NSW (New South Wales Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction NSW 59 % Chance of Winning QUE 41 % Bet Now! Match 3 of the 2023 WNCL will witness the tussle between New South Wales Women and Queensland Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Cricket Central, Sydney on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 5:30 am IST.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales commenced their WNCL campaign impressively with a resounding victory over Queensland. Ashleigh Gardner showcased her readiness for Australia's upcoming white-ball series against West Indies by delivering a swift half-century that propelled New South Wales to a five-wicket triumph over Queensland. Gardner's 54 runs off 56 balls played a pivotal role in the Breakers chasing down the target of 183 runs with 13.4 overs to spare in the inaugural match of the Women's National Cricket League season. Prior to that, Erin Burns made a significant impact with the ball, claiming four wickets for 31 runs in her 10-over spell, leading to Queensland being dismissed for 182 runs in 46.3 overs. This occurred after captain Jess Jonassen won the toss and opted to bat first. Burns also contributed to the team's success with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 31 runs, culminating in a productive all-round performance for the seasoned player. The opening pair of Litchfield and Healy made a valuable contribution by putting on 55 runs for the first wicket for New South Wales. It's worth noting that they are likely to continue their partnership in the green and gold uniforms during the three-match ODI series against the Windies. Litchfield, a left-handed batswoman, played a pivotal role in the partnership, amassing 29 runs from 38 balls, including five boundaries. Healy, who initially found herself in the outfield as Tahlia Wilson took on the wicketkeeping duties, contributed 23 runs from 28 balls before being caught off the bowling of Courtney Sippel.

Earlier, Queensland faced a collapse, going from 1-116 to eventually being all out for 182 runs. The trouble began when Georgia Redmayne, making her much-anticipated return from a serious Achilles injury, was dismissed lbw for just four runs in the very first over of the game. Following this setback, Georgia Voll (65 runs from 94 balls) and Charli Knott (47 runs from 69 balls) formed a strong partnership of 110 runs for the second wicket. However, Queensland's fortunes took a turn for the worse after Knott was caught off the bowling of Maitlan Brown in the 26th over. The next highest contribution for the visiting team was a slow-paced 18 runs off 49 balls by Mikayla Hinkley. These two teams are scheduled to face each other once again at the same venue on Sunday.

New South Wales chance of winning: 59%

Queensland 's chance of winning: 41%

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New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Tahlia Wilson emerged as the leading run-scorer for New South Wales in the previous season, amassing a total of 478 runs with an impressive average of 39.83. In her recent match against Queensland Women, she contributed 28 runs with the bat. Consequently, we anticipate that Wilson will surpass the 27.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Charli Knott displayed a phenomenal performance with the bat in the last game. She scored 47 off 69 balls, smashing five fours. She was one of the pillars of Queensland’s batting unit. Therefore, we have backed Knott to score over 24.5 runs against New South Wales Women in the game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

The pitch is conducive to batting, providing favourable conditions for the batsmen once more. During the initial stages of the match, there is minimal support for the fast bowlers, and the spinners will need to put in significant effort to secure wickets on this surface. So far this season only a single game has been played and the team chasing the total emerged victorious. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Cricket Central, Sydney on Sunday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 50% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

New South Wales Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alyssa Healy (wk)(c) Wicket Keeper Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Claire Moore Batsman Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batsman Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women started their season on a positive note, picking up a 5 wicket win over Queensland Women. They are currently positioned at the top of the table with 5 points and a positive net run rate of 1.397.

Queensland Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne (wk) Wicket Keeper Georgia Voll Batsman Charli Knott Batsman Zoe Cooke All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batsman Laura Harris Batsman Jess Jonassen Bowler Sianna Ginger All-rounder Courtney Sippel Bowler Nicola Hancock All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women were bowled out for 182 runs in their last game and they suffered a 5 wicket defeat at the hands of New South Wales Women.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head Record

Since 2021, these teams have faced each other on five occasions. Queensland Women hold the advantage in this matchup, emerging victorious in three games, with only one match having been abandoned.

Last five fixtures:

New South Wales Women Won: 1 match

Queensland Women Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to score over 27.5 runs before their first dismissal

NSW-W’s opening duo of Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy stitched a 55 run stand between them in their last game. Both batters displayed phenomenal performances, scoring 29 & 23 runs respectively. Last season, they averaged almost 49.87 & 16.50 respectively. It is expected that the two will shine with the bat in this season’s opener and surpass the total of 27.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Coming into bat at the No.4 spot, Gardner scored 54 runs off 56 deliveries, smashing 4 fours and a six. She was her side’s best batter in the last game. She is expected to repeat a similar performance in the upcoming game as well. We predict Gardner to be the best batter for NSW in the game.

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Georgia Voll emerged as her team’s best batter in the last game, scoring 65 runs. Her 94 ball stay at the crease was laced with six fours. Last season, Voll scored 397 runs in 12 games and emerged as her side’s leading run-getter. She maintained an average of 33.08 and was simply phenomenal, scoring a hundred and a fifty. Bet on Voll to be the top batter once again for Queensland in the game.

New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson emerged as NSW-W’s top wicket-taker last season, picking up 14 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 5.89. Against QLD-W in the last game, Johnson stood up to the occasion, picking up two wickets and conceding only 29 runs in her six over spell. We expect a similar performance from Sammy-Jo Johnson again in the upcoming contest.

Grace Parsons to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Grace Parsons emerged as Queensland’s leading wicket-taker last season. She picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 3.78. She went wicketless in her last game against New South Wales but remains to be a top bowling prospect for Queensland in the game.