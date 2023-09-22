NSW (New South Wales Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction NSW 48 % Chance of Winning QUE 52 % Bet Now! New South Wales Women and Queensland Women will square off against each other in the curtain raiser of the 2023 WNCL. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 5:30 am IST.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales (NSW) has made significant additions to their roster as they seek to rebound from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. In the previous WNCL season, NSW finished in sixth place, marking their worst-ever performance in the competition. They had to cope with numerous international call-ups and injuries, resulting in the use of 21 different players across their 12 matches. However, there is optimism for a resurgence in the upcoming 2023-24 season, thanks to the emergence of several talented young players and astute recruitment efforts, both domestically and internationally. One particularly notable addition is all-rounder Georgia Adams, who joins the team as an international signing. Adams currently captains the Southern Vipers in England's domestic competition and topped the wicket-taking charts in the 2023 women's Hundred while representing the Southern Brave. Additionally, the team welcomes back WNCL legend Sarah Coyte, who returns to her home state after securing back-to-back titles with Tasmania and having stints with South Australia and the ACT as well. Seamer Ebony Hoskin has earned a contract after featuring in 10 out of 12 matches last season, following her move from the Riverina. Leg-spinner Isabella Malgioglio also impressed during her two matches against the ACT, earning herself a contract with the team. To prepare for the upcoming season, the Breakers have engaged in trial matches against Victoria, Queensland, and the ACT, providing valuable additional game time against strong opponents. These developments have raised hopes for a successful campaign in 2023-24.

Georgia Redmayne is set to make a highly anticipated return for Queensland as they commence their domestic 50-over season this week, facing New South Wales. Queensland's youthful and talented squad now has an extra season's worth of experience under their belts, and they are aiming to build on that experience after narrowly missing out on the 2022-23 WNCL final. Redmayne's comeback is a significant boost to Queensland's batting lineup, which lacked a top-10 run-scorer last season. However, the trust invested in young talents by the Fire management is expected to yield positive results in due time. Promising young players such as Georgia Voll (20), Charli Knott (20), and Courtney Sippel (22) are among the most exciting prospects in the country. Despite having more than half of their 17-women squad aged 20 or under, the Fire also benefit from the presence of experienced campaigners and a wealth of all-round options. They also have an emerging star in leg-spinner Grace Parsons. In addition to their existing squad, Queensland has introduced uncapped players Bonnie Berry (17) and Kira Holmes (20). Furthermore, Zoe Cooke, a 27-year-old experienced pace-bowling all-rounder, has joined the team from the ACT.

New South Wales Women's chance of winning: 48%

Queensland Women’s chance of winning: 52%

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New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Tahlia Wilson was New South Wales’ top run-scorer last season, scoring 478 runs at an average of 39.83. The youngster is arriving here after playing three T20s against England-A Women, scoring 90 runs. Hence, we predict Wilson to score over 27.5 runs in the game.

Georgia Redmayne, the Australian wicket-keeper batsman notched up 166 runs for Queensland last season at an average of 83.00 in only four outings. At the WBBL last season, she stood out as her team’s top-scorer, hammering 354 runs at 35.40. All that said, Redmayne is expected to score over 29.5 runs in the game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

There isn't much information available about the Sydney Showground Stadium as no WODIs games have been played here till date. Therefore, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bat first and post a competitive total on the board.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 50% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

New South Wales Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alyssa Healy (wk)(c) Wicket Keeper Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Georgia Adams Batsman Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batsman Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women had a disastrous campaign last season but they won their last two games. They have two wins in their past five fixtures.

Queensland Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne (wk) Wicket Keeper Georgia Voll Batsman Charli Knott Batsman Grace Harris All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batsman Laura Harris Batsman Jess Jonassen Bowler Sianna Ginger All-rounder Courtney Sippel Bowler Nicola Hancock All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland enjoyed a decent campaign last time around, winning seven out of the twelve games they played. They finished 3rd last time.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head Record

Since 2021, these teams have faced each other on five occasions. Queensland Women hold the advantage in this matchup, emerging victorious in four games, with only one match having been abandoned.

Last five fixtures:

New South Wales Women Won: 0 match

Queensland Women Won: 4 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

NSW-W’s opening duo of Phoebe Litchfield and Tahlia Wilson stitched a 134 run stand between them in their last game. Both batters displayed phenomenal performances last season. They averaged almost 49.87 & 39.83 respectively. It is expected that the two will shine with the bat in this season’s opener and surpass the total of 24.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Phoebe Litchfield only played 8 games for NSW-W last time and hammered 399 runs at an phenomenal average of 49.87, the most by a NSW player last season. She smashed a century and two fifties last time. She is arriving here after scoring 279 runs at the Women’s Hundred Competition at an average of 34.87. She is expected to make amends with the bat in the next game.

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Queensland Women

With 397 runs in 12 games, Georgia Voll emerged as her side’s leading run-getter last season. She maintained an average of 33.08 and was simply phenomenal, scoring a hundred and a fifty. Bet on Voll to be the top batter for Queensland in the game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson emerged as NSW-W’s top wicket-taker last season, picking up 14 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 5.89. Against QLD-W last time around, Johnson stood up to the occasion, picking up two wickets and conceding only 25 runs in her six over spell. She was the best bowler for her side in that encounter. We expect a similar performance from Sammy-Jo Johnson again in the upcoming contest.

Grace Harris to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Grace Harris, the 30-year-old Australian all-rounder, managed to bag five wickets even though she played only three games. She was the most economical bowler from her side last season, maintaining an economy of 2.61. We predict Grace Harris to be the top bowler for New South Wales in the game.