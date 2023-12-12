ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction ACT 10 % Chance of Winning QUE 90 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.189 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women will lock horns during the Women’s National Cricket League on December 12, 2023. The match is going to be held at Phillip Oval, Canberra, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 A.M IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

Australian Capital Territory Women have been in terrible shape so far. Their last outing against Tasmania Women was no exception to the rule. Despite having won the toss and gaining the advantage of choosing a strategy, they were unable to secure a win. They opted to bat first and set the target, but they could only muster a total of 147 during a 50-over match. Tasmania Women had no trouble in chasing down the score and ended up finishing the match in just 24.2 overs, winning by six wickets with 154 balls left unused.

Queensland Women, on the other hand, had a brilliant match against Victoria Women in their last encounter. They lost the toss and were relegated to field first, but they managed to restrict their opponents to just 167 runs. The rest of the match was an absolute breeze as they were able to overcome their adversaries in just 38.4 overs, winning by a margin of three wickets with 68 balls remaining.

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 10%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 90%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Only one player from ACT Women has managed to surpass the 100-run mark, and that is their skipper Katie Mack. In four innings so far, she has accumulated 151 runs with a strike rate of 79.47. She is followed by Rebecca Carter, their opening batswoman, with 94 runs in four innings. They are the top contributors with the bat at the moment. On the bowling front, they have Jannatul Ferdus who has bagged four wickets so far. Katie Mack has also displayed her exceptional all-rounder abilities by capturing three wickets in a single innings.

Georgia Redmayne, Queensland Women’s skipper, opening batswoman and wicket-keeper, leads the run charts of her team with 163 runs in four innings. Trailing closely behind is Charli Knott who has amassed 127 runs, followed by Mikayla Hinkley with 115 runs. Courtney Sippel is the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in four innings and Grace Parsons has seven wickets under her belt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Queensland Women 1.50 Bet on Parimatch

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Phillip Oval, Canberra. The pitch is known to be a high-scoring one and has the ability to produce solid, dominating scores. However, the last match played at this venue was between Australian Capital Territory Women and Tasmania Women, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. This was an absolute travesty since they were unable to post a competitive total and were beaten by a significant margin. Taking this into consideration, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions with a mere 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Katie Mack (c), Alana Horsfall, Alisha Bates, Kayla Burton, Angelina Genford, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Grace Dignam, Olivia Porter, Annie Wikman, Paris Bowdler, Chelsea Moscript, Holly Ferling, Grace Lyons, Rebecca Carter, Carly Leeson, Amy Hunter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Ferdus.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Carter Batter Grace Lyons Batter Katie Mack (C) All-rounder Annie Wikman All-rounder Kayla Burton Batter Olivia Porter All-rounder Alisha Bates Batter Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Chelsea Moscript Bowler Amy Hunter Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

ACT Women have shown dismal form and it would take a monumental effort for them to overcome their upcoming opponents.

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (c), Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Courtney Sippel, Zoe Cooke, Bonnie Berry, Lucy K Hamilton, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ruth Johnston, Ellie Johnston, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Kira Holmes, Charli Knott, Sianna Ginger, Jess Jonassen.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne (C) Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Sianna Ginger Batter Courtney Sippel All-rounder Kira Holmes Batter Zoe Cooke Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women are in a comfortable position at present and have it in them to dominate the next match as well.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters against each other, Queensland Women has emerged victorious on three occasions, including their two most recent fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australian Capital Territory Women - 2

Queensland Women - 3

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Georgia Redmayne to score a half-century against Australian Capital Territory Women

Georgia Redmayne has showcased remarkable consistency and reliability in the series so far. She has already managed to achieve two half-centuries in four innings; in their second match of the season against New South Wales Women, she scored 61 runs from 87 deliveries. In the following match against Victoria Women, she somehow attained the same number of runs from 106 deliveries. In their previous match, which was also against Victoria Women, she scored 37 runs from 67 balls which made her the second highest run scorer of the team. There appears to be a great chance for her to replicate her performance and score a half-century in the next game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women List a EPC Solar Park, Canberra ACT Meteors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.96 Bet Now! Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.18 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.189 Bet Now!

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory’s Best Batter

Katie Mack is ACT Women’s top batswoman at the moment with 151 runs in four innings. She is their most consistent player and leads their run charts by a significant margin. She achieved a half-century in their first match of the season against Tasmania Women, wherein she scored 95 runs from 102 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a century. Although her recent performances have not been as impressive, considering she scored 27 runs from 42 deliveries in their last match which was also against Tasmania Women, she can be expected to emerge as their top batter.

Georgia Redmayne to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Redmayne, Queensland Women’s skipper, stands as their highest run scorer currently with 163 runs to her credit in four innings, which includes two half-centuries. She emerged as their second highest run-getter in their previous match against Victoria Women, wherein she amassed 37 runs from 67 deliveries. Considering her consistency, she could be anticipated to be their best batswoman in the upcoming match.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Chelsea Moscript to be Australian Capital Territory’s Best Bowler

Chelsea Moscript has only participated in one innings so far in their most recent match against Tasmania Women, wherein she emerged as their second highest wicket-taker. She delivered 5.2 overs and conceded 34 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.37. She claimed one wicket during the process. Given that she bowled a brilliant spell in her first innings, she can be relied upon to build on this form and be their standout bowler in the upcoming match.

Courtney Sippel to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Courtney Sippel is currently the leading wicket-taker of the entire tournament with 13 wickets in just four innings. She has displayed incredible consistency and wicket-taking prowess in the tournament so far. She was also their top bowler in their previous match against Victoria Women - in eight overs, she conceded 40 runs and bowled two maiden overs which translated to an economy rate of 5.00. She claimed a whopping four wickets during her spell. There is a very good possibility that she could be their premier bowler once again.