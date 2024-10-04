NSW (New South Wales Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction NSW 56 % Chance of Winning VIC 44 % Place a bet Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.865 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria Women and New South Wales Women will be meeting in the 8th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 4. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales (NSW) stands out as the most decorated team, having claimed 20 championships since the league’s inception in 1996-97. Their form looked doubtful before this competition. However, the team had one of the best starts in the competition. They won two consecutive games in the competition. They are placed at the 3rd place in the points table with 8 points. They will be ready for their next contest against Victoria.

Victoria Women had a decent campaign last year. They finished at 3rd place in the points table with seven wins and five losses in the competition. This will be their first game of the competition after everyone has finished playing two games. Victoria Women will be ready to take on New South Wales in their next outing.

Victoria Women' chance of winning: 44%

New South Wales Women’ chance of winning: 56%

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New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

New South Wales Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. NSW Women have a lot of options in the batting order. New South Wales have a new opening line-up this season featuring Tahlia Wilson, Elsa Hunter and Claire Moore. The team scored 66 runs before their first dismissal in the first game followed by 85 runs in the next. Wilson, Moore and Hunter average at 72.50, 14.00 & 32.00 respectively in the competition so far. That said, they will be looking to score many runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Victoria Women 1.95 Bet on Batery

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval in Sydney, toss predictions in red-ball cricket often favour batting first due to the flat nature of the pitch. The surface generally becomes more challenging to bat on as the game progresses, with spinners coming into play in later stages. Teams batting first at this ground tend to set competitive scores, and the pitch’s tendency to slow down favours defending totals. However, factors like overcast conditions or grass on the pitch may sway captains to choose bowling first..

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius on October 4. There is a 10% chance of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Victoria Women Players List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth*, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux*, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Meg Lanning All-rounder Hasrat Gill All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Poppy Gardner Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women finished third in the group table last season. They won many games and have a strong squad to back them up. They have some personnel changes in their team. The team will be missing a few of their top players due to national duty.

New South Wales Women Player List

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Anika Leoroyd Batter Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Lauren Cheatle All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammi-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Elsa Hunter Batter Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women had an abysmal season last year. However, the side looks confident this season. The team won the last game against Victoria Women and will be confident going into the next game.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Victoria Women have won four games as opposed to New South Wales Women’s single victory.

Victoria Women Won: 4

New South Wales Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

The sides competed against each other in the previous game of the competition. Victoria Women batted first in the game and raised 284 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the match. Sophie Molineux scored 62 runs while Sophie Reid posted 65 runs in the game. Tess Flintoff also added 56 runs in the game. Sammy-Jo Johnson took 3 wickets for NSW while Maitlan Brown managed 2 wickets. Chasing the target, New South Wales Women scored 224, losing all their wickets in the process and lost the game by 60 runs. Georgia Adams scored 70 runs while Saskia Horley posted 89 runs in the game. The bowling order of Victoria was impeccable. Sophie Molineux picked 6 wickets whereas Sophie Day took 2 wickets in the game.

New South Wales have won both their games this season whereas Victoria will play their first game of the season.

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New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Meg Lanning is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She knocked 492 runs in 10 games at an average of 82.00. She will be ready for a huge strike in her first game of the competition.

Tahlia Wilson to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Tahlia Wilson was the best batter from New South Wales in the last season of the competition. Wilson scored 377 runs in 12 games at an average of 31.41. She scored 48 & 97 runs in the two games so far. She averages 72.50 in the competition currently.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Sophie Day will be the team’s best bowling pick for the next game. She picked 15 wickets in 12 games. She will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson was fantastic with the ball in the first game and picked 4 wickets against Victoria Women. She got a single wicket in the last game.