ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction ACT 10 % Chance of Winning QUE 90 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women will meet for the second time this season during the Women’s National Cricket League on December 14, 2023. Their encounter is going to be held at Phillip Oval, Canberra, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 A.M IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women played their previous match against each other, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to post a competitive total by their standards, having scored 247/9 by the end of 50 overs. However, it was not enough and they struggled to defend it as they were unable to curtail Queensland Womens’ scoring. The latter went on to win as they finished the match in just 39.5 overs, emerging victorious by eight wickets with 61 balls left unused.

Australian Capital Territory Women has not managed to secure victory in a single match so far, as they faced defeat at the hands of South Australia Women by seven wickets with 68 balls remaining and then 101 runs, Tasmania Women by 120 runs and then by six wickets with 154 balls left unused. Queensland Women, conversely, have maintained their position at the top with four wins including their previous match - they defeated Victoria Women by three wickets and 68 balls remaining and by 165 runs, and they beat New South Wales by 79 runs. Their only loss was in their first match against New South Wales wherein they lost by five wickets with 82 balls to spare.

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 10%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 90%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Katie Mack, Australian Capital Territory Women’s skipper, is currently their sole contributor with the bat as she has accumulated 217 runs in five innings. She is followed by Rebecca Carter who has scored 134 runs in five innings. In their bowling department, three players - Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson and Jannatul Ferdus - are tied as the top wicket-takers with four wickets each.

Georgia Redmayne, Queensland Women’s skipper, wicket-keeper and opening batswoman, has displayed incredible form as she has garnered 275 runs in five innings, making her the team’s leading run scorer. Trailing behind in second is Georgia Voll, their opener, with 195 runs in five innings. Courtney Sippel has been in a league of her own as she leads the bowling attack with 15 wickets in five innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Queensland Women 1.41 Bet on Parimatch

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Phillip Oval, Canberra. Three matches have been held at the venue in the tournament so far. Australian Capital Territory Women has played all three matches at the venue and lost all of them. Out of the three, two matches were won by teams fielding first and the remaining was won by the team batting first. The last fixture played here was also between Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women, which was won by the latter after they lost the toss and were relegated to fielding first. Considering these recent outcomes, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on the day of the match as there is a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Katie Mack (c), Alana Horsfall, Alisha Bates, Kayla Burton, Angelina Genford, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Grace Dignam, Olivia Porter, Annie Wikman, Paris Bowdler, Chelsea Moscript, Holly Ferling, Grace Lyons, Rebecca Carter, Carly Leeson, Amy Hunter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Ferdus.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Carter Batter Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Katie Mack (C) All-rounder Carly Leeson All-rounder Olivia Porter Batter Alisha Bates All-rounder Kayla Burton Batter Angelina Genford Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Amy Hunter Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

They have been in absolutely dismal form and are in no position to overcome their opponents.

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (c), Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Courtney Sippel, Zoe Cooke, Bonnie Berry, Lucy K Hamilton, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ruth Johnston, Ellie Johnston, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Kira Holmes, Charli Knott, Sianna Ginger, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne (C) Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Sianna Ginger Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women have showcased excellent and are poised to clinch victory again.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

Out of their previous five encounters against each other, Queensland Women managed to win three of their most recent matches. The remaining two were won by Australian Capital Territory Women.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australian Capital Territory Women - 2

Queensland Women - 3

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women

Australian Capital Territory Women, in their previous encounter against Queensland Women, managed to muster a partnership of 32 runs between their opening duo, Rebecca Carter and Grace Lyons. The latter lost her wicket in just 7.3 overs. Queensland Women, on the other hand, had a significantly better partnership as Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll, their opening pair, collaborated and scored 232 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket in 38.1 overs. There is a massive disparity in their performances and it seems quite likely that Queensland Women could establish a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter

Katie Mack, Australian Capital Territory Women’s skipper, has been in exceptional form. She continues to extend her lead in the run charts of her team as she has amassed 217 runs in five innings. In their last match against Queensland Women, she emerged as their highest score again with 66 runs from 72 deliveries. This innings marked her second half-century of the season. She can be relied upon to remain as their top batswomen in the upcoming match.

Georgia Redmayne to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Redmayne, Queensland Women’s opening batswoman, wicket-keeper and skipper, has maintained her position as the top performing player of the team. She has gathered 275 runs in five innings. She was also their top run scorer in their previous match against Australian Capital Territory Women, wherein she scored 112 runs from 102 deliveries, giving her a strike rate of 109.80. She hit 14 boundaries during her innings. Considering her form, it seems highly likely that she could be their best batter once again.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler

Carly Leeson was the only bowler to have claimed a wicket in their previous match against Queensland Women. Her spell was also rather economical, considering that in ten overs, she conceded 53 runs and bowled a maiden over, resulting in an economy rate of 5.30. She managed to bag one wicket. She is currently tied as the team’s top wicket-taker with four wickets in four innings. She can be anticipated to be their standout bowler once again.

Courtney Sippel to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Courtney Sippel stands as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets in five innings. She was tied as the second highest bowler in their last encounter against Australian Capital Territory Women - in eight overs, she gave away 48 runs and bowled a maiden over which translated to an economy rate of 6.00. She captured two wickets during the process. She can be expected to emerge as their best bowler in the next match.