are yet to register a single point in this tournament. With zero points in ten games, ACT Women are seventh on the table.

New South Wales Women News & Player List

New South Wales Women Player List

Claire Moore, Anika Learoyd, Georgia Adams, Saskia Horley, Tahlia Wilson, Erin Burn, Stella Campbell, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown

Predicted Playing XI

Claire Moore Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams Batter Saskia Horley Batter Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Erin Burn All-rounder Stella Campbell All-rounder Sarah Coyte All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Maitlan Brown Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they are already knocked out of the tournament. With 13 points in eight games, NSW Women are currently sixth on the table.

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Head to Head

New South Wales Women have edged Australia Capital Territory Women in this competition in recent past as they have four wins in the last five matches. Last season, both sides went head to head twice and NSW Women went 2-0.

Head to Head (Last five matches)

Australia Capital Territory Women: 0

New South Wales Women: 4

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Australia Capital Territory Women

Australia Capital Territory Women and New South Wales Women head into this game after what has been a disappointing campaign thus far for both sides. Both teams are sixth and seventh on the table and are already knocked out of the competitions. NSW surrendered a five game losing streak and won back to back games heading into this fixture. On the other hand, ACT Women are the only side who are yet to register a single point after ten games in this campaign. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions NSW Women dominated the proceedings and had a better opening stand in both fixtures. NSW Women have recently dominated the games early on as in three of the last four games, they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe NSW Women would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women First class EPC Solar Park, Canberra ACT Meteors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.45 Bet Now! New South Wales Breakers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.282 Bet Now!

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Top Team Batters

Katie Mack to be Australia Capital Territory Women’s top batter

Katie Mack has been the shining light in what has been a horrific campaign aur ACT Women. They have struggled to bat well throughout the tournament, Mack has been sensational thus far and with 388 runs, she is the leading run scorer for ACT Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgia Adams to be New South Wales Women’s top batter

Georgia Adams has had a sensational campaign thus far as she has been the main reason behind NSW Women’s recent form. In the last three games, she has scored 43, 22 and 70 and with 211 runs, she is the leading run scorer for NSW Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Top Team Bowlers

Katie Mack to be Australia Capital Territory Women’s top bowler

Katie Mack is pretty much the only reason why ACT Women have been able to compete in this tournament. ACT Women have struggled to bowl well throughout the tournament. Mack has been the most consistent bowler as has maintained an economy of 4.66 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sarah Coyte to be New South Wales Women’s top bowler

Even though Erin Burn has taken more wickets than Sarah Coyte we are going to go with the latter in this game as she has been more consistent in recent fixtures. Coyte has had a stunning campaign thus far as she has ten wickets so far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.