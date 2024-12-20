ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction
ACT
30%
Chance of Winning
QUE
70%
First class
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- With 73 runs, Carly Leeson is the leading run scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women in this tournament.
- With 222 runs, Jess Jonassen is the leading run scorer for Queensland Women in this tournament.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning
Australian Capital Territory Women did not have a great campaign last season as they won one game in the group stages and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as ACT Women have lost both games thus far. In the last match they were beaten by South Australia Women.
Much like their opponents, Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two games but Queensland have managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Queensland Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australian Capital Territory Women ’ chances of winning - 30%
- Queensland Women’ chances of winning - 70%
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Alisha Bates has struggled to make an impact this season for Australian Capital Territory Women. So far this season Bates has scored 25 runs in two matches which makes us believe she will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Georgia Voll had a brilliant game in the last outing against Western Australia Women as she scored 98 off 94 balls. So far this season Voll has scored 201 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 Runs
Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 Runs
Most Fours: Australian Capital Territory Women
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Alisha Bates
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Paris Bowdler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Annie Wikman
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Cooke
|
All-rounder
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women have once again struggled to make an impact as they have both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.
Queensland Women News & Player List
Queensland Women Player List
Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Wk), Mikayla Wrigley (Wk), Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Wrigley
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Lily Bassingthwaighte
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Team Form
Queensland Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two games but managed to turn things around and win back to back matches and are currently third on the table.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Head to Head
Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women have identical record in this fixture with 14 wins. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Queensland Women bagged maximum points.
Head to Head
Australian Capital Territory Women: 14
Queensland Women : 14
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds
Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women
Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. ACT Women struggled to make an impact last season as they have just one win in the entire campaign and once again they have lost both games thus far. On the other hand, Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins and have also dominated this fixture last year. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far ACT Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Queensland Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women
First class
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters
Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter
Carly Leeson did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with her as she scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and with 73 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’ top batter
Jess Jonassen has been outstanding in this campaign thus far as she has scored 222 and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game, Jonassen scored 73 off 46 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers
Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler
Anesu Mushangwe has been the most consistent bowler for ACT Women this season. Mushangwe has bagged four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sianna Ginger to be Queensland Women’ top bowler
Sianna Ginger was once again brilliant in the last game as she bagged two wickets. So far this season Ginger has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win - 3.60 (Batery)
- Queensland Women to win - 1.30 (Batery)
Batery