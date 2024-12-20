ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction

ACT

30%

Chance of Winning

QUE

70%

Batery

1.30
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Melbet

1.23
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Megapari

1.268
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First class

Manuka Oval

Australian Capital Territory Women take on Queensland Women in the 16th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 20 at 04:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 73 runs, Carly Leeson is the leading run scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women in this tournament.
  • With 222 runs, Jess Jonassen is the leading run scorer for Queensland Women in this tournament.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning

Australian Capital Territory Women did not have a great campaign last season as they won one game in the group stages and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as ACT Women have lost both games thus far. In the last match they were beaten by South Australia Women.

Much like their opponents, Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two games but Queensland have managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Queensland Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Australian Capital Territory Women ’ chances of winning - 30%
  • Queensland Women’ chances of winning - 70%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Alisha Bates has struggled to make an impact this season for Australian Capital Territory Women. So far this season Bates has scored 25 runs in two matches which makes us believe she will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Georgia Voll had a brilliant game in the last outing against Western Australia Women as she scored 98 off 94 balls. So far this season Voll has scored 201 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 Runs

1.87
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Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 Runs

1.87
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Most Fours: Australian Capital Territory Women

1.60
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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Annie Wikman, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Angelina Genford, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons (Wk), Paris Bowdler (Wk), Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke

Predicted Playing XI

Shivani Mehta

Batter

Katie Mack

Batter

Alisha Bates

Batter

Carly Leeson

All-rounder

Paris Bowdler

Wicket-keeper

Annie Wikman

Batter

Grace Dignam

All-rounder

Zoe Cooke

All-rounder

Gabrielle Sutcliffe

Bowler

Holly Ferling

Bowler

Anesu Mushangwe

Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have once again struggled to make an impact as they have both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Queensland Women News & Player List

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Wk), Mikayla Wrigley (Wk), Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll

Batter

Charli Knott

Batter

Laura Harris

Batter

Jess Jonassen

All-rounder

Georgia Redmayne

Wicket-keeper

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batter

Sianna Ginger

All-rounder

Mikayla Wrigley

All-rounder

Lucy Hamilton

Bowler

Nicola Hancock

Bowler

Lily Bassingthwaighte

Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two games but managed to turn things around and win back to back matches and are currently third on the table.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Head to Head

Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women have identical record in this fixture with 14 wins. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Queensland Women bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Australian Capital Territory Women: 14

Queensland Women : 14

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women

Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. ACT Women struggled to make an impact last season as they have just one win in the entire campaign and once again they have lost both games thus far. On the other hand, Queensland Women did not have a great start to the campaign but they head into this game after back to back wins and have also dominated this fixture last year. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far ACT Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Queensland Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women

First class

Manuka Oval, Canberra

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ACT Meteors

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3.60
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Queensland Fire

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1.23
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1.268
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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters

Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter

Carly Leeson did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with her as she scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and with 73 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’ top batter

Jess Jonassen has been outstanding in this campaign thus far as she has scored 222 and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game, Jonassen scored 73 off 46 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers

Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler

Anesu Mushangwe has been the most consistent bowler for ACT Women this season. Mushangwe has bagged four wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sianna Ginger to be Queensland Women’ top bowler

Sianna Ginger was once again brilliant in the last game as she bagged two wickets. So far this season Ginger has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Queensland Women

Even though historically Queensland Women and Australian Capital Territory Women have identical records, Queensland has dominated this fixture in recent past as they have bagged maximum points in the last two meetings. The bookmakers have favoured Queensland in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Australian Capital Territory Women to win - 3.60 (Batery)
  • Queensland Women to win - 1.30 (Batery)
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