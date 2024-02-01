ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction ACT 57 % Chance of Winning NSW 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 3.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 2.956 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 2.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Australian Capital Territory Women and New South Wales Women are set to lock for the second time in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24 on Thursday, February 1st. The match no. 34 of the tournament will take place at Phillip Oval in Canberra, with the action scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Chance Winning

It's a bottom-table battle as Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales Women meet for the second time in three days. Both teams have had a terrible WNCL campaign and are out of the contention for the final. ACT Women are at the bottom with four points from 11 games whereas NSW Women occupy the second last spot with 13 points from nine games.

ACT Women registered their first win of the season in the previous game, where they defeated New South Wales by four wickets. ACT Women won the toss and opted to field first at Canberra. Tahlia Wilson and Claire Moore added 42-run opening stand for NSW Women before they lost three quick wickets.

Moore and Erin Burns added 77 runs for the fifth wicket. Moore made 61 off 96 while Burns scored 40 but both were dismissed in the consecutive overs. Hannah Darlington struck 42 to take NSW from 164/6 to 243 in 50 overs. Carly Leeson was the standout bowler for ACT Women with 3 for 32 in 10 overs. Grace Dignam, Annie Wikman and Holly Ferling also bagged two wickets each.

Lauren Cheatle got NSW Women off to a good start by removing both openers in the first nine overs. Katie Mack and Alisha Bates put on a 122-run partnership for the third wicket. Mack struck 74 off 88 while Bates made 66 off 71. Annie Wikman and Grace Dignam also contributed to take ACT Women over the line.

Talking about this encounter, New South Wales Women will start as favourites to win the game. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Australian Capital Territory Women’s chance of winning: 57%

New South Wales Women's chance of winning: 43%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

ACT Women's Alisha Bates is coming off a superb 66 in the previous game versus NSW. She has scored 200 runs in the tournament, often getting starts but not converting. Bet on her to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Georgia Adams has scored 217 from seven innings in the ongoing tournament at an average of 31. She has registered one half century in the season. Back her to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New South Wales Women 1.48 Bet on Parimatch

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

Australian Capital Territory opted to bowl first in the previous clash between these two teams played in Canberra. The venue has hosted five games in the tournament, four of which were won by the chasing side. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Canberra on Thursday could change from sunny to partly cloudy. Rain should not be a concern for this game as there is less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be on the warmer side, ranging between 26-32 degrees during the match-time while wind gusts blow at around 43 kmph.

Australian Capital Territory Women Players List

Katie Mack (c), Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paris Bowdler Batter Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Katie Mack (c) Batter Alisha Bates All-rounder Carly Leeson All-rounder Annie Wikman All-rounder Grace Dignam All-rounder Angelina Genford Bowler Rebecca Carter Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have had a horrendous season, losing 11 matches on the trot. They broke the streak in the last game, beating NSW Women by four wickets as they chased down 244 with 23 balls to spare.

New South Wales Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hanna Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Saskia Horley All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jade Allen Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women recently won back to back matches against Western Australia, by 19 runs and five wickets. But in the previous game, they suffered their sixth defeat of the season, losing by four wickets to ACT Women.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head Record

New South Wales Women lead the recent head to head record between these two teams. In the last five encounters, NSW Women have won three games whereas ACT Women were victorious once.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

New South Wales Women have some solid batters in their line-up such as Erin Burns, Georgia Adams, Claire Moore and Tahlia Wilson. ACT Women are heavily dependent on Katie Mack. Bet on NSW Women to hit most fours in this game.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women

Katie Mack is the leading run-scorer in this WNCL season, having scored 462 runs at an average of 51 and strike rate of 83. She has smashed three fifties and a hundred in the tournament. Betting on Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory would be justified.

Erin Burns to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Erin Burns has been the best batter for NSW Women in the competition. She has scored 246 runs from nine innings at an average of 41 while striking at 116. Burns has hit one century in this season. Bet on her to be the top New South Wales batter.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers

Carly Leeson to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women

Carly Leeson has taken eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 5.50. In the previous game, she starred for ACT with 3 for 32. Betting on Leeson to be the ACT Women top bowler would be a good punt.

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Lauren Cheatle has been magnificent with the ball in the ongoing WNCL season, picking 11 wickets from just five games. She is averaging 15.45 while conceding at just 4.11 rpo. Back her to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women.