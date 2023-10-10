ACT (Australian Territory Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction
ACT
21%
Chance of Winning
TAS
79%
List a
Manuka Oval
Facts:
- Katie Mack has scored 190 runs in the last four matches played against Tasmania Women.
- Molly Strano has picked up six wickets against Australian Capital Territory Women.
- Ellyse Villani has scored 705 runs in 13 matches in the 2022-23 WNCL season.
- Lizelle Lee has scored 559 runs in 13 matches in the 2022-23 WNCL season.
ACT-W vs TAS-W Chance of Winning
Australian Capital Territory Women extend their losing streak to three matches as they suffer another huge defeat in the last match against Tasmania Women. Tasmania Women scored 303/8 batting first on the back of magnificent half-centuries from Nicola Carey (90 runs) and Naomi Stalenberg ( 75 runs). Jannatul Ferdus (2/57) and Amy Hunter (2/60) were the top performers with the ball for Australian Capital Women.
Chasing down a huge total, Australian Capital lost wickets early in the innings. Rebecca Carter (49 runs) and Annie Wikman (43 runs) rebuilt the innings but none of the other batters contributed as a result they were bowled out for 183 runs in 42.4 overs. Hayley Silver-holmes (2/27), Lauren Smith (2/31) and Amy Smith (2/24) were the top performers for Tasmania Women.
Both teams will clash in the reverse fixture and Tasmania Women enter the contest as favourites and have a high chance of winning the match.
- Australia Capital Territory Women’s Chance of Winning: 21%
- Tasmania Women’s Chance of Winning: 79%
ACT-W vs TAS -W Betting Tips
Tasmania Women's opening pair of Ellyse Villani and Lizelle Lee are known for their explosive batting prowess at the top of the order. Our best betting tip for the match is Tasmania Women to score over 3.5 runs in the first two overs @ 2.728 (Melbet)
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australian Capital Women total runs before first dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Tasmania Women total runs before first dismissal Over 34.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Tasmania Women
ACT-W vs TAS-W Toss Prediction
The surface at Phillip Oval, Canberra is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses and becomes tough to bat on. In the last 11 WNCL matches played at this venue, the team batting first won seven matches, while the team batting second won four matches and the average 1st inning score was 230 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and the pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The temperature at Phillip Oval, Canberra on Tuesday, 10th October is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman
Australian Capital Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rebecca Carter
|
Batsman
|
Katie Mack
|
Batsman
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Angelina Genford
|
Batsman
|
Alisha Bates
|
Batsman
|
Kayla Burton
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Hunter
|
Bowler
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
All-rounder
|
Jannatul Ferdus
|
All-rounder
|
Paris Bowdler
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Annie Wikman
|
All-rounder
Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form
Australian Capital Territory Women lost all three matches played in the 2023 WNCL season and are positioned seventh in the points table.
Tasmania Women Players List
Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanaugh, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson
Tasmania Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Elyse Villani
|
Batsman
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Emma-Manix Geeves
|
Batsman
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batsman
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Smith
|
Bowler
Tasmania Women Recent Form
Tasmania Women won the first match of the season by a huge margin of 120 runs against Australian Capital Territory Women.
ACT-W vs TAS -W Head-to-Head Record
In the last six head-to-head matches played between Australian Capital Territory Women and Tasmania Women, Australian Capital Territory Women (ACT-W) won two matches and Tasmania Women (TAS-W) won four matches.
- Matches Played: 06 matches
- Australian Capital Territory Women Won: 2 matches
- Tasmania Women Won: 4 matches
ACT-W vs TAS -W Betting Odds
Rebecca Carter to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)
Rebecca Carter has scored 91 runs (18, 24 and 49 runs) in the season. She has scored over 20 runs in the last two matches. In the last match, she scored 49 runs and will be playing the next match at the same venue and she must be aware of the pitch conditions. Therefore, we predict Rebecca Carter to score over 20.5 runs against Tasmania Women @ 1.83 (Melbet).
Australian Territory Women vs Tasmania Women
List a
Manuka Oval, Canberra
ACT-W vs TAS -W Top Batter
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women
Katie Mack has scored 124 runs in the last three matches. In her last outing against Tasmania Women, Mack failed to score runs and got out early in the innings. She has top-scored in three of the last four matches played against Tasmania Women (07, 63, 67 and 53). Considering her recent form and record against Tasmania Women, we back Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women against Tasmania Women.
Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women
Nicola Carey started her season with a bang scoring 90 runs in the last match against Tasmania Women. Carey has scored a total l 160 runs in her last two encounters against Tasmania Women. We believe Nicola Carey to continue her good run of form with the bat and be the top batter for Tasmania Women against Australian Capital Territory Women.
ACT-W vs TAS -W Top Bowler
Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women
Gabrielle Sutcliffe has picked up one wicket in the two matches played in the season. She was the leading wicket for Australian Capital Women in the 2022-23 season (13 wickets) and she has bagged six wickets in two matches against Tasmania Women. Based on her record against Tasmania Women, we predict Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be the top bowler for her team against Tasmania Women.
Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women
Starno picked up one wicket in the last match against Tasmania Women. She has picked up six wickets in the last three matches against Australian Capital Territory Women and we believe Strano to come good and be the top bowler for Tasmania Women against Australian Capital Territory Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania Women
- Australian Territory Women to win the match @ 4.50 (Parimatch)
- Tasmania Women to win the match @ 1.18 (Parimatch)
Parimatch