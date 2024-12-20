ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction ACT 30 % Chance of Winning QUE 70 % Place a bet Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.268 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australian Capital Territory Women take on Queensland Women in the 16th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 20 at 04:30 AM IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning

Australian Capital Territory Women did not have a great campaign last season as they won one game in the group stages and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as ACT Women have lost both games thus far. In the last match they were beaten by South Australia Women.

Much like their opponents, Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two games but Queensland have managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Queensland Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women ’ chances of winning - 30%

Queensland Women’ chances of winning - 70%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Alisha Bates has struggled to make an impact this season for Australian Capital Territory Women. So far this season Bates has scored 25 runs in two matches which makes us believe she will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Georgia Voll had a brilliant game in the last outing against Western Australia Women as she scored 98 off 94 balls. So far this season Voll has scored 201 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Australian Capital Territory Women 1.60 Bet on Batery

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke

Predicted Playing XI

Shivani Mehta Batter Katie Mack Batter Alisha Bates Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Annie Wikman Batter Grace Dignam All-rounder Zoe Cooke All-rounder Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have once again struggled to make an impact as they have both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Queensland Women News & Player List

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Wk), Mikayla Wrigley (Wk), Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott Batter Laura Harris Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley All-rounder Lucy Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two games but managed to turn things around and win back to back matches and are currently third on the table.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Head to Head

Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women have identical record in this fixture with 14 wins. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Queensland Women bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Australian Capital Territory Women: 14

Queensland Women : 14

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women

Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. ACT Women struggled to make an impact last season as they have just one win in the entire campaign and once again they have lost both games thus far. On the other hand, Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins and have also dominated this fixture last year. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far ACT Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Queensland Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women First class Manuka Oval, Canberra ACT Meteors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.60 Bet Now! Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.268 Bet Now!

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters

Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter

Carly Leeson did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with her as she scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and with 73 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’ top batter

Jess Jonassen has been outstanding in this campaign thus far as she has scored 222 and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game, Jonassen scored 73 off 46 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers

Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler

Anesu Mushangwe has been the most consistent bowler for ACT Women this season. Mushangwe has bagged four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sianna Ginger to be Queensland Women’ top bowler

Sianna Ginger was once again brilliant in the last game as she bagged two wickets. So far this season Ginger has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.