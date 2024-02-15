NSW (New South Wales Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction NSW 53 % Chance of Winning SAS 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.934 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales Women and South Australia Women will be up against each other in the match no. 39 of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24. The match will take place at Cricket Central in Sydney on Thursday, February 15. The action is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 AM IST.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Chance Winning

South Australia and New South Wales Women are already out of the contention for the WNCL final. South Australia occupy fifth spot on the table with 19 points whereas New South Wales are placed sixth with 17 points. They can get a maximum of 10 from their remaining two games but the second-placed Queensland already have 31 points. There's plenty to play for as both teams would look to finish the season strong.

NSW Women faced Australian Capital Territory in the previous game and came out on top by 34 runs. They won the toss and elected to bat first but had a horrible start as they lost 4 for 61. Georgia Adams then scored 61 off 69 while Saskia Horley made 75 runs. Hannah Darlington also added 39 runs before Sarah Coyte smashed 42 not-out in 22 deliveries down the order to power the team to 281.

Defending the target, NSW Women struck thrice early in the innings to push the opponents on the backfoot. Carly Leeson proved to be a big roadblock for them as scored an excellent 96 off 99. But NSW kept picking wickets at regular intervals to eventually bowl out ACT Women in 247. Darlington picked 3 for 56 whereas Sammy-Jo Johnson and Adams snared two scalps each.

South Australia are coming off a four-wicket defeat in their previous game against Victoria Women. Having been sent in to bat first, they didn't have a desired start to the innings with 17/2 on the board in 6.1 overs. Bridget Patterson (47) and Courtney Webb added 69 runs for the third wicket before they lost three in no time. Webb and Amanda-Jade Wellington then stitched together 84 runs for the sixth wicket. Webb struck 75 while Wellington smashed 67 off 59 to help the side get 231.

In response, South Australia bowlers couldn't make enough impact. Samantha Betts picked 3 for 37 in 8.4 overs while Eleanor Larosa claimed 2 for 37 in eight overs. In the end, they didn't have enough runs on the board as Victoria finished the chase with 14 balls to spare.

Talking about this encounter, South Australia and NSW Women are matched well and there's not much to separate them. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

New South Wales Women's chance of winning: 53%

South Australia Women’s chance of winning: 47%

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips

Erin Burns has scored 247 runs in this season for NSW Women, averaging 35 and striking at 114. Burns has smashed one century in the tournament and can be backed to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Josephine Dooley has been pretty decent for South Australia in this season with 276 runs at an average of 31. She has hit two fifties, including 86 versus Queensland recently. Back her to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction

South Australia have won the toss in five games in this tournament and have opted to bat three times. New South Wales Women also batted first in the last two fixtures they won the toss. Cricket Central, Sydney is likely to produce a good pitch to bat on. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Sydney is likely to be cloudy throughout the day on Thursday. Rain could play some role in the match with around 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 20-25 degree Celsius while wind gusts blow at around 37 kmph.

New South Wales Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hanna Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Saskia Horley All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jade Allen Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women had a terrible start to the season, losing five of the first six games. They have found form at the back end with three wins in the last four outings. Recently they have defeated Western Australia twice and ACT Women once.

South Australia Women Players List

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Patterson Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Jemma Barsby (c) All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Ella Wilson Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women won their first three games of the season but have since lost six of the seven games. Their only win in the second phase of the tournament came against Queensland before losing both fixtures versus Victoria Women.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

Looking at the recent head to head record, both these teams are tied with two victories each in the last five encounters. South Australia Women had won both the group matches in the previous WNCL edition.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

South Australia Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

South Australia Women have a slightly better batting unit compared to NSW Women. They boast of Bridget Patterson, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby and Amanda Jade Wellington. Betting on South Australia to score most fours would be productive.

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Georgia Adams to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Georgia Adams was excellent in the previous game, holding the innings together with 75 runs. She has scored 278 runs in the competition from eight innings at an average of 35, including two fifties. Bet on her to be the top New South Wales batter.

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Courtney Webb is the top run-scorer for South Australia in this season. She has made 364 runs from 10 innings at an average of 45 and strike rate of 85. Webb has registered three half centuries in the competition. Bet on Webb to be the top batter for South Australia.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Lauren Cheatle has been superb with the ball in the ongoing tournament, picking 11 wickets from just five games. She has conceded runs at 4.11 economy and her best bowling figures read 3 for 18. Back her to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington has done a good job for South Australia in this season. She has picked 15 wickets from 10 games at an economy of 4.49, including best figures of 4 for 50 versus Tasmania Women.