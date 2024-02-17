NSW (New South Wales Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction NSW 54 % Chance of Winning SAS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales Women and South Australia Women are going to meet for the second time this season in the Women’s National Cricket League on February 17, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Cricket Central, Sydney, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 A.M IST.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Chances of Winning

New South Wales Women went head-to-head against South Australia in their previous match of the season. After having lost the toss and being asked to bat first, their innings was turning out to be rather disastrous as they were bowled out for 142/4 in 22 overs as the match was truncated due to rain. South Australia Women seemed poised to sweep in and beat them comfortably but, in an interesting turn of events, they appeared to be struggling as their batting order failed to make valuable contributions. Their chase was incredibly closely contested but they lost out by a margin of seven runs by the end of 22 overs.

Both teams currently stand neck-and-neck in the standings as South Australia Women occupy fifth place and New South Wales Women stand one place below them in the penultimate position. They have both endured four victories and six defeats in the season and the upcoming match will be their tie-breaker. However, the latter’s chances of winning seem higher given their recent success against South Australia Women.

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 54%

South Australia Women chance of winning - 46%

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips

South Australia Women to put up a low score before first dismissal

Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson have been opening the innings for South Australia Women but their combination of two right-hand batters does not seem to be working out in their favor. In their previous three matches, both of them have posted opening partnerships of 13 runs, three runs and one run. They have tended to achieve relatively low partnerships and lose their first wicket rather quickly. It seems likely that their partnership could end with an unconvincing total once again.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Cricket Central, Sydney. The previous match played here during the tournament was between New South Wales Women and South Australia Women in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and opted to field first which seemed to be working in their favor during the first innings but took an abrupt turn when it was their turn at the crease. Considering this recent result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms could be anticipated on the day of the match with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

New South Wales Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Saskia Horley, Erin Burns, Jade Allen, Ashleigh Gardner, Ebony Hoskin, Isabella Malgioglio, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Kate Pelle.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Jade Allen Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales have been quite successful in their previous five encounters, having emerged victorious in four of them. After a difficult start to the season, they appear to have turned things around.

South Australia Women Player List

Jemma Barsby (c), Annie O’Neil, Emma de Broughe, Ella Wilson, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Neale, Kate Peterson, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Paris Hall, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Eleanor Larosa, Samantha Betts.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Bridget Patterson Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Courtney Webb Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (C) All-rounder Josephine Dooley Wicket-keeper Eleanor Larosa Bowler Samantha Betts Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women, in contrast to their adversaries, have endured four crushing defeats in their previous five matches. They do not seem to be in a position to overcome New South Wales Women.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head

In their last five meetings, New South Wales Women and South Australia Women have been equally competitive given that both teams have won two matches each.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

New South Wales Women - 2

South Australia Women - 2

Abandoned - 1

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

Tahlia Wilson and Claire Moore opened the innings for New South Wales Women in their previous match and scored 16 runs together before the fall of the latter’s wicket. Moreover, they kept their partnership alive for 5.1 overs. South Australia’s openers, Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson, collaborated for 13 runs in their previous match against New South Wales Women. The latter’s wicket was taken in just 3.6 overs which concluded their partnership. Based on this recent outcome, New South Wales Women could establish a better first wicket partnership than South Australia Women.

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New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Batters

Georgia Adams to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Adams, their skipper, leads the team’s run charts with 312 runs in nine innings. She was the second highest run scorer for New South Wales Women in their previous match against South Australia, having amassed 34 runs from 24 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 141.66. She could be anticipated to be their leading batswoman.

Emma de Broughe to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Emma de Broughe stands as the second highest run-getter for South Australia, having garnered 311 runs in 11 innings so far. In their last match against New South Wales Women, she scored 32 runs off 36 balls as the opening batter. Given her form, she could remain South Australia’s best batter in the next game.

New South Wales Women vs South Australia Women Best Bowlers

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Sammy-Jo Johnson has captured a total of 11 wickets in eight innings so far in the tournament. Against South Australia Women, she was the team’s top bowler considering she delivered five overs, conceded a mere 29 runs and bagged two wickets in the process, giving her an economy rate of 5.80. She could continue to be their top bowler.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington is South Australia’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 innings. She was also the team’s top bowler against New South Wales Women in their previous encounter - in five overs, she allowed 31 runs and claimed two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 6.20. She could be their premier bowler once again.