ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction ACT 22 % Chance of Winning TAS 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australian Capital Territory Women and Tasmania Women battle out in match seven of WNCL 2023 season on Sunday, 8th October, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Phillip Oval, Canberra and the scheduled time is 4:30 AM IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Chance of Winning

Australian Capital Women are coming off a huge loss against South Australia Women in the last match. After being asked to bowl first by South Australian Women, Australian Capital women’s bowling unit looked clueless against the onslaught off Courtney Webb (76 runs), Bridget Paterson (52 runs) and Emma de Broughe (28 runs) but they managed to restrict South Australian Women to 267/7 on the back of Holly Ferling’s four wicket haul. In reply to South Australian Women’s total, Australian Capital Women started off positively adding 38 runs for the first wicket. Rebecca Carter (24 runs), Kayla Burton (30 runs), Katie Mack (22 runs) and Annie Wikman (35 runs) got starts but failed to convert into a match winning knock as Australian Capital Territory Women lost the match by 101 runs.

The champions of the 2022-23 season of WNCL, Tasmania Women will play their first match of the season against Australian Capital Territory Women. Tasmania Women made few changes to their squad ahead of the 2023 season, the team's most experienced players Maisy Gibson and Emma Thompson announced their retirement. Lauren Smith has been traded for Sarah Coyte. Tasmania Women’s chances of winning the match will depend on the performances of their key players, Ellyse Villani (705 runs), Lizeele Lee (551 runs), Nicola Carey (482 runs & 10 wickets) and Molly Strano (22 wickets).

Australia Capital Territory Women’s Chance of Winning: 22%

Tasmania Women’s Chance of Winning: 78%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Katie Mack has a phenomenal record against Tasmania Women, In the last three head to head encounters she has scored over runs in each match against the Tasmania Women and she scored 117 runs in the last two matches played in the season. We believe Katie Mack is the best player to bet on to score over 50 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Women Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership Tasmania Women 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Phillip Oval, Canberra is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses and becomes tough to bat on. In the last 10 WNCL matches played at this venue the team batting first won six matches, while the team batting second won four matches and the average 1st innings score is 222 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and the pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at Phillip Oval, Canberra on Sunday, 08 October is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 32% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 1 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Australian Capital Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Carter Batsman Katie Mack Batsman Carly Leeson All-rounder Angelina Genford Batsman Alisha Bates Batsman Kayla Burton All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe All-rounder Jannatul Ferdus All-rounder Paris Bowdler Wicket Keeper Annie Wikman All-rounder

Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form

Australian Capital Territory Women lost both the matches played in the 2023 WNCL season and are positioned sixth in the points table.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Tasmania Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lizelle Lee Wicket Keeper Elyse Villani Batsman Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma-Manix Geeves Batsman Naomi Stalenberg Batsman Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Sasha Moloney All-rounder Amy Smith Bowler Julia Cavanough Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women won ten and lost two matches last season and went onto win the finals against South Australia Women. They are yet to play a match in the 2023 WNCL season.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between Australian Capital Territory Women and Tasmania Women, Australian Capital Territory Women (ACT-W) won two matches and Tasmania Women (TAS-W) won three matches.

Matches Played: 05 matches

Australian Capital Territory Women Won: 2 matches

Tasmania Women Won: 3 matches

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Lizelle Lee has scored over 40 runs in two of the last three matches played in the WNCL and has scored 49 and 63 runs in the last two outings at Phillip Oval, Canberra. We predict Lizelle Lee to score over 40 runs against Australian Capital Territory Women.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batter

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women

Katie Mack starts the season by scoring an unbeaten (95 runs) knock against Western Australia Women. In the last season Mack was the leading run-scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women scoring 371 runs in 12 matches. She has top-scored in the last three matches played against Tasmania Women (63, 67 and 53). Considering her recent form and record against Tasmania Women, we back Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women against Tasmania Women.

Ellyse Villani to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Ellyse Villani was the leading run-scorer in the 2022-23 WNCL season smashing 705 runs in 13 matches. Villani’s heroics with the bat helped Tasmania Women lift the title in the last season. She has scored 131 runs in the last three matches played against Australian Capital Women. We back Villani to start her season with a bang and be the top batter for Tasmania Women against Australian Capital Territory Women.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowler

Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women

Gabrielle Sutcliffe has picked up one wicket in the two matches played in the season. She was the leading wicket for Australian Capital Women in the 2022-23 season (13 wickets) and she has bagged six wickets in two matches against Tasmania Women. Based on her record against Tasmania Women, we predict Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be the top bowler for her team against Tasmania Women.

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Molly Strano was the second highest wicket taker last season (22 wickets in 13 matches). She has picked up five wickets in the last three matches against Australian Capital Territory Women and we believe Strano to come good and be the top bowler for Tasmania Women against Australian Capital Territory Women.